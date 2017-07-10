Cisco: I'm Buying The Story

I have been building a Cisco (CSCO) position in my R.I.P. portfolio for several years now, and I continue to believe that this storied company is a long-term buy at today's price. The market, however, is not yet sold on the company's near-to-medium term prospects, which has resulted in CSCO shares underperforming the S&P 500 so far in 2017.

(Source: Nasdaq)

The financial community has been concerned about Cisco's revenue growth, or lack thereof, as the company transitions to become more of a software/services focused business. This move to more of a recurring revenue model has had an impact on Cisco's top-line and it appears that the same type of impact will be felt in the years ahead. To this point, management recently communicated to investors at the "Cisco Live 2017" event that they now expect for the company to only report revenue growth in the range of 1-3% (down from 3-6%) over the next three-to-five years.

No one likes for the companies that they invest in to lower forward guidance, but, in my opinion, the long-term benefits of Cisco transitioning to a recurring revenue model far outweighs the short-term pain that will be felt.

Slow Growth, But It Is The Right Decision

As I described in "Cisco: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain," this company is changing the way that it operates in order to put itself into a better position to create shareholder value in the future. Cisco's management team calls the transition to the recurring revenue model their "journey to long-term growth" and I think that this caption properly captures what management is trying to accomplish. Simply put, technology is changing at a fast pace and Cisco is trying to maintain its leadership position in the industries that it operates in.

The company expects for software/services to account for ~50% of total revenue by 2020, which is a significant increase from the 40% reported in 2014.

(Source: Cisco Live 2017, CFO Presentation)

The shift in business model has resulted in a significant increase in Cisco's deferred revenue, which is projected to be ~$18b at the end of fiscal 2017.

(Source: Cisco Live 2017, CFO Presentation)

Cisco's strong deferred revenue growth has been lost in the shuffle, as pundits have focused only on the company's declining top-line revenue. To this point, management mentioned that over $2b of revenue would have been recognized in 2015-2017 if the company did not transition to the new revenue model. That is a significant number, even for a company the size of Cisco.

It is important to remember that the shift to the new revenue model may be hurting current results but it will eventually be a tailwind for the company, which is a point that was well-covered in this article published by PendragonY.

I believe that the company's CEO said it best when he made the following comment about the transition to a recurring revenue model:

And we also began embarking on a really important transition for the Company. As many of you probably hear as you keep up with the business community and particularly the tech industry, there is a significant focus on software, on cloud and on recurring revenue models from a shareholder perspective. And we really began in earnest this movement last year and had some good results in the transition to having software represent a higher percentage of our business, as well as our desire to continue delivering our technology in a way in which our customers would like to consume it, and that is many cases they like to buy as a service, which actually is very good from a shareholder and investor perspective, because what it does is it provides recurring and more predictable revenue stream. So, we began that journey and will continue that in FY17. Chuck Robbins, CEO, 2016 Investor Meeting

The headlines read as if Cisco is a company in decline, but I would contend that it is a company that is readying itself for the future.

Worth The Wait?

As long-term investors, let's not forget that Cisco's management team is paying us to be patient while the company goes through a major business transition. For example, in fiscal 2016, Cisco returned ~63% of its operating cash flows to shareholders in the form of dividends (~$4.8b) and buybacks (~$3.9b).

(Source: Cisco's 2016 Annual Report)

From a free cash flow ("FCF") standpoint, Cisco returned ~69% of its FCF ($12.4b) to shareholders in 2016 and the company expects for this percentage to remain above 50% in the coming years. So, investors should fully expect for the company to continue to reward patient shareholders with a healthy (and growing) dividend.

Valuation

Cisco is currently trading at an attractive valuation when compared to both the broader market (S&P 500 is trading at a P/E ratio above 20) and its peers.

Yes, Cisco is trading at a slight premium when compared to HP Inc (HPQ) and International Business Machines (IBM). But, in my opinion, the premium is warranted due to Cisco's more promising business prospects. It also helps that Cisco has an above-average dividend.

Plus, Cisco has the wiggle room to increase its dividend in the years ahead as the company has a payout ratio in the lower 50%s.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Cisco at the current valuation and I have recently been putting my money where my mouth is (CSCO now makes up ~5% of my portfolio). The financial community is only focused on the company's lackluster revenue growth but it would be wise to take a step back and really consider the main reason behind the current headwinds. By no means do I believe that the company is firing on all cylinders but, in my opinion, the revenue growth concerns are more short term in nature than what is currently being communicated by pundits. Therefore, I'm buying management's long-term story.

As such, investors with a long-term perspective should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities because Cisco's long-term story is intact.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company, or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.