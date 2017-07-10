Biotech Forum Daily Digest - IPO Activity Increasing, Spotlight On Flexion Therapeutics

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Flexion Therapeutics are below.

The biotech sector opened trading in the second half of 2017 with a yawn. The main biotech indices barely moved in a holiday shortened trading week. The M&A market across the industry has now been dormant for six months and counting. With few purchases taking place, individual stocks continue to be moved my company specific events. We also should start to get second quarter earnings reports from major industry players starting near the end of July.

Drug pariah Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) continues to make moves to reduce its substantial debt load. The company announced that is has used the net proceeds from the sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC to pay down $811 million of its senior secured term loans. Over the past five quarters the company has paid down over $4 billion. I continue to avoid the stock as with so many moving pieces (debt, litigation, busted pricing model, etc.) it is impossible to tell if company has huge turnaround potential or is a massive value trap.

Endo International (ENDP) has "voluntarily" removed its extended-release opioid pain medication Opana from the U.S. market after the FDA requested that it do so in June. The company will take a $20 million writedown. Opana did about $160 million in annual sales which amounted to ~5% of Endo's overall sales. The FDA under new leadership is continuing to focus on changes to tackle opioid addiction in the country, which has had a massive rise over the past 15 years.

Biotech has had a solid year so far in 2017 after a year and a half of significantly underperforming the overall market. The main biotech indices are up in the low teens so far in the year and recently broke through firm upward resistance levels that had been in place since the very end of 2015. While that has perked up M&A activity yet, it has affected the "animal spirits" in the IPO market. The second quarter saw IPOs for the industry doubled for the sector.

Small cap GlyoMimetics (GLYC) sees its first analyst activity in a month as Jefferies reiterates the name as a Buy with a $16 price target on Friday. The stock has had a nice little rally since being Spotlighted here on the Forum in early April and has a key collaboration partner in Pfizer (PFE) for its most advance pipeline candidate.

Small oncology concern Athenex (ATNX) receives the first analyst rating I can find so far in 2017 today. Deutsche says Buy and notes that "company's primary value driver is Oraxol, which is likely to offer a better efficacy/safety profile versus injectable paclitaxel, with phase 3 data expected in 2018" and also believes the company's oral chemo platform is "low risk." However, their $20 price target is just above where the shares are already trading.



Analysts are starting to get cautious on oncology concern Exelixis (EXEL) after a massive rally over the past year. Oppenheimer issues a Hold rating on the name this morning. Stifel Nicolaus did the same a month ago. Exelixis was one of the first Spotlight features here at the Biotech Forum Daily Digest in April of 2016 just before its huge run. I would not be chasing it here. I hold half my original stake using the "Jensen Rules" and will continue to let those holdings ride on the "House's Money."

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) has started to recover from its late April meltdown and is worth revisiting in today's Spotlight feature. That decline was triggered by a poorly designed and communicated capital raise which contained convertible debt. This event almost instantly wiped out the "buyout" premium of this much speculated acquisition target.

As I wrote at the time, I thought the knee-jerk reaction to the secondary offering was a longer term buying opportunity and added some shares to my core stake in this evolving biopharma play.

The raise had nothing to do with the company's primary drug compound Zilretta getting approved in early October for osteoarthritis of the knee. This should be a potentially lucrative market. Another SA contributor I respect recently estimated that Zilretta could garner 20% to 30% of this market, which would translate into $600 million to $900 million just in the United States annually in peak sales.

For a company with just a current market cap of $700 million, this would bode extremely well for significant upward capital appreciation over time. In addition, if Zilretta is approved as expected in three months. The timeline of another potential competitor CR845 from Cara Therapeutics (CARA) in osteoarthritis also seems to have to pushed out at least a year recently thanks to less than expected trial results.

I found it encouraging that the company's CEO and two directors added nearly $200,000 in new shares in early June within the $17.00 to $17.25 a share level, at it turned out right near the bottom of the stock's decline. Finally, after being dormant for three months, analyst activity has picked up recently. Two weeks ago BMO Capital reissued their Buy rating and $35 price target. Thursday, RBC Capital reiterated their own Buy rating and $44 price target. Currently, the median analyst price target on FLXN is just under $40 a share; signaling this recent rally could be in its early innings.

