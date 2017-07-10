Crude Oil Falls For The Sixth Week In Seven As Domestic Production Rebounds, But Oil Continues To Represent An Intriguing Long-Term Buy

Crude oil slumped on Friday, falling $1.29 or 2.8% to settle at $44.23/barrel and finishing the week with a 3.9% loss. It was the sixth loss in the last seven weeks and the commodity now sits at its lowest level since June 26. The driving force for the decline continues to be investor preoccupation with rising domestic production and fear that OPEC's production cuts will be insufficient to counter the former. This article discusses the domestic supply situation and its likely impact on crude oil price moving forwards.

In its weekly Petroleum Report for the week of June 24-30 released on Thursday (delayed one day because of the 4th of July holiday), the EIA announced that crude oil inventories fell by -6.3 Million Barrels (MMbbls). This was nearly double the 5-year average -3.7 MMbbl drawdown and greater than Wednesday's API forecast of a -5.8 MMbbl draw. It was also the fourth largest weekly withdrawal for the June 24-30 period in the full 33 year period for which EIA storage data is available. Further bolstering the bullishness of the report, the EIA also announced that gasoline inventories declined by a bullish -3.7 MMbbls, the largest weekly draw since March 24, while distillate stocks also fell by a bullish -1.9 MMbbls. Crude oil inventories, at 502.9 MMbbls, are now at their lowest since January 27 while the crude oil storage surplus fell to +105 MMbbls, the second lowest in nearly a year. Further, Total Petroleum Inventories--the sum of crude oil, gasoline, and distillate stocks--fell by a whopping 11.9 MMbbls, the largest weekly decline since the week of September 2, 2016.

With the bullish storage draw last week, crude oil inventories are now averaging 0.9 MMbbl/week tight versus the 5-year average over the past month, although this number has steadily increased in recent weeks. At this rate, crude oil inventories would fall below year-ago levels by the end of July while the storage surplus versus the 5-year average would drop below +100 BCF by the second week of August for the first time in nearly 2 years, representing a 50% decline from the record high surplus of +146 BCF set March 3, just 5 months previous. Observed and projected crude oil inventories are shown below in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Observed & projected crude oil inventories [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net via EIA data]

Immediately following the report, oil responded as one would expect following a bullish report with prices rising from up 1% pre-report to up over 2% by 12 PM with the commodity reaching as high as $46.50/barrel and threatening to break out past last week's intermediate highs. However, by early afternoon, the commodity sold off and finished up a mere 39 cents or 0.9% at $45.52/barrel, setting the stage for Friday's slump. The pullback despite an otherwise favorable inventory report can most likely be attributed to a rebound in domestic crude oil production and a rising rig count. Investors got rather excited the previous week when the EIA announced an abrupt 100,000 barrel/day decline in domestic production from 9.35 MMbbl/day to 9.25 MMbbl/day, which was a 10-week low. Even though it was clear that this large blip in what had otherwise been a steady rebound in production was in all likelihood due to temporary Gulf of Mexico rig shut-ins associated with Tropical Storm Cindy, crude oil bulls seized on this data, coupled with the first weekly decline in the Baker Hughes rig count in a record 24 weeks, to speculate that supply had begun a long-awaited decline due to cheaper oil prices. In a surprise-but-not-a-surprise announcement this week, the EIA announced that crude oil domestic production had risen by a nearly equal 88,000 barrels/day, to 9.338 MMbbls/day, just 12,000 barrels/day below pre-Cindy levels. Figure 2 below plots domestic production over the past year compared to year-ago levels.

Figure 2: Crude oil domestic production versus year-ago levels showing large year-over-year gain, even as production appears to be leveling off. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net via EIA data]

As the Figure shows, crude oil production, after the quick blip and recovery is now up a whopping 910,000 barrels/day or nearly 11% year-over-year. One the one hand, this is decidedly bearish, adding over 6 MMbbls per week to supply. On the other hand, the figure does suggest that oil production may be plateauing with supply up only 24,000 barrels/day since May 5. Further, the current 910,000 barrel/day year-over-year gain in production is likely to be a maximum spread as production was bottoming at this time last year with a rebound beginning later in the month. With imports down and exports and demand up year-over-year, even just stabilization of production could result in further tightening of the market.

However, throwing further fuel onto the bearish fires on Friday, Baker Hughes reported that active oil rigs rose by 7 from the previous week, at least temporarily shutting down any hope that oil at $45/barrel was sufficient to sideline some rigs. At 763, the rig count now stands at its highest level since April 2, 2015 and, as Figure 3 below shows, the count is up 422 rigs or 124% year-over-year.

Figure 3: Baker Hughes crude oil rig count over the past year showing a steady rise with the count more than doubling during this period. [Source: Baker Hughes]

Despite the gains in both domestic production and the rig count, I remain long-term bullish on crude oil. I feel that the late week slump in oil prices beginning mid-day Thursday and lasting into Friday was an overreaction to a rise in production that should have surprised no one. Based on Figure 2, I do believe that domestic production is leveling off, a trend that I expect to continue. As we push into late Summer and early Fall, should production stabilize under 9.5 MMbbls/day, the year-over-year rise will begin to steadily contract, which could help to tighten up the market, at least on a yearly basis and could drive the long-standing year-over-year surplus to a deficit for the first time since 2015. While the seemingly relentless rise in the rig count is concerning, active rigs remain less than half their 2015 peak and, while I don't expect oil in the mid-$40s is sufficient to trigger a reversal in rig count, I expect that the pace of newly added rigs will slow. Further, despite the surge in rig count over the past year, most of these rigs have been allocated to known oil fields. Due to the multi-year decline in oil prices, investment in new exploration has been substantially curtailed. This is something that I feel will eventually catch up to domestic production once drilled-but-not-completed wells have all entered production and the easy-to-drill sites have all been accessed. As a result, even if oil production does manage to reach a new record above 9.6 MMbbls/day late this year or early next year, I don't expect it to move much higher than that.

Enough speculating about where production and the rig count may or may not go. Looking at the current oil supply/demand picture, the fact that oil inventories and the storage surplus have declined in recent months as discussed above despite the substantial climb in production over the past year is in itself impressive. This is most likely due to a combination of a rise in crude oil exports--up 28% year-over-year this past week--helping to drive a 0.6 MMbbl/day climb in total demand year-over-year, that has at times exceeded 2 MMbbl/day in recent weeks. As a result, I feel that crude oil prices have been unfairly punished due to investor obsession over production numbers.

According to my Fair Price model, which compares historical storage surpluses/deficits and prices to the current price and surplus, crude oil is trading at a significant discount. Based on current inventories alone, the commodity is trading at a steep 13% undervaluation versus its Fair Price. Thanks to a tightening market, this undervaluation grows to as high as 20% by March of 2018 based on long term projections as the crude oil Fair price rises to $57/barrel. Over the full 8-month period for which I make projections, the crude oil undervaluation averages 17.1%. The crude oil Fair Price versus Futures Price is shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: Crude oil Fair Price Versus Futures Price For The Next 8-Months Showing Persistent Undervaluation. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

The percent undervaluation versus Fair Price is shown in Figure 5 below.

Figure 5: Crude Oil % Undervaluation vs. Fair Price For The Next 8 Months. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net via EIA data]

For these reasons, I remain long term bullish on crude oil. I certainly understand the bearish fears regarding domestic supply and the rig count and would not be surprised to see oil fall or chop around a bit before finding a bottom. My time frame is months, not days or weeks. For this reason, my preferred trading vehicle to establish a long-term long oil position is shorting the 3x VelocityShares Inverse ETF DWT, thereby gaining long exposure. The benefit of this position is that, over time, leverage-induced decay associated with such ETFs will help to counter or even exceed any losses from contango, the bane of long-term holds of 3x ETFs. The risks of such a position are, of course, as with any short position that losses can pile up very quickly and can even exceed 100% should a trader be truly on the wrong side of the trade. For the less risk averse, the 1x ETF US Oil Fund (USO) is a safe and reasonable alternate that should only slightly underperform its underlying commodity due to minimal contango in the market at this time. The Proshares 2x ETF UWT will see greater underperformance especially in periods of increased volatility, while its inverse DWT could represent a lower risk, lower reward short position to gain long exposure. I continue to recommend avoiding buying the 3x VelocityShares long ETF UWT as a long-term trade due to the devastating combination of leverage-induced decay and contango-related losses. 3x ETFs are great day-trading and swing-trading vehicles but should not be held for more than 2 weeks. Other options include going long equities that have significant oil exposure, especially those that have been heavily shorted and maligned. Apache (APA) and Chesapeake (CHK) in particular seem like good bets.

In conclusion, while crude oil domestic production unsurprisingly rebounded last week after Gulf tropical activity receded and the Baker Hughes rig count resumed its steady climb, I remain cautiously bullish on crude oil, but only over a long-term time frame. The commodity could certainly trade lower near term, potentially presenting a more good buying opportunities, but I expect that as production starts to level off and long-term declines in oil exploration investment become increasingly apparent, the commodity should trade back above $50/barrel before the end of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DWT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.