Big Gainers In Utilities Are Energy Parana, Suburban, NRG Yield, Per Broker July Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five July top-yield Utilities showed 4.71% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big Dogs again ruled the Utilities sector for July.

The utilities sector has 5 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented all 5.

ELP led the pack per analyst targeted price gains with 56.7% as estimated 6/30/17. SPH was top dog by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Boasted 8.3% To 56.7% Net Gains For Top Ten Utilities Dogs By July 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Utilities dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). So, the yield-based dog forecast for Utilities as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for July 2018 were:

Energy Company of Parana (ELP) was projected to net $566.91 based on a mean target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) was projected to net $310.81, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD) was projected to net $211.82, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

FirstEnergy (FE) was projected to net $185.08, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% less than the market as a whole.

The AES Corporation (AES) was projected to net $175.32, based on a target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD.A) was projected to net $168.75, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NYLD.A.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $165.91, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) was projected to net $110.39, based on no estimates from analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for DEIPY.

Southern (SO) netted $89.44 based on target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 89% less than the market as a whole.

AmeriGas Partners (APU) was projected to net $82.50, based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.67% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 1% above the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 May Utilities Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Ten Top Dividend Utilities Stocks By Yield

Top ten Utilities Sector dogs selected 6/30/17 by yield represented all five constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) [1] was the tops of two regulated gas industry representatives in the top ten. The other one placed third, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [3].

Second top utility by yield was one of four regulated electric utility industry firms, Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) [2]. The other electric industry representatives placed seventh, eighth, and tenth, NRG Yield (NYLD.A) [7]; Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (OTCPK:CTPZY) [8]; NRG Yield (NYLD) [10].

Three diversified firms made the top ten Utilities by yield. They placed fourth, sixth, and ninth, Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY) [4], Dominion Energy (DCUC) [6], and Exelon (EXCU) [9].

Finally, the lone Independent utility industry representative placed fifth, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) [5], and completed the top ten July Utilities dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Utilities Dogs Showed 2.77% To 53.95% Upsides To July, 2018; (22) None Showed Downsides.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (23) A 5.47% Median Target Price Upside and (24) 10.3% Net Gain From 30 Utilities Upside Dogs Come July 2018

Utilities top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 30, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 4.8% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no Dow-like overbought conditions for the Utilities top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimum for valid projection estimates. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 4.71% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Utilities Sector Stocks To July 2018

Ten top Utilities dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Utilities dogs selected 6/30/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of five industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (25) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Utilities Dogs Delivering 11.8% Vs. (26) 12.39% Net Gains by All Ten by July, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Utilities kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 4.71% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The sixth lowest priced Utilities top yield dog, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.08%.

The five lowest-priced Utilities top yield dogs for June 30 were: Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCY); Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY); Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (CPTPY); NRG Yield (NYLD.A); (NYLD), with prices ranging from $3.13 to $17.60.

Five higher-priced Utilities dogs for June 30 were: Suburban Propane Partners (SPH); Pattern Energy Group (PEGI); AmeriGas Partners (APU); Dominion Energy (DCUC); Exelon (EXCU), whose prices ranged from $23.79 to $51.95.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

