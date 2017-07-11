The Investment Strategy I Use To Make Money Online

I used a dividend capture strategy on CMO-E. However, investors planning to buy-and-hold should have entered at the same time.

CMO-E had a great opportunity before they went ex-dividend. These shares are often a top choice for buy-and-hold investors.

This article went out to subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum on 6/29/2017 along with a real-time text message alert.

This should answer many questions investors have on how to invest.

I've been following the preferred shares for mortgage REITs for a long time and have a good understand on when the market makes a valuation error. Knowing the underlying companies and the metrics for where preferred shares should be valued can be a difficult concept. I will demonstrate some examples of how I've made significant value plays in this market.

About CMO

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) carries a very defensive portfolio of agency adjustable-rate mortgages. The shares are exceptionally steady during market downturns, compared to preferred shares of other mortgage REITs. They are dramatically steadier than common stock of any mortgage REIT. The difference is substantial. I have been investing in CMO-E over the last several weeks. There were some great opportunities to get in. Whether the investor intends to trade or hold for income, the prices were excellent for entry.

Recent developments

I've got a quick update for subscribers. I'm also going to link to this as a demonstration of why we use the preferred share spreadsheet. The images in here come from screen-shots of the stock charts in my Schwab account.

Recent Developments - CMO-E

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) had the E-series go ex-dividend.

I was long CMO-E. The preferred shares are great because CMO runs a very conservative portfolio structure, they had some call protection, and the yield was enough for me to want to own them. They rallied leading up to the last few days, had one last gasp higher just before the ex-dividend date hit, and then they opened low. The climb is almost immediate. I saw a few sell orders had executed up to $25.50 so I tried my luck. I entered an order with a limit price just under $25.50 and hoped.

It triggered an hour or three later - dividend capture successful.

Shares were acquired for about $24.88 on 5/22/2017. They were then sold for about $25.48.

My results: Capital gain $.60 plus a dividend of about $.47.

CMO-E hold strategy

These are fine shares for an investor to hold onto for income. Since I was low on cash and wanted to open some new positions, I kept an eye out for opportunities to harvest gains.

Investors who entered CMO-E with me under $24.90 were giving themselves a great opportunity to succeed. If the investor intends to hold the security for the long-term, getting in below the call value improves the yield to call substantially. When CMO-E trades below par value it is often attractive. To find the best opportunities, I monitor the prices and yields across dozens of other preferred shares and alternative investments.

Final thoughts

As it stands, CMO-E has delivered exceptionally high returns over the last couple of weeks. During that time span the Treasury yields were climbing significantly. I don't believe we will see 3% yields on the ten year Treasury in the near future. However, there is a material correlation between bonds rates and preferred share yields. Because yields are moving significantly higher on bonds, investors should be reducing their bids on preferred shares. Given that shares recently went ex-dividend, investors should also be reducing their bid prices for the amount of the dividend.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

