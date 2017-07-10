Can Xencor Continue To Rally?

The company's diverse pipeline has continue to evolve and the company continues to benefit from collaboration deals with strategic partners as well.

Xencor has rose some 60% since it was the subject of one of the first Spotlight features for the Biotech Forum Daily Digest in April of 2016.

"An idealist is one who, on noticing that a rose smells better than a cabbage, concludes that it will also make better soup" - H.L. Mencken

It has been quite a lapse since we last look at Xencor (XNCR). This small 'Tier 4' biotech concern was one of the first Spotlight features on the Biotech Forum Daily Digest back in April 2016. The stock is up some 60% since then, but it is time to revisit this name in today's deep dive.

Xencor is based just outside Los Angeles. This developmental concern is focusing on developing superior monoclonal antibody therapeutics that have been optimized to treat autoimmune disorders, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. It recently crossed over the $1 billion market capitalization milestone and trades right at $23.00 a share. The company came public in 2013.

Pipeline:

The company uses its proprietary XmAb® antibody engineering platform to make subtle changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action, and enhanced performance and market differentiation. These small structural changes augment the interactions that antibodies naturally have with the immune system. According to the company's website,

“Four primary XmAb Fc domains are designed to improve therapeutic antibody performance by enhancing immune regulation, cytotoxic potency, or circulating half-life or by creating bispecific antibody structures that are stable, long-acting and readily produced. The plug-and-play nature of each domain has enabled the rapid discovery of a portfolio of differentiated drug candidates with a diversity of mechanisms, targets and potential disease indications.”

What this results in is a large amount of ‘shots on goal’. The company has wholly owned pipeline candidates that are in Phase II Development for IgG4-RD and Lupus. The trial for IgG4-RD recently showed good initial results after first dosing and has Orphan Drug status for that indication as well. IgG4-RD is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by chronic inflammation, specifically tissue infiltration with lymphocytes (includes B cells) and IgG-4-secreting plasma cells. More top line data will be disclosed later this year. The Lupus trial probably will not disclose results until 2019.

More exciting within the company’s portfolio its partnered development programs with the likes of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Amgen (AMGN), Merck (MRK), Janssen, Boehringer Ingelheim, and MorphoSys. They include candidates in Phase I through Phase III development. One of the most advanced candidates are XmAb5574/MOR208 which is partnered with MorophoSys. This is a B-cell targeting antibody with an XmAb Cytotoxic Fc Domain that is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The most potentially lucrative partnerships are with Amgen and Novartis. The deal with Novartis around co-development and ex-US license rights for XmAb14045 and XmAb13676 brought in $150 million in upfront payments and could be worth another $2.4 billion in milestone payouts as well as royalties on successful commercialization. The deal with Amgen initiated in September of 2015 around six preclinical XmAb programs in oncology and inflammation initiated a $45 million upfront payment as well as potentially $1.7 billion in milestones and royalties.

Analyst Support & Balance Sheet:

The current median analyst price target is just over $30.00 a share on XNCR. For a very large company by market capitalization, Xencor receives sparse analyst coverage. Only two analyst firms have chimed in on this developmental concern the past seven months. Towards the end of 2016, Leerink Swann raised its price target to $35 from $30 a share. Two months ago, Canaccord Genuity reissued its Buy rating and $32 price target.

The company is very well-funded. It ended 2016 with $403.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. These are sufficient funds that support all development plans beyond the year 2020.

Outlook:

While Xencor is years away from any significant commercialized success, it has many of the traits I like to see before establishing a small stake in a developmental firm within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. It is well-funded, has multiple 'shots on goal' and has strategic partnerships with many industry giants. There was also some small insider buying in the name in June. In summary, the company continues to advance its pipeline and retains a spot in my personal portfolio.

"A poet more than thirty years old is simply an overgrown child" H.L. Mencken

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.









Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, XNCR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.