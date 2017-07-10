Cobalt - 3 Stocks On My Watchlist

Despite the surge in the metal, many mining stocks are still consolidating and range-bound, seemingly unaware of the good news.

The spot price of cobalt is soaring this year and up to $27.90/lb.

Outside of the cryptocurrencies, the performance of cobalt has to rank as one of the strongest performers so far in 2017. Since the beginning of the year, the spot price of cobalt has climbed from ~$15/lb to $27.90/lb.

Priced in USD/tonne, cobalt has risen from ~$33,000/tonne to its current price of $61,000/tonne.

What's the catalyst for cobalt's outperformance this year relative to the majority of other commodities?

The rise of the electric vehicle. As shown in the slide below, if electric vehicle penetration reaches just 1% of the market by 2020, the demand for cobalt used in the automotive industry will lead to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of an astounding 44%.

It's the anticipated double-digit growth rate of cobalt and the expected mass adoption of electric vehicles by the masses that is putting cobalt on everyone's map; even the hedge funds/institutions are busy hoarding physical supply, which is adding to the speculative fervor of even higher prices to come.

Naturally, when such a meteoric rise to new 52-week highs in occurring for underlying commodities, investors want to know what is going on with the mining stocks, which in theory should provide even greater gains to the upside due to the inherent leverage built into these instruments.

Here is the year-to-date performance of three cobalt stocks that I am actively following: eCobalt Solutions (OTCQB:ECSIF), Ardea Resources (OTC:ARRRF), and European Cobalt (EUC.AX).

ECS.TO (native listing of ECSIF) is up 112.95%

ARL.AX (native listing of ARRRF) is up 266.67%

EUC.AX is up 393.75%

Triple-digit gains through just the first half of the year are nothing to scoff at, but if we zoom in more closely, we will see that some of these stocks have more or less consolidated over the past few months in spite of the spot price of cobalt climbing steadily higher.

Here is a three-month chart.

ECS.TO is down 5.74%

ARL.AX is up 10%

EUC.AX is up 71.73%

What gives for the performance disparity? And, what should investors anticipate moving forward from here?

eCobalt Solutions

I first covered eCobalt Solutions on Seeking Alpha back in late April. At the time, the spot price of cobalt was trading at $25.06 (up 11.3% since), and the share price of ECS.TO was C$1.05/share. At the close of today's session, shares of ECS.TO are now trading at C$1.15/share, an increase of 9.5%.

So, at least relative to the spot price of cobalt, the shares of ECS.TO are more or less keeping pace. But because the share price shot up out of a cannon so ferociously at the beginning of this year, the 5.74% decline in share price over the last three months sure makes it seems as though the company is moving sideways to down and not carrying with it any of the gains that are emanating out of the physical market (and on a larger macro scale, the clean energy/EV momentum).

For anyone new to the eCobalt Solutions story, here is a short summary pulled from my last article:

eCobalt Solutions controls the Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP), which is an advanced stage, fully permitted primary cobalt deposit located in Idaho. To date, $110 million in expenditures has been spent on the project, which started construction in 2011 but was later put on care and maintenance in 2013, when underground development was halted due to a weak cobalt price environment.

Diving slightly deeper into the details, we can see how ICP stands out for the cobalt pack.

ICP is a sulphide deposit that features much higher grades (typically 5x) than many of the other junior explorers/developers in the cobalt space, and as the chart above illustrates, the bulk of the deposit's revenue will come from cobalt (as opposed to nickel or copper), which is the leverage to the upside every cobalt investor is looking for.

As a consequence of all the positive features that ICP has going for it: primary product, high grades, safe jurisdiction, short path to production, and relatively modest CAPEX requirements, shares of ECS.TO trade at a much higher multiple to that of its peer group.

As for the main drawback with ICP?

Using the published Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) that was completed in 2015, ICP under its most updated resource definition is currently defined to be a very modestly sized cobalt deposit.

Total Resource (Measured + Indicated + Inferred) is 54,231,000 lbs. (24,600 tonnes) of cobalt.

A resource upgrade will be published with the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) which is due for completion sometime in Q3 of this year.

The latest press release itemizes the current status for each section of the BFS.

Shares of ECS.TO have been range-bound and consolidating over the last few months since breaking out sharply to the upside in February. A reasonable speculation as to why shares have managed to stay subdued in the face of very bullish sentiment towards cobalt and the clean energy/electric vehicle movement can be traced to the fact that the BFS has slipped behind schedule by a few quarters, as progress has taken longer than originally anticipated after work began in the summer of 2016.

Significant progress on all fronts has been made on the FS over the course of the past couple of months. The project continues to advance with milestones achieved in several disciplines, notwithstanding that some engineering tasks have taken significantly longer than was originally anticipated. In 2016 eCobalt commissioned the Feasibility Study with Micon International Limited (“Micon”) and SNC-Lavalin (“SNC”) with initial results expected in late calendar Q2 / early Q3, with the NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report for SEDAR filing to follow within 45 days. Feasibility Study engineers have reported that there are no further foreseeable challenges for the engineering efforts at this time.

While investors/speculators patiently wait for the highly anticipated study to be completed, we are all left to speculate and ponder what the economics for ICP might look like in the face of an ascending bull market in cobalt prices.

Worth noting is that a Base Case of "only" $14.50/lb cobalt ($19.50/lb for cobalt sulfate heptahydrate; the end product needed to produce battery-grade cathodes for lithium-ion batteries in the automotive space) was used.



From the above table, we can see that even the most optimistic projections back in 2015 only showed an economic scenario where cobalt rose to $19.50/lb ($24.50/lb for cobalt sulfate heptahydrate), which shows an after-tax NPV (8.5% discount rate) of $202.23 million with an after-tax IRR of 34.88%.

With ~C$19 million of cash in the bank via the last bought deal financing completed in February, the company is well cashed up as it enters talks with lenders to secure debt financing, which would be the next step after the completion of the BFS.

eCobalt Solutions aims to be in full production sometime in 2020.

At a current market cap of sub C$150 million, shares of ECS.TO are certainly not cheap relative to its peers, but unlike many more speculative juniors out there, eCobalt Solutions has a mature project located in a safe and secure jurisdiction that is not many steps away from making it to the finish line. ICP is far from being fully de-risked, but it has much more than a puncher's chance of becoming a cobalt success story, which is why this stock is my largest individual cobalt holding and why I am looking to add some more shares.

Ardea Resources

If the knock on eCobalt Solutions is that the project is "too small" to provide sufficient leverage to a skyrocketing cobalt price, investors/speculators may want to turn to a company that has size in spades.

Enter Ardea Resources.

Ardea Resources is a new spin-out from Heron Resources (OTC:HRLDF) (HRR.AX). As part of the breakup, Ardea acquired interest in a few key assets, most noteworthy the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a nickel laterite/cobalt project located in Western Australia.

Although KNP is massive in scale, for the cobalt investor, we are only at this time interested in the KNP Cobalt Zone, which is the high-grade portion of the overall project.

Ardea recently published an update to the KNP Cobalt Zone resource.

Source: Ardea Resources June Press Release

The resource at KNP Cobalt Zone has grown to 65.7Mt @ 0.13% cobalt. Total contained cobalt is 83,000 tonnes (up 39% from the previously reported 59,640 tonnes).

Here is how KNP Cobalt Zone compares to ICP.

Source: Author

The above figures aren't exact (rounded off) but should give readers a rough estimate of how much larger a cobalt resource Ardea owns when compared to eCobalt Solutions; KNP Cobalt Zone is more than 3x ICP and contains 231% more cobalt metal).

Shares of ARL.AX are also only trading at a market cap of ~A$40 million.

For such a significantly sized cobalt deposit, readers might be wondering why shares of ARL.AX are so cheap, especially relative to where ECS.TO is trading at.

It all comes down to economics.

Barring any major unforeseen surprises with the pending BFS, The eCobalt Solutions PEA from 2015 demonstrated that ICP should theoretically be most viable using today's cobalt prices. As it pertains to Ardea, KNP has only been looked at in the past as being a primary nickel play (which it is since cobalt is a byproduct and secondary income stream), so the jury is still out on whether or not KNP Cobalt Zone will be economically viable, and thus put into commercial production. Traditionally, nickel laterite deposits are extremely CAPEX intensive to extract, requiring a lot of sulphuric acid in the processing plant; obviously, a deposit that is low-grade doesn't help matters any.

Despite the cobalt price sitting at $27.90/lb, investors will likely still have to wait for the KNP Cobalt Zone PFS to be released (estimated to be completed in Q1 2018) for "a lot of unanswered questions to be answered," as Rick Rule would like to say. Until then, bench-scale metallurgical test work will be conducted and investors should be on the lookout for news releases from Ardea for clues as to how progress is going.

Ardea currently has ~A$4 million of cash in the bank (current as of March 31), but keep in mind that there are a number of options out there that may vest anytime over the next year.

Since the share price of ARL.AX is currently below the exercise price of A$0.77/share, the Loyalty Options are not dilutive at present time, but they are still worth keeping in mind. Depending on how an investor looks at options, they may eventually be viewed as a large "overhang" that hampers the share price from moving significantly higher. On the other hand, these options can be seen as being somewhat accretive for current shareholders since they effectively mean the company will be bringing in cash to the treasury (i.e. equity financing) at a premium to the current share price. Personally, I am not too worried about these Loyalty Options since they aren't in the money today, and the market cap of the company is again only ~A$40 million. Further, the share structure is tight, and there are only 67 million shares outstanding. The Loyalty Options have the ability to bring in ~$A$17 million or so, which, if everything goes according to plan for the company, should be enough cash to help take KNP Cobalt Zone through to a published Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

At these prices and lower, I think ARL.AX is a good speculative cobalt buy. ARL.AX is certainly more uncertain and, one could argue, riskier than ECS.TO, but a lot of that unknown is baked into the low share price. Investors will need to figure out for themselves if they believe the risk vs. reward proposition is appealing enough to take a punt on shares of ARL.AX.

European Cobalt

The last cobalt stock on my watchlist is by far the most speculative play but could also potentially be the most rewarding as well.

European Cobalt (EUC.AX) is a cobalt explorer/developer that controls the Dobsina nickel-cobalt project in Slovakia. Dobsina is located in a mining town with good infrastructure already in place because of a long history of past mine production.

From European Cobalt:

Mining for iron ore commenced within Project area during 13th Century and continued up until 20th Century

Copper-Silver mineralisation exploited 14th Century intermittently until 19th Century

Nickel-Cobalt mineralisation first recognised in 1780 and was exploited until 19th Century. Historically produced 430,000t of high grade nickel-cobalt ore which was hand-processed on site and shipped to England for smelting

The grades found at Dobsina are truly world-class, with "historical production grades of up to 8% Cobalt & 17% Nickel from sulphide mineralization."

European Cobalt is a relative newcomer in the cobalt space, having re-branded itself from Western Mining Network (WMN.AX) after acquiring the Dobsina project earlier this year.

Shares of EUC.AX are currently trading at A$0.079/share.

The share structure is somewhat bloated with 642.4 million shares on issue and a further 120.4 million options on issue.

The current market cap of ~A$50 million is not cheap by any means, especially not for an earlier stage project with no defined resource. While shares of ECS.TO and ARL.AX have been consolidating in recent months, EUC.AX has undergone a re-rating with the acquisition of the Dobsina project and re-branding of the company name.

Undoubtedly, to a large degree, it is the extremely high grade nature Dobsina that is enticing speculators to take a chance on this emerging cobalt story. Recent channel sampling results were released to market in June.

From European Cobalt:

Source: European Cobalt June Press Release

Exceptional grades thus far with channel sampling, across all metals: cobalt, copper, and nickel.

Worth noting is that Tolga Kumova recently joined European Cobalt in the role of non-executive chairman.

Here is a short bio of Mr. Kumova.

From European Cobalt:

Mr. Kumova is a resource industry entrepreneur and corporate finance specialist with over 15 years’ experience in stockbroking, IPOs, and corporate restructuring. Throughout his career, Mr. Kumova has raised in excess of $500 million for ASX listed mining ventures associated with a variety of projects from early stage exploration through to construction and operations. Tolga was previously Managing Director and founding shareholder of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR), which is now an ASX200 mining company. During his period of tenure at Syrah, he led to the Company’s development activities from delineation of the mineral resource through to being fully funded for development of the world class Balama graphite deposit in Mozambique, including the completion of offtake negotiations and agreements with numerous globally recognised counterparties. The results of these activities generated significant returns for shareholders. The focus of Mr. Kumova within European Cobalt is to deliver the same successful strategy of applied to Syrah in terms of marketing, promotion, funding and offtake negotiation.

Mr. Kumova's most recent success with Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF) is perhaps the other piece of the puzzle that justifies the premium valuation the company is garnering from the markets at this time. With Syrah Resources, Mr. Kumova was able to transform the junior explorer/developer into a A$1 billion company that is slated to commence production shortly.

So far, it looks like European Cobalt has put the right people in place, and certainly, the company has the type of high-grade nature of mineralization that all cobalt investors covet, but it is still extremely early days for this story, and at this time, it is impossible to know whether or not Dobsina will have the size needed to ultimately be put back into commercial production.

Here is the schedule for the remainder of this year and into Q1 2018.

Site exploration in more details involves the following:

From European Cobalt:

Source: European Cobalt July Press Release

European Cobalt is certainly an exciting new player in the cobalt space and one that is worth watching carefully. The company's vision is "establishing itself as a European-focused explorer and developer through actively evaluating synergetic opportunities to build a portfolio of high quality assets." So, keep an eye out for potentially more deals and acquisitions to come as European Cobalt works on building its pipeline of cobalt projects.

Being a more speculative play, I wouldn't chase the stock up and would wait for any meaningful pullbacks and market boredom to set in before accumulating shares. For investors who want to take a more conservative approach, it might make sense to wait for drill results to come out to confirm widths/grades at depth before jumping into the water.

Conclusion

The cobalt rush is on! Unfortunately, there is no such thing as the perfect cobalt stock that checks all the boxes; each company has its own set of pros and cons that investors/speculators must consider carefully. To hedge risks, I personally prefer to take a "basket approach" and construct my own ETF to play the cobalt sector. For now, I will be monitoring eCobalt Solutions, Ardea Resources, and European Cobalt closely and looking for opportunities to load up on shares. Please keep in mind, these stories are extremely fluid and dynamic, so the investment thesis can change at any time. With early stage explorers/developers, it is always prudent to book some gains when in profits.

When the year kicked off, cobalt was trading for ~$15/lb, and now we are at $27.90/lb. With the clean energy/EV boom set to pick up steam, the best gains for this sector (and investors) may still be to come.

