Valuation Dashboard: Healthcare - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology looks underpriced in Price/Earnings and Price/Free Cash Flow, but isn’t in good position for other factors. The Pharmaceutical industry looks fairly priced for the same valuation ratios, but it is much worse than its historical averages in Price/Sales and ROE. Other industries are less appealing. The most overpriced is Healthcare Equipment. It is also the only group worse than its historical averages in all metrics.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Healthcare Technology and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has deteriorated in Biotechnology, Healthcare Equipment and Pharmaceuticals, and is stable elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in Healthcare Technology and deteriorated a bit in Biotechnology.

ROE has improved in Healthcare Equipment and Pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated in Healthcare Technology and Life Science Tools/Services.

In 1 trailing month, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV), the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 1.5%, 2% and 6%, respectively.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks in this period are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN), Celgene Corp. (CELG), Envision Healthcare Holdings (NYSE:EVHC), Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), and Incyte Corp. (INCY).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) BIOTECH Biogen Inc. (BIIB) BIOTECH Gilead Sciences Inc. BIOTECH United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) BIOTECH AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) HCAREPROVID AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) HCAREPROVID DaVita HealthCare (DVA) HCAREPROVID McKesson Corp. (MCK) HCAREPROVID INC Research Holdings (INCR) MEDEQUIP Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) PHARMA

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Healthcare on 7/10/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123 (subscription needed): Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Health Care Equipment 42.76 27.18 -57.32% 4.32 3.18 -35.85% 43.52 30.51 -42.64% -35.97 -12.14 -23.83 Managed Health Care 27.26 20.88 -30.56% 1.08 0.85 -27.06% 24.57 17.75 -38.42% 7.63 5.78 1.85 Health Care Technology* 84.65 56.13 -50.81% 3.3 3.39 2.65% 36.22 35.77 -1.26% -13.44 -6.2 -7.24 Biotechnology 32.89 39.78 17.32% 35.59 29.01 -22.68% 29.36 43.74 32.88% -76.15 -64.42 -11.73 Pharmaceuticals 25.9 26.26 1.37% 17.58 8.25 -113.09% 25.57 32.55 21.44% -63.08 -30.3 -32.78 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 40.15 29.52 -36.01% 3.53 3.39 -4.13% 32.25 27.28 -18.22% -9.78 -18.37 8.59

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH and IBB with SPY in 1 month.

