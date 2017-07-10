DryShips: Something Fishy - Part 4 (Dividend Of $2.5 Million For Aug.4)

By August 4, I expect the share count many increase to 60 million – if that is the case, the actual dividend may be 4 cents.

Dryships is now offering a dividend of 9 cents per share (or less) for common shareholders.

DryShips' CEO: George Economou

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS) are not making a profit, yet they continue to offer dividends. Perhaps this is related to share dilution? Stock has broken the $1 mark, so I highly suspect that a voluntary reverse split is coming.

Fishy

While I am sure Dryships and George Economou are not hanging off every word in my articles, my predicted reverse split and dividend is happening now. Stock is hitting all-time lows almost on a daily basis. The company announced today that they will pay a dividend to their common shareholders, at 9 cents per share. In reality, their common shareholders are down by more than 99%, with many having lost their entire investment. Looking at their operational performance for last 5 years, the company has been posting losses every year for the past five years running. How is it possible that can they pay dividends to their shareholders, given this scenario?

Source: Marketwatch.com

Dryships are basically raising $2 million per day on average, through toxic financing and giving pennies to their investors. With investors having already lost their entire investment, 9 cents per share is a drop in the bucket and will not even cover brokerage fees in most cases.

Whenever the company feels that they want to bring up the share price, they release this kind of announcement. They did twice this year alone. Below is the third one:

With respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.5 million to the common shareholders of record as of July 20, 2017 and payable on or about August 4, 2017. The dividend per share amount to be paid by the Company will be determined based on the number of shares outstanding on the record date. Updated Key Information as of July 10, 2017: Cash and cash equivalents about $80.8 million, (or $3.04 per share)

Book value of vessels, including advances about $625.1 million, (or $23.49 per share)

Debt outstanding balance about $237.5 million

Number of Shares Outstanding about 26,609,379

= $2.5 million dividend to common shareholders divided by 26.6 million shares

= $0.09 per share (dividend)

The company is selling shares on a daily basis. I expect the share count to reach 60 million by August 4, 2017. In that case:

= $2.5 million dividend to common shareholders divided by 60 million shares

= $0.04 per share (dividend) – Estimate

Conclusion

Dryships have been continuously fooling the longs by releasing positive news and dividend announcements. The company’s actions have not been helping the share price, which has been hitting all-time lows almost on a daily basis; rather its actions have been aiding and abetting share dilution over the short term. These news releases help to push the share price for a day, but then the share price drops because of share dilution, and the company goes for the voluntary reverse split as usual. I would wait for the reverse split and short it.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

