Air New Zealand: Growth and 6% Dividends Where You Might Not Think to Look

The airline industry as a whole has been on quite a tear: the JETS ETF is up 53% over the last year. In this article I want to introduce Air New Zealand (OTC:ANZFF). The flagship airline of New Zealand is steadily growing, has better-than-average performance, and trades at a better-than-average valuation. As a bonus, it offers a 6% yield.

Don't be put off by the penny-stock price or the OTC listing. Air New Zealand has been in business for 77 years. It carries a $2.8 billion market cap and an investment-grade credit rating. It maintained profitability and paid a dividend right through the financial crisis.

I don't have anything complicated or insider-y to offer in this article. Air New Zealand is a solid company that can be valued in a fairly ordinary way. It is a deal because it is off the radar, pure and simple.

The business

Air New Zealand does what airlines do: it flies people around. As the flagship airline of a small country, 52% owned by the government, it doesn't have much competition at home, which generates about 60% of revenue. Another 12% of revenue comes from tickets originating in Australia and other Pacific islands, about 5% from Europe, 9% from the rest of Asia, and around 14% from the US. The latter two categories have seen modest growth over the last few years, as Air New Zealand seeks to deepen its links to its Pacific Rim neighbors to the north and east. The network has grown 30% since 2012.

Growth drivers

The primary driver of Air New Zealand's growth is that New Zealand, and hence New Zealanders, are doing relatively well. In the eyes of the world, New Zealand has changed from a nation of sheep farmers to become a desirable tourist destination. Tourist visitors increased 10.4% in 2016. The NZ economy is doing relatively well, so Kiwis are traveling more both within and outside their country. All of this feeds passengers to the national airline.

To both respond to and stimulate this growth, the company is optimizing connections and adding routes at a measured pace. For example, they are adding routes to Queensland and Napier in-country, while increasing service to Tokyo, Houston, and Buenos Aires internationally. The aim is to grow domestic capacity 3-5%, and international capacity 4-7%, per year, for the next three years at least. (source) Other growth initiatives include revenue-sharing partnerships with other airlines and emphasis on frequent-flyer loyalty programs.

Modernizing the fleet

Since 2012, Air New Zealand has embarked on a process of modernizing and simplifying their fleet of aircraft. This has benefits on the revenue side, by offering passengers newer and better-appointed aircraft, and more capacity for growth. It also has benefits on the cost side, since newer aircraft have lower maintenance costs, and fewer models require less pilot training.

Debt profile

The new planes have increased the debt load of the company somewhat, to 55% of capital, which is the top end of what management is comfortable with. Compared to a basket of peer airlines (see the list below), this level of debt is a little on the high side but within the normal range. It is also expected to be the peak of gearing for the company, now that the major wave of capex spending is nearly complete.

At the same time, debt has been refinanced to push out maturities and lower interest rates. Average interest rate for 2017 should be just over 3%. Air New Zealand maintains an investment-grade credit rating of Baa2 from Moody's, just below Southwest (LUV), just above Delta (DAL), and well above such scroungers as United (UAL), JetBlue (JBLU), and American (AAL).

Performance

Investors in Air New Zealand have done quite well over any reasonable time frame.

This chart is total return, which includes a hefty dividend. The ordinary dividend is currently 0.20 (NZD) or 6%, a level which the company aims to sustain. Payout ratio on ordinary dividends has been from 40-60% in recent years. Last year was a huge success and investors saw a fat 0.25 special dividend as well. Needless to say, this is a much more substantial dividend than most airlines pay.

If we ignore the dividend (but why?) the picture is still fine, just not quite so stellar. TDAmeritrade tells me the airline industry is up 56% while ANZFF is up 65% (including a 6% leap, on no news, on July 7). 2016 was a year of outsize earnings, so comps will be hard to beat. But 2017 is shaping up well nevertheless, with the company recently raising earnings guidance above the top of their previous forecast.

Valuation

On standard measures, Air New Zealand is an inexpensive stock (though if the chart keeps going like it is, that will change). TTM P/E is 10 and a conservative estimate of 2017 earnings puts P/E based on those around the same place. The airline carries a P/B of 1.7. Compared to a list of other airlines with positive EPS growth over the last five years, ANZFF looks undervalued:

Symbol Market Cap (USD, billions) EPS Growth (Last 5 Years) Return on Equity Dividend Yield Performance vs. Industry (1 year) Debt to Capital P/E Ratio (TTM) Price to Book JBLU 7.8 51% 17% 0.00% -8.8% 25% 12.4 2.0 DLAKY 11.0 45% 30% 2.41% 31.1% 52% 5.5 1.4 DAL 40.8 42% 33% 1.46% -0.9% 42% 10.3 3.2 ALGT 2.3 39% 43% 2.03% -38.6% 62% 12.1 4.6 ALK 11.6 31% 27% 1.28% 2.6% 49% 16.0 3.9 UAL 24.4 27% 27% 0.00% 28.0% 60% 11.4 2.9 RYAAY 26.7 22% 33% 0.00% 3.0% 50% 18.1 5.2 SAVE 3.7 21% 17% 0.00% -23.1% 43% 15.9 2.6 CPA 5.2 3% 18% 1.65% 45.9% 38% 16.3 2.7 AVERAGE 14.8 31% 27% 0.98% 4.3% 47% 13.1 3.1 ANZFF 2.8 39% 17% 6% 8.5% 55% 10.0 1.7 UNDERVALUATION 31% 85%

One would expect Air New Zealand to be undervalued on a P/B basis, since its assets are not as productive as other airlines', as measured by ROE, though this number is still a respectable 17%. My guess would be that it is just inherently harder for an airline to make money in relatively isolated New Zealand than on more densely populated continents.

If you are investing for dividends, it's not even a contest on a price-to-dividend basis.

On P/E, though, Air New Zealand looks 30% undervalued or so, especially given higher EPS growth. The chart looks to me like the stock is under accumulation by someone sizable. If we forecast 10% EPS growth (very conservative), plus 25% multiple increase, that's a 35% gain over a 1-year time period.

Risks

The classic risk of airline investing is that the industry is very cyclical. In good times they compete fiercely for growing market share, then in bad times they have too much capacity. At one time this "problem" (for investors, not consumers) was solved by heavy-handed government regulation. It now may have been solved again, through cartel tactics exercised by the big alliances. The system remains to be tested, however, since there has not been a recession since the last big wave of airline bankruptcies.

The symptoms of this problem for an airline would be increasing capacity, rising debt loads and decreasing revenue per available seat-kilometer (RASK). As of this year, Air New Zealand has all these symptoms in very mild form. They have increased the capacity of their network, but evidently they need it, for load factors have stayed high, above 80%. In order to fund this increased capacity, their debt load has risen to the top of their desired range, 45-55% of capital, but not beyond. The increased capacity has also meant slightly lower RASK, but those should improve if passenger growth continues even modestly.

No matter how prudent the finances, however, a recession would cause a hit to an airline stock. For various reasons I believe we are late in the cycle but not facing imminent recession. If anything, Air New Zealand is more protected than most from bankruptcy, with its 52% ownership by the NZ government. They maintained profitability and paid a dividend right through the financial crisis. I do not see any idiosyncratic risks to the company.

