7% Preferred Dividend Yields Via Text Message Alerts

Two weeks ago I sounded the alarm (tweet tweet) for investors to harvest gains and protect capital. Recently, we saw an opportunity for those investors to return.

Annaly Capital Management is one of the stronger mortgage REITs. Their preferred shares are highly desirable when investors can get the right entry price.

This article went out to subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum on 6/29/2017 along with a real-time text message alert.

Well, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) saw their preferred shares come down hard. I’m interested in the E-series at the recent price of $25.30. Liquidity is generally better there, but a good chunk of my capital was still tied up. In this article I want to demonstrate how investors can keep an eye on the developments for preferred shares. While preferred shares often have larger bid-ask spreads, the market can be conveniently inefficient. Because of market failures there are opportunities to buy the shares at significant discounts to peers. Occasionally there are also great opportunities to sell and harvest gains.

I would like to share my strategy and calls with readers.

What Things Might I Buy? – NLY’s Suddenly Cheaper Preferred Shares

NLY preferred shares have recently dipped into the buy zone. Sadly, I wasn’t able to purchase any. This sale occurred in late June at the exact same time that I was harvesting my gains on other preferred shares.

This article will primarily deal with NLY-D and NLY-E because they were the two series carrying the most attractive prices. NLY-E even dipped into my target buy zone for a couple hours today (6/29/2017).

The chart for the D-series demonstrates my point better and it was the D-series (and C-series) I was highlighting with calls for investors to take their gains and run:

Investors can see my public call for shareholders to escape from NLY-C and NLY-D when shares were over $26.20.

Shares of NLY-D went ex-dividend at the end of May. Despite that, they had a rally that brought them all the way up to stupid prices over $26.20. The worst-cash-to-call value was bad and the yield was much lower than ARI-A. NLY-D was simply a bad investment at those prices.

Fast forward about two weeks or so and we’re seeing shares around $25.30. Both NLY-E and NLY-D have been trading right around $25.30 today. Now the worst-cash-to-call value is positive again and the yield is higher. The shares would’ve been a poor choice in the middle of June for two reasons. The first is that their price was materially too high. The second is that we already know the market gets inefficient around ex-dividend dates which makes it more attractive in June to be holding shares that will go ex-dividend at the end of June so the investor has the chance for a dividend capture. Sometimes the dividend capture doesn’t come through, but sometimes it does.

Opportunities to move

NLY-D is within a few cents of the target buy price. NLY-E is just within the target buy zone. Investors looking to reallocate capital from CMO-E or ARI-A, the two preferred shares I just harvested from Capstead Mortgage (CMO) and Apollo Financial Real Estate (ARI), should consider NLY-D and NLY-E. Those are two of the top options based on prices during trading 06/29/2017. As of writing both shares are trading right about $25.30.

Dividend capture

In my view a good dividend capture on preferred shares is: “heads I win, tails nothing happens”. Who doesn’t like that risk profile?

Due to inefficiencies in preferred share prices, the market often struggles with dividend accrual. That makes it more appealing to hold shares that are about to go ex-dividend. Consequently, NLY-D and NLY-E offer traders a unique advantage because they go ex-dividend at the end of the second month in each quarter.

What you need to know

Annaly Capital Management is reasonably conservative compared to other mortgage REITs. Their portfolio includes significant amounts of credit risk. However, the portfolio also included large allocations to agency RMBS. Those agency RMBS include both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate securities. The diversification NLY uses in their portfolio structure can help book value remain less volatile from quarter to quarter.

Price targets

Based on the rally over the last few days, investors looking at NLY-D and NLY-E today do not have the same level of call protection. The issue is an increase in the share prices which exposes investors to the potential for a capital loss if shares are called. Because Treasury yields have been climbing the last few weeks, I moved my target entry prices slightly lower as shown in the chart above.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article. I am also long DX-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL.