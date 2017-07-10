Can Baxter Continue Its Run After The Spin-Off From Baxalta?

Baxter (BAX) is a spin-off from Baxalta and it performed in fairly typical fashion after the event. There are three reasons there could be more in store for shareholders. The company is still lagging peers in operating margins, there is an activist on the board, close peers have been taken out at higher multiples and the company has significant exposure to high growth emerging markets. The graph below depicts Baxter’s performance since the spin-off:



Activist presence



Baxter is not just a spin-off in a complex industry where cutting costs and rightsizing an operating can take time but it is also a key position for Dan Loeb of Third Point. The highly successful activist (see portfolio) bet so big on the firm that it makes up 23% of his U.S. stock exposure. Loeb is well known for his headline-making letters putting CEOs' personal lifestyles at front and center. He doesn’t have to write them as much anymore as CEOs have wised up and like to be constructive instead of having their golf handicap discussed on CNBC and their career damaged.



Loeb came aboard before the spin-off but has retained his stake and activists tend to favor companies where margin expansion can be achieved. Working on margin expansion has diminishing returns. If you pick the right targets it starts out really easy but as the company becomes leaner, it gets tougher to do without hurting the fundamental business in the process.

At the same time it is very much a metric that can be improved if executives get behind it. Revenue growth is something executives are always behind but the arrival of an activist does very little for the odds it will be achieved. The graph below depicts the operating margin at Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUY):



Executives are clearly working on improving operating margin and cited adjusted operating margins in line with Fresenius. If they can get rid of the adjusted part earnings will improve dramatically.



Take-out multiple



One problem I encountered illustrating my point about the possibility for margin expansion is that Baxter’s peers CareFusion and Hospira had been taken out by Becton Dickinson (BDX) and Hospira by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). That left me a little short as far as a peer group goes but it does show there could be interest for the spin-off to get picked up again as companies and segments are dragged around public markets by investment bankers like professional athletes by player brokers. Carefusion at about 14x EV/EBITDA and Hospira at about 23x EV/EBITDA. With Baxter trading at a EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.62x that leaves significant upside if Baxter would be taken out at even the lower multiple.



Growth market



Baxter derives 60% of its revenue from international markets. That’s attractive by itself, especially for a person with a portfolio that is heavily U.S. centric, but more importantly the company derives 22%, per the latest earnings call, from emerging markets.



While developed markets face the problem that they are nearing the limits of what can be spend on health care as a percentage of GDP, emerging markets have a lot of room for improvement.



Given both their GDP growth exceeds that of developed markets and their spending as a percentage of GDP lags this segment of revenue should deliver a healthy dose of growth.



The company is facing growth issues in Europe but believes this is at least in part due to its own fault and replaced local management. Baxter plans to extend product lines here and is going through clinical trials necessary for new products.



Bottom line

Baxter trades at quite a discount to take out multiples for close peers. Its operating margin leaves a lot to be desired and there’s an activist on board to keep the pressure on management to deliver improvement. With the potential for margin improvement and a takeout at a higher multiple the ingredients to hit a lucky strike are present; higher earnings, combined with a higher multiple, lead to an exponential increase in value.



Finally, the company grants quite a bit of exposure to international markets and importantly emerging markets which should help its growth rate over the next decade given emerging markets are underserved by the healthcare industry.

