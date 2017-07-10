URA: Finally A Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

The end of the uranium bear market has been long awaited. The long-term fundamentals are great. The demand for uranium is expected to exceed the uranium supply significantly, as new uranium reactors, mainly in China, are built. This situation is long known, but the uranium price didn't care and it kept on falling lower and lower. In November 2016, the uranium price bottomed near $18/lb (chart below). A strong rally that followed, pushed it up to the $27 level. After the 50% growth, the uranium price started to fall again. The new bottom was reached on June 6, at $19.15/lb. Right now, the uranium price stands at $20.25/lb.

The current state of URA

Although the Global X Uranium ETF (URA) invests in shares of uranium miners and explorers, during 2015 and a better part of 2016, its share price developed relatively independently of the uranium price (chart below). As I noted in my previous articles (1, 2), URA's share price was driven by other factors, such as the oil price and the overall mining sector sentiment, as well as the exceptional performance of some of its key holdings (e.g. NexGen Energy (NXE)), during 2015 and 2016. Everything has changed in November when the uranium price started its 50% run. The enthusiasm in the uranium sector revived and the uranium miners and explorers did even better than uranium itself when URA share price grew by more than 60%. But in February, URA started to decline along with the uranium price.

As of July 6, 2017, URA's assets had a net value of $255 million. Its portfolio included 22 uranium producers, explorers, and developers. The most important holding of the ETF is Cameco (CCJ), the biggest publicly traded uranium producer in the world. In 2016, Cameco produced 27 million lb uranium, which accounted for 17% of global uranium production. Cameco creates 20.22% of URA's portfolio. The second biggest holding is NexGen Energy, a junior explorer that discovered a large high-grade uranium deposit in the Canadian Athabasca Basin. Its Arrow deposit is one of the highest-grade uranium deposits in the World. Shares of NexGen Energy account for 13.69% of URA's portfolio. No other company has weight over 10%.

As shown by the chart below, URA is up by almost 4% year-to-date. Although its biggest holding, Cameco, lost more than 10% of value since the beginning of 2017, the weak performance of this uranium producer was compensated especially by the great performance of Uranium Energy (UEC) that is up by almost 44% and NexGen Energy that is up by slightly less than 28%.

The uranium market outlook

According to a recent report by RBC Capital Markets, the uranium market should enter a long-term bull market. According to RBC, the uranium price should move in the $20-25 range during 2017 and 2018, only to grow to $40 by 2021, when a notable uranium market deficit is expected. The uranium price should grow to $50 by 2022, $60 by 2023-2025 and to $70 by 2026-2028. Although it is only a long-term prediction that must be taken with a grain of salt, RBC seems to be quite optimistic about the uranium market. Moreover, as the history shows, the investment banks and other institutions have a tendency to significantly underestimate the pace of price growths as well as price declines. It means that there is a good chance that after a true uranium bull market starts, the price targets will be reached much quicker.

As shown in the chart below (on the left), the uranium mine production is stagnant and after 2020, it is even expected to start to decline. On the other hand, the demand is projected to grow rapidly. Another important bullish factor for uranium prices (chart below, on the right) is an accelerating expiration of the long-term uranium contracts. In recent years, the vast majority of uranium demand was covered by long-term contracts. But a big part of them is about to expire in the coming years. As a result, the uranium consumers will have to enter the spot market and negotiate new contracts. This process, along with the widening uranium market deficits, is expected to push uranium prices notably higher.

In 2016, the global nuclear capacity increased by 9.1 GW, to 350 GW. It is the strongest pace of growth recorded over the last 25 years, according to the World Nuclear Association. The organization expects that the pace of growth will not only prevail, it should even increase, as approximately 1,000 GW should be added to the global nuclear capacity by 2050. The growth should be fueled especially by the Chinese appetite for cleaner sources of energy. China has only 36 operating nuclear reactors, but 21 are under construction and another 215 are planned. The Indian energy policy follows a similar path. In India, 22 nuclear reactors are operating, 5 are under construction and 64 more are being projected.

The expansion of the nuclear industry may be further supported by the introduction of reactors of a new generation. Chinese state-owned company China National Nuclear Corporation is expected to launch a small-scale nuclear reactor of the third generation in the coming weeks. The disadvantage of small-scale reactors is that they have a smaller capacity, only around 300 MW. However, 300 MW should be enough for approximately 200,000 households. The main advantage of the small-scale reactors is that their size is comparable to a bus and they can be transported, which means that they can be used also in remote areas. Moreover, they should be approximately 10 times less expensive compared to normal reactors. In the longer-term, the small scale reactors may become an important part of the global nuclear industry.

In the short term, also the Japanese may help to push uranium prices higher. Although the restarting of Japanese nuclear reactors continues only slowly, the results start to be seen. Applications for the restart of 24 reactors were submitted, 12 reactors were approved for the restart and 5 reactors have been already restarted. It is expected that at least 4 reactors will be restarted over the next quarters.

Conclusion

The uranium price has retested its November lows below $20/lb and now it seems like it has created a new, higher low. From the fundamental point of view, the outlook for the uranium market is positive, as a large growth of demand is expected in the coming years. Over the recent months, URA has shown how quickly and furiously it can react on improved uranium market conditions. Most of the companies included in URA have a significant leverage to uranium prices. It is possible to expect, that URA will do pretty well in the coming years. Although, as could be seen in recent years, it is pretty hard to time the uranium market correctly, right now could be a good time to initiate a position in URA or to add to an already existing position. The potential upside outweighs the potential downside significantly.

