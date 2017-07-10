Natural Gas Falls On Fears Of Mid-July Cooldown And Is Now Over-Extended To The Downside As Temperatures Warm With Smallest Storage Injection Of The Summer Expected This Week

Natural gas fell 2 cents or 0.8% on Friday to settle at $2.86/MMBTU after the EIA announced a +72 BCF natural gas storage injection for the week of June 24-30. The inventory build was bearish versus the 5-year average +66 BCF injection and above most analyst expectations which were calling for an injection in the +62 BCF to +68 BCF range. The commodity was down an ugly 5.6% for the week and is trading just above the recent four-month low of $2.84/MMBTU set on Wednesday. The driver for the pullback continued to be fears of a mid-July cool down that was teased by computer models throughout the week, even as the storage surplus versus the 5-year average hovers near 5-month lows and has continued to steadily contract despite only generally seasonable temperatures, indicative of ongoing supply/demand tightness. The +72 BCF injection will likely be the largest for quite some time as I am projecting a +55 BCF to +60 BCF build for July 1-7 to be reported by the EIA this Thursday and demand will only go up from there as it now appears that fears over a significant and prolonged cool down will not come to pass. For this reason, I continue to feel that natural gas is undervalued at current levels and represents a good near- and long-term buy. This article discusses natural gas demand and storage injection projections for the upcoming week as well as a fundamental price analysis.

Natural gas demand dipped slightly over the weekend as seasonably cool air infiltrated the major demand centers of the Midwest and Northeast. The estimated daily storage injection for Sunday, July 9 was +7 BCF/day--still bullish versus the 5-year average +8 BCF/day thanks to continued record-setting heat across the West--and this will likely be the largest injection of the week as demand will steadily increase during the first part of the work-week. Even with the cool down--and the fact that it was a weekend--natural gas power burn still approached 30 BCF/day both days as gas marketshare continued to increase, likely in response to cheaper prices. More on that below. Beginning Monday, natural gas demand will begin to rebound as temperatures moderate across the East and turn hot across the Plains with 100F heat reaching central Nebraska and 90s to the Canadian border, 10F-15F warmer than normal. By mid-week, temperatures will also warm across the densely-populated I-95 corridor with all of the major cities except for Boston reaching the 90s by Wednesday with 100s possible in Virginia and the Carolinas. By the end of the week, even as the Northeast and Great Lakes cools back down, heat will begin to build in the Intermountain West and out onto the High Plains, which will be a headline the following week. The hottest day of the week looks to be Wednesday, July 12 when the forecast population-weighted nationwide mean temperature could exceed 80F, 3F hotter than normal. Nationwide temperatures will be at or above-average throughout the week. Figure 1 below plots observed and forecast temperatures for the upcoming week.

Figure 1: Observed & Forecast Temperatures For The Next 7 Days Showing Above-Average Readings. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net via NOAA data]

Due to the building heat, I project that daily natural gas storage injections will shrink through mid-week. Daily storage injections could fall to +4 BCF/day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, just half the 5-year average. I expect that power burn demand will exceed 30 BCF/day each day this week and could even reach 35-40 BCF/day on Tuesday or Wednesday. Figure 2 below plots daily storage projections for the upcoming week.

Figure 2: Projected Daily Natural Gas Storage Injections For July 8-14 Showing Persistently Bullish Injections Versus The 5-Year Average. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

For the entire week of July 8-14, I am projecting a weekly +34 BCF storage injection, a very bullish 24 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average +58 BCF build. As Figure 3 below shows, such an injection would be the second smallest for the July 8-14 period in the past 5 years, behind only 2012's exceptionally bullish +28 BCF build and would be ahead of last year's +38 BCF injection for the same week, a rarity this summer due to 2016's combination of a tight market plus well above-average temperatures. It would also be the second most bullish injection in the full 23 year period for which EIA data is available dating back to 1994. Injections during this period have ranged from as small as 2012's +28 BCF and as large as +99 BCF in 2014.

Should a +34 BCF injection verify, natural gas inventories would rise to 2980 BCF while the storage surplus versus the 5-year average would slide to +148 BCF, the smallest surplus since the week ending February 10. It would be less than half the April 28 +303 BCF peak. The year-over-year deficit would widen slightly to +292 BCF or -9%.

Figure 3: Summary Of July 8-14 Natural Gas Storage Projection Including Inventory Levels & Historical Comparison. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

The EIA will release its official report for this week on Thursday, July 20 at 10:30 AM EDT.

While temperatures will be hot this week across many areas, they will not be earth-shattering by any stretch. In most years, such temperatures would probably prompt an injection of +45 BCF to +50 BCF, but ongoing market tightness will be responsible for an extra boost in demand that should drive the build under +40 BCF. This boost will come in the form of increased power burn, driven higher by suppressed natural gas prices that have made natural gas increasingly competitive relative to other fuels, promoting fuel switching. This can be seen in Figure 4 below, which plots the percentage of utility electricity generated by the consumption of natural gas which rose from as low as 20%-22% to as high as 27% last Friday, a new 52-week high, although market share does continue to trail year-ago levels as natural gas prices were even lower last summer.

Figure 4: Natural Gas Share Of Nationwide Utility power burn Showing Recent rise From 20% To 27% As Prices Fell. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Also contributing to tight natural gas supply/demand balance is LNG exports from Sabine Pass on the Texas/Louisiana border which, after a brief dip due to tropical storm Cindy interrupting Gulf of Mexico Ship traffic, has rebounded back to average 2.1 BCF/day over the past week and this weekend, up from around 0.5 BCF/day this time last year. According to data released by the EIA on Friday, temperature-independent market tightness--which includes production, LNG exports and imports, Canadian imports, and Mexico exports--compared to the same week in 2016 averaged 1.5 BCF/day tight last week, driven by the year-over-year rise in LNG exports. While year-over-year market tightness has persisted, it is well off from its peak of over 6 BCF/day tight last winter. It is important to note that this calculation does not include power burn, which is partially temperature-dependent and which trails 2016 levels by 2-3 BCF/day, which would mean that, thanks to cooler temperatures so far this summer, markets are around 1 BCF/day loose. Temperature-independent market balance compared to 2016 is shown below in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Natural Gas Price-Independent Market Tightness Vs 2016 Showing Continued But Reduced Year-Over-Year Tightness (Excluding Power burn) [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Due to the near-term forecast for at or above-average temperatures and ongoing market tightness, I expect the natural gas storage surplus to continue to contract. I am projecting that injection season-ending inventories will finish at around 3858 BCF, which would be 15 BCF smaller than the 5-year average and 189 BCF smaller than last year's record high 4047 BCF level. For this reason, I remain near and long-term bullish on natural gas. According to my Fair Price model, which compares historical natural gas storage surpluses/deficits and prices to the current price and surplus, the commodity continues to trade at a significant discount as investors have overextended to the downside due to fears regarding cool temperatures, which are unlikely to have substantial long-term impact. Based on current inventories alone, the commodity is trading at a 7.6% undervaluation versus its Fair Price of $3.09/MMBTU. Based on 8-month storage projections, the commodity is undervalued by an average of 8.9% versus a Fair Price of $3.31/MMBTU as inventories continue to contract. Figure 6 below plots natural gas Fair Price versus Futures Price as well as the percent undervaluation versus the Fair Price.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Fair Price Summary Showing Undervaluation Across All Time frames. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

For this reason, I remain bullish on natural gas, near-term because of the over-extension to the downside due to temperature-dependent anxiety and long-term because of continued market tightness and an ongoing year-over-year deficit. Further, natural gas has a built-in negative feedback system, particularly during the summer months, when any further declines will be met with further fuel switching increasing natural gas supply/demand tightness. The easiest way to get long natural gas is via the popular ETF US Natural Gas Fund (UNG) which provides 1x exposure to the commodity. However, the ETF suffers from contango-induced losses over time. While contango will be negligible for the next few months, for those looking for a longer term hold, it can become rather devastating to a long position, especially during the fall and winter. For this reason, my preferred method of gaining long-term long exposure is via shorting the 3x leveraged inverse ETF--DGAZ by VelocityShares--which mitigates contango-induced losses with leverage-induced decay. Of course, this a much riskier hold and position sizes should be kept small and reserved only for high-confidence trades. I continue to recommend avoiding going long leveraged ETFs--either the 2x BOIL or 3x UGAZ--if the position will be held longer than 2 weeks or so due to the prospect of both leveraged-induced and contango-induced decay. Alternatives include equities positions, which avoid both, with popular picks being Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and Southwestern Energy (SWN).





Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.