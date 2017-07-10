3 Reasons Why You Need To Look At The GE Baker Hughes Merger/Spin-Off

Baker Hughes General Electric (BHGE) looks like an interesting investment. Baker Hughes has struggled to operate efficiently in the past which could change under General Electric leadership. The General Electric segment is a spin-off and could get a boost because of its newfound freedom. Finally, the combined company is cheap compared to peers.

Operating margins



Baker Hughes (BHI) managed to achieve average operating margins of 8.84% over the past seven years. Competitor Halliburton (HAL) managed 13.91% over the same period and Schlumberger (SLB) beat all peers with astounding operating margins of 17.76%.

General Electric is well known for its ability to manage operations and with the new Baker Hughes General Electric boasting economies of scale to rival Schlumberger there is a good chance operating margins will creep up from the low 8.84% to a number more in line with its peer group.



Spin-offs

Spin-offs as a group trash the market. Quantpedia lists two papers on the spin-off anomaly and finds:

Special events one of the best sources of extraordinary returns.

Quantpedia estimates 19.4% of excess return over the first 12 months after a spinoff as a baseline which is directly derived from McConnell and Ovtchinnikov 2004.

The value creation is driven by the smaller organization getting out from under the overhead and complicated structure of the parent. The newfound alignment between executive compensation and performance of the stock.



General Electric Baker Hughes stake

General Electric retained a 60% ownership interest in Baker Hughes General Electric. This indicates General Electric executives are spinning it off believing the transparency will result in a higher multiple getting awarded to the segments earnings stream. General Electric trades at an EV/EBIT of 22x so that's promising.

Alternatively, they believe the segment can grow faster with a talented team heading it. Who also have their interest more closely aligned with the fate of the NewCo.

Finally, it is possible they subscribe to the theory General Electric executives and culture can make a difference to the operating margins at the combined company. That should drive a meaningful shift in profitability resulting in capital gains for General Electric. Given these assumptions General Electric is best served hanging on to its stake until the operating improvements have been achieved.

Source: company prospectus

Attractive Valuation

Baker Hughes has been losing money and we have poor visibility into the General Electric segment. That's why I'll be talking about sales multiples instead of any earnings multiples. Perhaps the single most important table from the prospectus is included below. It shows the combined company sports ~$40 billion in equity and $14 billion in liabilities of which $4 billion in debt. Pro-forma there’s $23 billion in revenue over 2016.

Source: company prospectus

On a pro-forma basis the company is about breakeven for the quarter and lost money last year. It trades below 2x sales. That's low compared to peers. It is even below what Baker Hughes traded at on a standalone basis.



SLB PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

You can argue the combined firm should be an improvement to the old Baker Hughes and therefore at least command a premium.

The combined firm has very little financial debt while the best behaved among its peer group have at least twice as much debt.

If lower debt is somehow a suboptimal business strategy, it is easily fixed. That's why it should not result in a meaningful lower multiple.

Summary

Baker Hughes General Electric is a complicated merger/spin-off situation. The combination is set to improve its operating margins under General Electric executives. Because it is 60% owned by General Electric it will be under-followed by analysts and fall outside of the indexation universe.

Its valuation appears attractive even if operating margin improvements do not materialize. The firm even trades at a discount to its legacy sales multiple.

A higher oil price boosting drilling activity is another way to win. Oil prices are unpredictable but they are also at the low end of their possible ranges.