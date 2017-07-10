Exxon Mining Sour Black Gold In Alberta's Backyard

The economics of these projects aren't great at $50 Brent, ExxonMobil Corporation is waiting for brighter days.

Imperial Oil is developing the Kearl project, which is expected to produce 4.6 billion barrels of bitumen over four decades.

ExxonMobil Corporation has two main oil sands mining assets which it owns primarily through its stake in Imperial Oil.

Alberta is sitting on one of the largest oil deposits in the world, primarily bitumen, a heavy oil that is less economical to produce than lighter, sweeter crudes. Even so, with 166 billion barrels of proved oil reserves sitting in a nation with favorable private property rights, energy giants like ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) couldn't stay away.

Only 20% of those resources are extractable through mining operations. The rest require in-situ development schemes, like steam assisted gravity drainage, because the resources are too deep below the surface. Let's take a look at two large oil sands mining operations ExxonMobil Corporation has a material stake in. While SAGD projects are oil sands' future, if there is one, it's existing operations that will drive the most upside/downside for now.

Mining overview

Bitumen from shallow oil sands deposits are first mined then processed at on-site facilities. As bitumen is viscous and sour, meaning it doesn't move easily and has a high sulfur content, it needs to be treated before being commercially viable.

ExxonMobil uses its Paraffinic Froth Treatment to sidestep some of the costs associated with more conventional oil sands upgrading techniques by blending its bitumen production with natural gas condensates on-site. Natural gas condensates are light and sweet, enabling these production streams to travel through pipelines and making that upgraded bitumen more marketable to refineries.

Kearl

At the end of 2016, ExxonMobil owned 69.6% of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) and 100% of ExxonMobil Canada Properties. Through those interests Exxon effectively owned all of the Kearl oil sands mining development up in Alberta. Imperial Oil owns 70.96% of the Kearl venture and ExxonMobil Canada Properties owns the rest.

The Kearl project first came online in 2013 and a significant expansion was completed in mid-2015, boosting production capacity up to 220,000 bpd gross. This development seeks to extract and commercialize 4.6 billion barrels of recoverable bitumen over the next four decades.

The venture is still in the process of ramping up production. During the first quarter of 2017, Imperial Oil produced 182,000 bpd gross out of the Kearl development. Planned and unplanned maintenance activity, on top of the lasting impact wildfires had (pushing the ramp up back), held that down a bit.

For reference, WTI (America's oil benchmark) averaged $51.78 USD/barrel in Q1 versus $37.26 USD/barrel for WCS (Western Canadian Select, Albertan heavy oil benchmark). WCS is the kind of realizations the Kearl venture is getting, as "Kearl diluted bitumen can be processed directly in refineries that are already configured to process heavy oil and bitumen."

This is why Imperial Oil posted a profit in Q1 of $333 million (aided by a gain on divestments) but its upstream unit lost $86 million.

As its upstream asset base consists of a few oil sands projects, this figure provides a solid benchmark as to how profitable the Kearl development is. There were elevated operating costs due to maintenance activity, but it is clear oil sands projects aren't immensely economical.

On the flip side, the Kearl oil sands asset is generating operating cash flow. Take out non-cash charges like DD&A and Kearl output is adding cash to Imperial Oil and ExxonMobil Canada's balance sheet.

ExxonMobil noted in its 10-K that (emphasis added);

"As a result of very low prices during 2016, under the SEC definition of proved reserves, the entire 3.5 billion barrels of bitumen at Kearl did not qualify as proved reserves at year-end 2016. Among the factors that would result in these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in average price levels, a further decline in costs, and / or operating efficiencies."

The hefty pricing differentials and high operating costs these oil sands mining assets are faced leaves little wiggle room for operators. Oil prices aren't going to recover anytime soon and it will be a while before much needed pipeline takeaway capacity is built out. Third-party and labor related costs have already moved materially lower. What ExxonMobil and Imperial Oil needs is efficiency gains, and those aren't guaranteed.

Going forward, the venture is hoping that through its Cyclic Solvent Process, which involves producing bitumen by injecting solvent into the ground instead of steam, will drive costs lower. This removes the need for most of the Kearl development's water use and sharply cuts down the amount of energy required to produce a barrel of bitumen. Imperial Oil launched a $100 million pilot back in 2014 to test the new method out.

Syncrude

Imperial Oil owns 25% of the Syncrude Canada venture, which is also using mining operations to target oil sands resources in Alberta. The company has produced over 2.4 billion barrels of bitumen since starting up operations in 1978, and currently has the capacity to produce ~350,000 bpd gross. Net to Imperial Oil, its Syncrude output is usually between 60-70,000 bpd before royalties.

The Syncrude venture "upgrade[s] that bitumen into a high quality, light sweet crude oil through fluid coking, hydroprocessing, hydrotreating and reblending." While that upgraded synthetic crude oil fetches far better realizations than WCS because it is now light and sweet, it isn't a cheap upgrading process.

While there is room for expansion particularly at the Aurora South mining site, Syncrude like Kearl requires higher oil prices to make economic sense.

Final thoughts

Weak crude prices, large WTI-WCS differentials, and high operating expenses are keeping the oil sands mining projects from being profitable. Any operational improvements (like switching to solvent from steam) or changes in market dynamics (new pipelines bringing down WTI-WCS differential) would have a major impact on ExxonMobil Corporation's financials.

Net to ExxonMobil Corporation, its Syncrude asset produced 67,000 bpd of synthetic crude on average last year and the Kearl asset yielded 167,000 bpd of heavy oil. Production should move a bit higher as output at the Kearl project is pushed up to its peak. As these output streams sport really low decline rates and long life cycles (20-40 years), ExxonMobil Corporation will wait for better days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.