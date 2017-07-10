Amazon Prime Day Will Have Thousands Of Deals - This Is The Important One

Amazon (AMZN) is about to launch its third annual Prime Day sale. Contributor Totoro Research and others have already examined the implications of this annual exercise for both Amazon and some of its competitors. Some have noted in particular that coming so soon on the heels of Amazon’s Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) acquisition, it will be a prime opportunity - sorry, couldn’t resist - to showcase Amazon’s expanding grocery ambitions and introduce customers to its Fresh offering.

These are all good points, and it is entirely possible that we will see some sort of Fresh push on Prime Day. However, in my view the most important aspect of Prime Day remains what it has been since the beginning: sales of Amazon’s own devices, especially its Fire devices.

Prime Day Is A Fire Sale

Amazon’s Prime Day was first created in 2015, when Fire tablets had reached their absolute nadir following a disastrous decision to stop competing on price and charge almost as much as more premium products like Apple (AAPL) - the same mistake that sank Amazon’s Fire Phone. Amazon sales at one point fell as low as 50,000 tablets for the whole second quarter of 2015.

Amazon found itself with a very large quantity of tablets sitting in inventory as the 2014-15 product cycle (which generally runs from October to September) drew to a close. The launch of Prime Day was a perfect occasion to cut prices, and in 2015 Fire offers were even larger than they were in subsequent years. Amazon offered as much as 50% off the Fire HD 7, its primary model in 2015.

It worked, too, with more Fire tablets selling than sold on Black Friday 2014. Amazon was able to clear its inventory backlog. From under 100,000 units in 2Q2015, tablet sales rose to 800,000 units in 3Q2015, though that was still a pitifully small number in the context of the overall market.

Reversal Of Fortune

The reboot of Amazon’s Fire strategy with the launch of three new cheap tablets in fall 2015 completely reversed this dynamic, as I have been reporting on regularly for the last year and a half. Amazon has not only restored sales to its previous highs but boosted them to new records. It is now basically the only non-Chinese - the China market is separate for a whole variety of reasons - manufacturer of tables not experiencing a considerable sales decline.

Amazon no longer needs Prime Day to sell Fire tablets, but since it works, Amazon keeps on doing it. In 2016, units sold rose from 1.6 million in 2Q to 3.1 million in 3Q, as Amazon launched another Prime Day in 2016 with smaller but still sizable Fire discounts. It will doubtless be looking to do the same next week, with this year’s Prime Day deals.

The effort may take on a bit more urgency this year, if still nowhere near the level of 2015. As I have reported, Amazon may - or may not - be experiencing a leveling out of Fire tablet sales. IDC has reported flat Y/Y numbers two quarters in a row. But on the other hand there is another major survey, using Gartner data, which shows that Amazon Fire actually is still growing, up 35% Y/Y in the most recent quarter.

Fire Is A Prime Portal....

When I called this Fire shortfall - if it exists - a threat to Amazon’s growth, I got a lot of pushback. Many pointed out that Fire sales and even their subsequent digital portal sales make up a small percentage of Amazon’s total revenue. I was accused of missing the basic fact that Prime, not Fire, is what drives Amazon growth.

Of course, my argument has always been that Fire tablets are important precisely because they are the best way to sell someone a Prime membership. Fire tablets are portals to free Prime videos, Prime music, Prime Photos and just general Amazon shopping. At $5 to rent and $20 to buy, customers don’t have to watch many digital videos before a Prime membership starts to look very cost effective.

And unlike other hardware portals, Fire is constantly reminding customers of that, showing them some variant of a “watch free if you join Prime” message on seemingly half the movies they browse. Same for a lot of songs they want to stream. Free Prime shipping on everything they shop for through the Amazon app is just the icing on the cake. For all intents and purposes, a Fire sale is a Prime sale.

.... But It's Crucial Even If It's Not

But a lot of readers seem not to accept that. Alright, fine. So let’s put Fire’s indirect Prime link to one side, and look directly at spending figures. Many of the same surveys that show Prime’s outsized importance to Amazon - in terms of spending by customers - also measure Fire owners.

In Christmas 2015, CIRP said that consumer spending by those with a membership in Amazon Prime was at $1,500 per year, compared to $625 per year for non-Prime. But Fire’s impact was nearly as large, with $1,450 compared to $725 for non-Fire.

When CIRP went back and did a similar survey the next quarter, it found something even more remarkable. Kindle/Fire owners spending was at $1,300 compared to non-device owners at $650. Meanwhile Prime spending came in at $1,100, compared to $700 for non-Prime. In other words, Fire ownership did more to boost spending than Prime membership.

If we average these two surveys, it comes to $1,300 to $662.50 for Prime/non-Prime and $1,375 to $687.50 for Fire/non-Fire. Regardless of which is slightly higher than the other, it is clear that Fire and Prime have similar effects upon spending decisions. In other words, a Fire sale is worth as much as a Prime sale to Amazon.

Investment Implications

My own position is that the reason these figures are so similar is because Fire owners and Prime owners are overwhelmingly the same people. A Fire tablet sells a Prime subscription, which in turn sells everything else on Amazon’s website. If readers disagree with me about that, then fine. But what seems indisputable is that Fire tablets are a big part of Amazon’s ecosystem, just as Prime memberships are.

That means two things. First, as I said, a Fire shortfall is bad news for Amazon, if one is actually occurring. But the other implication is that Prime Day’s success is best not measured by how many physical goods it sells. Not even how many new grocery customers it can snare. Groceries are merely something that Amazon hopes become a flywheel, someday.

The purpose of Prime Day is to take the two flywheels that Amazon knows are already running at full speed - Prime and Fire - and snare as many new customers onto them as possible. While Amazon will probably not reveal exact Fire sales after Prime Day - it never does - subsequent third-party surveys, while not exact and not always in agreement, should be enough to shed light on what kind of success Amazon has had spinning both of its flywheels. Those are the Prime Day results investors should focus on.