AECOM To Acquire Shimmick Construction For Design-Build Expertise

The acquisition will position AECOM well to take advantage of large, voter-approved infrastructure project opportunities in the Western U.S. in the coming years.

Shimmick provides design-build civil engineering construction services for large infrastructure projects in the Western U.S.

Quick Take

Infrastructure firm AECOM (ACM) has announced an agreement to acquire civil construction firm Shimmick Construction for $175 million in enterprise value.

Shimmick has developed a strong track record of design-build successes in the heavy infrastructure markets of California and Washington.

The deal positions AECOM to take advantage of the growing opportunity for voter-approved large infrastructure projects in the Western U.S.

Target Company

Oakland, California-based Shimmick was founded in 1990 by John Shimmick and Mike Strandberg as a general engineering contractor serving western U.S. civil engineering and construction clients.

Management is headed by Paul Cocotis, who has been with the firm since 1994, CEO of the company since 2005 and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from University of California, Berkeley.

Below is an overview of the types of projects that Shimmick provides civil engineering for, including Design-build, bridges, transportation, electrical, mass transit & rail and water facilities:

(Source: Shimmick)

While Shimmick has most of its operations in California, the company has been expanding its geographic reach into the states of Washington, Colorado, and Hawaii.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

AECOM disclosed that the purchase price was $175 million of ‘enterprise value’ for the deal, but did not provide a further breakdown of the deal terms in the transaction announcement and did not file an 8-K, which would have been necessary if the deal resulted in a material change in its financial condition.

Shimmick generates $300 million in annual revenue between 1,000 employees and has a current backlog of $1.35 billion in heavy infrastructure projects.

AECOM is paying a Price/Sales multiple of .58x vs. a comparable basket of Engineering/Construction publicly held companies tracked by the NYU Stern School of .56x as of January 2017, so the purchase price appears reasonable on a valuation basis.

ACM says the deal is expected ‘to be accretive to AECOM’s adjusted EPS upon closing.’ Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure that is used by companies to avoid having to state the deal effects in GAAP terms, which are usually less favorable.

As of its March 31, 2017, 10-Q, ACM had total cash and equivalents of $726 million and total liabilities of $9.9 billion, so it had the available cash to other financial resources to comfortably pay for the deal. Operating cash flow for 1Q 2017 was $31.4 million, so recent CFFO results indicate positive results from operations.

The main rationale for the deal is that a number of ballot initiatives have recently been approved in the Western U.S. that total $180 billion in gross value. Shimmick’s capabilities are focused on these opportunities, so provided AECOM with the opportunity for greater penetration in these growing geographies.

As AECOM’s Chairman and CEO Michael Burke stated in the deal announcement,

Shimmick’s civil infrastructure expertise provides an immediate complement to our leading North American design practice, further enhancing our integrated delivery offering as governments and their constituents have approved hundreds of billions of dollars to improve infrastructure across the Western U.S. As momentum across our Americas infrastructure markets builds, enhancing our construction capabilities is a critical next step to ensure we best capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in front of us.

The company further believes that it will be ‘better positioned to capture a great share of the market spend, especially as clients increasingly procure services on an integrated basis. Approximately half of all large non-residential projects in the U.S. are now executed through design-build delivery.’ [Italics mine]

So, AECOM is developing a more integrated, ‘design-build’-oriented strategy by acquiring Shimmick at a time when numerous large projects in the Western U.S. have been approved by voters.

The deal makes perfect sense and positions ACM to take full advantage of the large and growing infrastructure opportunities ahead.

I write about M&A deals, public companies that invest in technology startups and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.