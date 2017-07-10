Amazon's International Segment Is Largely Undervalued

2021 revenue expectations of $271 billion; 2016 revenue $136 billion, 100% sales growth over the next five years.

The untapped international portion of sales presents a huge opportunity; the segment is still way behind the U.S. in $ per capita terms.

Thesis

The international segment is vastly underestimated by many when valuing Amazon; this is the fundamental key for Amazon (AMZN) as a long-term growth stock.

Amazon $1000?

The duo of drops in Amazon's stock over the past month should not hinder the expectations of investors who have long-term outlooks; in fact, the recent announcement regarding Whole Foods just added several years of further growth to the company as they can now venture into a more physical setting.

Investors in Amazon should note; it is not a business wrongdoing, nor is it because of microeconomic reasons that the stock is behaving repugnant as of late. We are just pricing in debt for the Whole Foods (WFM) deal in my opinion, plus the tech sector as a whole is in decline, for now.

It will cost approximately $13.7 billion to acquire Whole Foods. Amazon's stock jumped on the news, but the market seemed to overlook the debt aspect, and how that additional liability will affect EPS.

Much on SA has been written about the Whole Foods deal, so it has been covered quite well from all sides.

Last month, I wrote an article regarding Amazon web services (AWS) and how this segment could push the stock past $1000, you can read that here. We broke past $1000 much earlier than expected, and now, it would appear shareholders seem to be having a dilemma, can the stock stay over $1000?

International economics and Amazon

During the last quarter, North America sales provided the majority, commanding a remarkable 58.8% of total revenue; international held 30%, while AWS was just over 10%.

Source / Amazon 10-Q

From a macroeconomic perspective, the relative nature in which Amazon operate shows that they can acquire a hefty chunk of international sales in the future, no doubt.

We have seen the U.S. market turn profitable recently. The EU (and the rest of the developed international world) are similar economies, to a degree. Currently, international operating margins are negative.

Western Europe economies host around 397 million people; this is an extra 73 million more than the U.S.

With this data, we can get the total global population and run a comparable estimate of expected revenue growth within the segment.

Source / Trading Economics

Currently, U.S. revenue per capita reaches at $246, compared to international Amazon revenue per capita of $13.36.

Revenue data from Amazon's 10k/population data from IMF

Looking at the business from a per capita perspective, if we assume international per capita revenue would some day match the U.S. per capita spending of $246, that will equate to revenue of $809 billion from international sales alone. To put this into perspective, Amazon's total income for 2016 was $135 billion; this is a clear opportunity for Amazon to grow in the international segment.

Now granted, reaching U.S. revenue per capita levels would take many years for the international market. However, this should reinforce Amazon as a long term growth stock.

It is unfortunate that we do not get a more enriched segment analysis from Amazon, especially when regarding the geographic logistical positioning of operations.

From Amazon's international segment data, EU countries make up 55%.

Admittedly, the EU is not as capitalistic as the US; this is down to political tampering and over-regulation of business practices, all this combined with the lack of easy credit makes the EU sluggish in nature. Google's record €2.4bn fine is a good example of this, if they can do this to Google, why not Amazon.

Growth has been gradual and unimpressive, all this with interest rates at zero. One has to question, if the socialistic EU regime demised, and from that, a more capitalistic government arose, would the EU be on par with the US within a generation or two?

Source / IMF

A more capitalistic free market government would be ideal for the EU and investors; ultimately the consumer will choose Amazon.

The U.S. is more enriched with enthusiasm to consume. The ease of credit and desire to spend will not fade in America anytime soon; a famous investor once said: "Don't bet against America."

While the U.S. growth in GDP (in percentage terms) might not be as impressive as some emerging markets, the volume of GDP is gigantic.

FY 2017 earnings estimates

The bulk of Wall Street analysts see plenty of room for growth when it comes to Amazon's revenue; for 2017 analysts estimates propose $166 billion.

EPS estimates are averaging $6.68; this would give Amazon a P/E of 145. Still, over priced many would say, but, those same people were saying Amazon's stock was overpriced ten years ago, and have been sounding the same tune for years.

In the past decade alone Amazon's stock has grown by 2000%.

The consensus analysts 2018 EPS estimates are $11.41, this would give Amazon a forward P/E of 84.

Source Yahoo Finance

While many investors seek valuation guidance in the teachings of Buffett and Graham, their approach does not quite work with tech-oriented stocks.

Amazon has no problem generating income, one key issue for investors are the margins. Although gross margin holds up relatively stable, the costs of expansion persist; operating margins take the majority of the heat.

Data from Amazon/ image by author

Most Amazon investors know they are buying a growth stock, they know based on traditional valuation methods the stock appears overpriced, but they also know that the stock will continue to grow and gain a significant portion of multiple markets in the future. Amazon is much more than just an online shop; most people are unaware of this.

If we look below at the job openings Amazon has, it shows a vast, diverse company. A large need for AWS staff can be seen; the large openings suggest more expansion and more operating expenses. All this development leads to more growth, which is good for the investor.

The value of a company lies in the long-term generation of cash flow; it is essential that investors look 5 or 10, if not 15 years ahead, and then assign probabilities to the findings.

Amazon holds a high probability of growth and should continue to grow, this, in turn, will keep investors fixated for years; any opportunity investors have to buy a large company that can double its sales within five years should be taken seriously as an investment.

Data up to 2016 from Amazon/projections by the author

Psychological tactics

Most people assume Amazon offers the lowest prices online, that is not always the case.

Amazon may not actually be the lowest-priced seller of a particular product in any given season. Consistently low prices on the highest viewed and best-selling items drive a perception among consumers that Amazon has the best prices overall – even better than Walmart.

Amazon has a psychological trick that works rather well. They sell the most popular, and in-demand products at a substantial discount while pushing up prices for other less popular products.

They also sell accessories for popular products at a huge markup, good news for investors.

Amazon users are increasingly becoming more Prime centered, the option for 24h delivery plus all the benefits of Prime is hard to turn down.

For example, Amazon sold a Samsung TV priced at $350, then marked it down to $250, this beat all other competitors. However, Amazon jacked up the value of the HDMI cable that sold alongside the TV.

Gone are the days of waiting seven days for a package to arrive, this is the way the whole industry will operate soon, anything more than 24h delivery will be frowned upon, and the consumer will choose elsewhere.

Although users at first glance appear to be getting a great deal from Amazon, this does not always pan out to be true.

Prime currently costs $10.99pm, and growth is exploding.

Image / Fortune

Is lower inflation partially because of the internet boom?

Consumer credit is at the highest level we have ever seen (in USD terms), even though the growth in credit is just over 6.5% YoY.

Currently, total outstanding consumer credit is at all-time highs of $3.7 trillion, that is $11,709.88 per person in the United States.

Data from Federal Reserve/images by author

Lower inflation has been here since the early 90s (compared to the past anyhow) if you look at the "Credit vs. Inflation" chart you can see that this is a phenomenon of the internet age. Inflation has traditionally lagged credit.

The competition to sell the cheapest products has discouraged inflation no doubt. In this age, every shop is just a few clicks away; sellers must lower prices to keep competitive. Amazon's 'monopoly' is possible because of aggressive and smart price cuts.

Amazon's business model from the start has been about deflating prices. Since inception, the company has been selling goods (and now services) at mostly deflated prices to undercut and grab market share. All this will surely impact inflation to a point.

Final note

Amazon's valuation remains the same as I previously suggested, with targets of $1050, for FY 2017.

Company growth continues, despite being so big (and relatively established). The most attractive prospects for growth remain in the international segment in my opinion. The market size is vast, and per capita revenue remains small when compared to the U.S.

Time and time again Amazon has impressed; some people still assume the company will crash, or that investors will jump on some new hyped up stock. However, when you see how much revenue growth is still yet to come, it is hard not to be a long-term investor in Amazon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.