Aerohive Networks: Potential Vs. Execution

Aerohive Networks (HIVE) is the epitome of why investing in small-cap tech is both interesting and often something close to terrifying. The company's technology in theory should position itself well in the enterprise Wi-Fi space. Aerohive shipped the first so-called "controllerless" Wi-Fi access points in 2008, beating rivals like Ruckus (recently sold to Brocade (BRCD), with its Wi-Fi business then going to Arris (ARRS)), Aruba (now part of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)), and Meraki (acquired by Cisco (CSCO) in 2012). Its technology in the space generally is considered at worst competitive with that of its larger rivals and quite often gets exemplary reviews.

It seems reasonably clear that there's a real product here. And it certainly seems like the overall market is growing, between increasing Wi-Fi adoption in sectors like retail and shifts to controllerless from controller-based, and from Ethernet to Wi-Fi. But any investor who's even dabbled in small-cap tech knows that a solid product isn't enough. And Aerohive has a lot of red flags looking beyond the value of its product. It remains a tiny player in the market, with market share in the 3% range. Execution has been spotty, and the company itself admitted in its 2016 10-K that employee turnover is an issue. There's potential here - but still more needed to realize that potential.

Of late, both sides of the HIVE argument have been reflected in the market. HIVE actually hit an all-time low of $3.66 in early May (Aerohive went public in March 2014 at $10) heading into its Q1 earnings report on May 3. But a modest top- and bottom-line beat, combined with surprising guidance for non-GAAP profitability in Q2, spiked the stock:

Near $5, HIVE is intriguing - but I'm not quite on board. The new Connect line seems to be supporting some of the optimism from management and investors - and with good reasons. And on an EV/revenue basis, at least, HIVE still looks cheap. But I'd still like to see execution improve, and at the moment Aerohive looks more like the small-cap tech stocks that have disappointed - rather than surpassed expectations. This is a story worth following - but I'm not sure it's worth buying quite yet.

Aerohive's Market Should Grow

Aerohive's controllerless architecture was a step forward in Wi-Fi offerings. Previously, multiple access points were managed by a wireless LAN controller (itself an improvement from managing every individual access point, particularly for customers that might have several dozen or even hundreds of those points across the service area). The controller would allow the devices to communicate with one another, while also providing the ability to manage the entire network in a single place and to add firewalls or other security options.

Controller-less essentially moved the hardware controller into the 'cloud', virtualizing those functions. This lowers costs, removes a potential hardware failure point, and makes smaller installations, in particular, simpler and cheaper.

It's a significant trend in the space - and it's going to continue. And one benefit for Aerohive is that while the shift is likely to compress the overall enterprise Wi-Fi market, the losses are coming from peer sales of controllers. Cisco, for example, saw controller sales decline in its FY16 and the first three quarters of FY17, per SEC filings. Aerohive doesn't have a controller business to protect, making it a 'pure play' on the controllerless trend.

There's also the shift in 802.11ac from Wave 1 to Wave 2. The Wave 2 standard should allow for faster speeds and more devices. In turn, the adoption of the standard should provide a driver for the entire market. Wave 2 devices were roughly 10% of units shipped in Q3, per an IHS Markit report, but drove a much higher proportion of revenue thanks to higher price points. And D.A. Davidson cited Wave 2 adoption in putting a $10 target on HIVE back in December.

Beyond those near-term drivers, there's the potential long-term impact of the Internet of Things (IoT). More connected devices will require more access points and better performance, and in theory anyway, more spend on WLANs.

All told, enterprise Wi-Fi should be one of the better growth markets in tech - and in particular in a networking market that overall has posted stagnant growth at best. Aerohive isn't like consumer-facing NETGEAR (NTGR), which I own, and which long-term is looking at low-single-digit market growth with occasional bounces like the current move to 'mesh' from single-point. More enterprises still want to offer Wi-Fi, and controllerless options offer a much easier and much cheaper solution than sticking 3 or 5 (or 30) routers around the building and/or using an expensive controller whose technical requirements might daunt some potential users. The shift to cloud-based offerings also implies a heavier proportion of recurring revenue (rather than single-product sales), which investors have proven to prefer over the past few years. All told, there are some solid market trends here - but the question is whether Aerohive can take advantage.

Can Aerohive Take Share?

Even though revenue growth has disappointed relative to expectations (one key reason HIVE is down 50%+ from its IPO price), it's not as if Aerohive's growth has flat-out stopped. Sales increased a bit over 10% in 2015, with growth accelerating to 12% in 2016. Q1 revenue did fall 9%, and analysts are projecting sub-1% growth in 2017.

There are two very distinct ways of looking at those figures. From a bullish standpoint, the growth isn't that bad considering the issues in the company's core education segment. Aerohive long has focused on the U.S. education market as a key vertical, with that vertical driving somewhere around one-third of total revenue, per commentary on recent conference calls. The reasons for the educational focus were that a) controller-less WLAN works well with public schools, who may not have the IT capabilities of larger corporate entities and b) the federally supported E-Rate program subsidized some of the cost for many public schools, and most for rural and poorer districts.

The problem with relying on federal funding for growth, however, is relying on federal funding. E-Rate's approval and funding process has caused all kinds of headaches and delays, which impacted HIVE revenue in both 2015 and 2016. In its 10-K, Aerohive wrote that its share of funding requests for Wi-Fi had increased from 10% to 11% - but total funding requests in that category declined 17% year-over-year.

One of the concerns of late for both Aerohive and the industry as a whole has been the FCC's stance toward E-Rate under the new Administration and under new chairman Ajit Pai. The FCC supports the E-Rate program through the "universal service fee" seen on phone and cable bills. But the program itself is administered by the not-for-profit Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). By all accounts, USAC has done a poor job of disbursing funds and creating a clear and simple process for school districts (see the comments in this article for two complaints which sadly appear to be common from a broader search).

It seemed possible, at least, that pro-business Pai would seek to limit E-Rate, given the failures at USAC and the ease of fitting the program's troubles into the conservative argument that "the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.'" But instead, Pai wrote a letter to USAC head Chris Henderson in mid-April, criticizing USAC execution and insisting a new "commitment" to improved processes. Whatever Henderson's response, it seems to have been insufficient: he resigned a little over two weeks later.

But from the perspective of Aerohive and its industry, Pai's efforts at the least appear to imply continued support for the program even given the change of control in the White House. And a focus on execution at USAC, in particular - and the prospect of a new administrator - both should provide tailwinds for Aerohive's education vertical at some point. The risk of a cut to E-Rate appears sharply diminished by Pai's interest in the program. And it doesn't take much research about USAC and E-Rate to believe that the funding process can't get any worse.

So there's a reasonably logical bull case at least as far as revenue growth and share go. The last two years have been disappointing to be sure. In April 2014, just after the Aerohive IPO, William Blair projected 2015 revenue of $176.2 million. The company generated less than that - under $170 million - in 2016, and likely won't that level in 2017, either.

But if you consider the fact that 35-40% of sales have been disrupted by E-Rate funding, that shortfall seems a bit less like a long-term problem with Aerohive technology and market positioning, and more like mid-term disruption from sadly familiar government ineptitude. And if there's a chance that E-Rate can get sorted out - and any amount of attention from the pro-business head of the FCC seems bullish in that regard - then normalized demand in U.S. K-12 should drive growth for the next couple of years. That in turn gets Aerohive to consistent non-GAAP profitability and creates the ability for shareholder value either as a standalone generating cash flow or as a logical acquisition target from larger players in the space or those looking to enter the space. From this standpoint, the other 60-65% of the business is performing reasonably well: Aerohive clearly has taken some market share over the past few years, given double-digit revenue growth against market-wide estimates in the 7% range for 2016. And if E-Rate gets fixed or even improved, Aerohive should have more growth in front of it.

I'm not sold on that bull case, however. It does seem like Aerohive has taken some market share - but not much. The previously-linked article about market-wide growth comes from IDC, and specifically lists five vendors and their 2016 market share:

Cisco: 44.0%

Aruba/HPE: 14.5%

Huawei: 3.6% (6.2% in Q4, after 55% growth)

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT): 4.5% (5.2% in Q4 after 97% growth)

Brocade/Ruckus: 6.5% (5.1% in Q4)

The best numbers I can find at the moment suggest that Aerohive has roughly 3% market share, if that. And it's not as if the two largest players are stagnating. HPE cited "double-digit revenue growth" in WLAN in its FY16 (ending October) 10-K, and its Networking segment again grew double-digits in the first half of FY17, per its 10-Q (with some help from switches). Cisco Wireless segment revenue rose 5% through the first nine months of its FY17, despite weakness in controllers, with the gains attributed to Meraki and "to a lesser extent" access point sales.

Even if you grant some leeway to Aerohive for E-Rate-related weakness, its growth rates aren't noticeably better than those of the two players that control 58%+ of the market. (Bear in mind that Cisco and Aruba, too, are substantial recipients of E-Rate funding, as Cisco itself pointed out on its Q1 FY17 conference call.) And looking at a company that has maybe 3% market share, the growth gap simply isn't large enough.

Meanwhile, there's more to the relative growth rates than just fundamentals, or using those rates to extrapolate future performance. Aerohive itself repeatedly has claimed that major WLAN providers would struggle in the transition to controller-less, precisely because it would lower costs for customers - and revenue for those players. Back in 2010, Aerohive CEO David Flynn argued that "no established vendor can afford to take a 40% hit to their top line" from lower controller sales and a move to a recurring revenue model. He compared Aerohive's future to that of Salesforce.com (CRM), which took share from Siebel (now owned by Oracle (ORCL)). The implication was that Aerohive would take market share by being more nimble, and more at ease in the 'new' revenue model, than market leaders who would fight to hold on to the 'old' hardware-based model.

Well, those established vendors certainly seem to be transitioning well enough. And that's a legitimate competitive issue for Aerohive going forward. Aerohive's technology does seem to be competitive with that of the majors. But as we've seen in so many areas of the tech space, that's not enough. The example that comes to mind is Violin Memory (OTCPK:VMEMQ), whose all-flash arrays seemed like a legitimately disruptive technology in storage. Most VMEM bulls argued that Violin's technology was better than that of existing products - and at least that of the major incumbent players. I'm not sure they were wrong. But you can go back to Betamax vs. VHS - better technology isn't always the winner in the market. And there are enough concerns surrounding Aerohive, still, that betting on the company winning in some fashion still seems a bit risky.

HIVE Stock Is A Bet On Connect

What makes the HIVE story interesting heading into the Q2 report next month, and what appears to have sparked some of the post-Q1 optimism, is the company's Aerohive Connect offering.

Essentially, Aerohive has rolled out a slimmed-down and much cheaper version of its legacy product. Connect lacks the bells & whistles of what is now called Select, including tech support (Connect support is forum-only), monitoring, and some security features. But its pricing is potentially disruptive, starting at $229. That appears to be an effort to blunt the gains from Huawei and Ubiquiti, in particular, at the lower end of the space.

As a go-to-market strategy, Connect makes sense. The controller-less Wi-Fi model means customers can start with essentially a basic offering - and add on features down the line, whether individually or by upgrading to Select. It opens opportunities particularly in retail, one of the verticals Aerohive is targeting as it looks to diversify away from education. And management has said, somewhat surprisingly - given that Aerohive also cut the prices of access points by as much as half - that it expects little impact on gross margin (in the range of 25-50 bps) from the effort.

It seems like a smart move by Aerohive - and the resulting enthusiasm toward HIVE stock makes some sense. An article last month from ZK Research founder and industry analyst Zeus Kerravala gives a good summary of why investors might be optimistic:

The Connect program appears to have been a smashing success for Aerohive. Many WiFi buyers are interested in Connect because of the price but quickly find they need the broader set of features and pay up for Select. The low price opened the door and then the quality of product and ease of management with HiveManager NG closed the deal, even at the Select price. From an Aerohive perspective, the rollout of Connect was so successful that it has now extended it to all of its products.

That's the good news. But from an investment standpoint, Karravala also highlights the key question here:

I've long felt the quality of Aerohive's products are far better than its market share indicates but it is tough to gain share in a market with well established players with a price that is in the ballpark of the incumbents...The new Connect pricing is low enough that it should open more doors at more companies...

That outcome is what investors are betting on here. More doors, more customers, more revenue, and profitability. And HIVE is cheap enough that even after a ~35% bounce off the bottom, an above-expectations Q2-Q4 could drive shares higher.

Taking Sides and Valuation

Again, HIVE simply feels like a classic small-cap tech play in the sense that it's probably something close to binary. Aerohive has net cash of almost $55 million, meaning a bankruptcy/restructuring isn't on the near-term horizon. (In fact, the company actually has repurchased a modest amount of shares of late.) And with the company guiding toward profitability in Q2, bulls might argue that it's "heads I win, tails I don't lose much". An enterprise value of $213 million - about 1.6x EV/revenue - is hardly burdensome in one of the few networking segments that actually is growing, and should grow for the foreseeable future.

But it's worth noting that Aerohive's Q2 is its seasonally strongest quarter - profitability in that quarter this year doesn't imply the beginning of consistent net income on an annual basis. There's still a 'hump' that Aerohive has to get over - and it needs to execute to get there.

And it's there that I start to question the Aerohive story. Even forgiving most of the recent weakness as due to E-Rate issues, this is a company that repeatedly has overpromised since going public. Revenue targets have been missed. Products have been slow to get out. Wave 2 products were supposed to be release in the second half of 2015; they were six months later. Even HiveManager NG - the cloud-based platform that is supposed to be the base of the new offering - is "meeting 90% of customer needs," per Flynn on the Q1 conference call. Turnover has been high, even in the executive ranks (notably in sales, at least based on company releases). And, employee reviews aren't great and seem to support some of the concerns evident in the financials and commentary (too much focus on K-12, HiveManager NG problems, etc.)

I'd add on to that strategic concerns, particularly of late. On the Q3 conference call in November, Aerohive said it needed $50 million in revenue to reach breakeven on a non-GAAP basis. By the Q4 call, the figure came down to $45 million. And on the Q1 call, the figure was lowered to $42 million - which allows for the non-GAAP profitability target in Q2.

A good chunk of that reduction appears to have come from lower sales compensation, which moved to a more variable model. But per the 10-Q, headcount was cut in both sales and marketing and G&A. Maybe there was fat to cut. But there's also a sales organization that has undergone a few leadership changes over the past few years, and that doesn't appear to have run at impressive efficiency during that period. Aerohive is rolling out a key product - and cutting marketing spend (again, according to the 10-Q). And it's doing that as it aims transition to a recurring revenue model - where upfront profitability in theory should be less important, given the value of long-term and sticky revenue from customers reached at the moment (particularly with Connect). At the same time, it's citing an elongated sales cycle - attributable to the delay in getting HiveManager NG up to speed - in justifying Q4/Q1 revenue weakness.

It's possible that recent cost controls are justified and/or will work, and to be fair it's difficult to judge the effort from the outside with all that much confidence. But there has to be a question of how the company can cut its breakeven by 16% in two quarters at the same time it should be ramping up behind what it claims is truly a disruptive product. And it raises the question of why the run rate needed to be at $50 million last year - a time when the company still was late to market with the key Hive Manager NG.

I'm simply not confident enough in the strategy yet to see Aerohive taking enough share to establish itself as a real contender in the space. And while valuation does look cheap at 1.6x revenue (on an EV basis), the company still isn't profitable - or all that close. Q2 non-GAAP profitability isn't quite that impressive, given seasonality - and dilution. Stock-based compensation has totaled over $20 million over the past four quarters - about 12% of revenue and about 9% of the company's enterprise value. Dilution should come down this year - it did drop in Q1, and as noted headcount declined - but it's still a rather large figure and one that leaves about 10 million shares counted as anti-dilutive against a basic share count of 52 million. Even at 65%+ gross margins, Aerohive needs $50 million-plus in revenue - consistently - to generate real cash flow beyond that created by issuing shares. That's about 20% revenue growth from current levels, at least.

It's doable - but I'm not betting on it yet. But I will be watching Q2 closely, because if Aerohive can re-establish revenue growth, there's a clear path to upside. Aerohive has partnered with Dell (DVMT), which per recent commentary now is driving 10%+ of total revenue. And, the idea of Dell buying Aerohive has been rumored since before the HIVE IPO. Both Aruba & Ruckus were taken out around 3x revenue (Meraki was a startup, acquired for $1.2 billion in 2012) and that type of multiple could get HIVE to $11-$12 in a buyout scenario 18-24 months down the line.

The catch is that Aerohive needs to show more before that type of multiple seems reasonable - and likely before Dell considers buying the company, instead of simply reselling its products. And, from that standpoint, Aerohive has work to do. If Q2 shows progress on that path - and I'll be watching closely - I'll strongly consider jumping in. But ahead of the quarter, I'm still a bit skeptical.