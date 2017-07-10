'Stranger Things' In Netflix's Accounting Methods

Auditors are coming and bullish investors may not be too happy.

I believe that Netflix may currently be overvalued due to bullish investors not taking into account various financial factors that could trigger near future problems for the company.

To start off, let’s take a quick look at some important valuation ratios:

We have a sky high PE ratio. Taking into account last year’s results (0.43 diluted, 0.44 basic), the PE ratio has reached an astonishing level of 412. FCF: Netflix is burning cash at an incredible pace: $1.7B in 2016 and $2B is expected for 2017 (Source: Q1 Letter to shareholders, page 5). The Debt/EBITDA ratio is making the B1 credit rating tremble.

In addition to these three points, I believe NFLX is going to face two main threats this year:

1. Debt Burden. 2. Amortization.

Debt Burden:

As of December 16, Netflix presented a long term debt of $3.365B on its balance sheet. The company made a great move by issuing large part of this debt via their European subsidiary. Nonetheless, It’s estimated to add an additional €1B ($1.1 B approx.) at 3.625% interest (maturity date 2027) which will tally up a burden of almost 4B. to the current interest expense (20 % of last year’s net income). I don't see how this will help the profit margin for the following quarters.

In terms of credit rating, I couldn’t help but notice Moody’s comments in 2016 to justify maintaining the company’s current rating (B1), even though they’ve surpassed the 6x Debt/EBITDA sustained leverage threshold for the B1 rating:

“Based on the company's solid growth trajectory supported by consistent subscriber gains and expectations for positive contributions from international markets in the next couple of years, we anticipate that leverage will decline rapidly (starting in 2017) to well under 5.0x by the end of 2018 and the company will be strongly positioned in its rating category.

Source:Moody's assigns a B1 rating to Netflix's new bond offering

These expectations trouble me as Netflix presented a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.9 as of 12/31/2016 (Following Moody’s Criteria) and I don't see how the company can possibly achieve a noticeable improvement. There is a substantive level of debt, and negative FCF are accumulating year after year. Some may argue that the first debt repayment isn’t due until 2021, but numbers still don't add up when spending expenses come into play. The company may require additional resources to face 2018 spending as 2017 will most likely use up the recently borrowed funds in Europe. If these circumstances take place, I don't see how Netflix could possibly reach Moody's threshold therefore losing their B1 rating.

Another option could be to raise additional capital via equity, but shareholders will probably disapprove (therefore causing declines in stock price) given it usually sets off an alarm when companies aren’t able to raise funds for operations from capital markets via debt.

Amortization:

In terms of amortization, its impact on cost of revenue may shortly have a negative effect on Netflix’s revenue. Throughout recent years, the percentage of expenses that amortization represent have become increasingly more apparent. To demonstrate this effect, it´s important to first understand how amortization expenses have been calculated in financial statements (I will divide my findings in two: 1) How Amortization is calculated and 2) The percentage and impact it has on Cost of Revenue.)

Calculation of Amortization:

The analysis and estimations I present go in line with the “Trapping Value” theory presented in an interesting article: (Netflix: This Bear Case Is A 'House Of Cards').

This theory presents the following criteria for calculating amortization costs that resemble those presented in form 10-K:

50% of N-1 Additions

40% of N-2 Additions

10% of N-3 Additions

I agree with this model, and the notion that Netflix has been amortizing its content properly up until its Q1 results presented earlier this year in May. The following table shows the results of this model, comparing them to official amortization numbers according to 10-K (Green: Annual report on Form 10-K).

Figure 1: Amortization Comparison – Model vs Form 10-K

As you may observe, the calculations of Amortization of streaming content derived from the model don’t differ as much from 10-K numbers (2013: 2.227 vs 2.122, 2014: 2.763 vs 2.656, 2015: 3.358 vs 3.405, and 2016: 4.700 vs 4.788).

Percentage of Cost of Revenue:

In addition to these calculation, I have analyzed previous years (2014, 2015, and 2016) and estimated future expenses of amortization (2017 through 2022) with a focus on the percentage they represent of cost of revenue:

2014: 71% of Cost of Revenue ($2.656 amortization vs $3.752 COGS).

2015: 74% of Cost of Revenue ($3.405 amortization vs $4.595 COGS).

2016: 80% of Cost of Revenue ($4.788 amortization vs $6.029 COGS).

By taking into account these increases, I've modeled the following four years (displayed in the table below: Figure 2). For the first year 2014, I estimated 85% amortization of COGS with a result $8.250 COGS. (I believe this is a reasonable and optimistic measure given previous results).

Figure 2: Amortization Projections.

To view the full impact this could have on the operating income I’ve modeled this current year results in quarters based on the following criteria:

Revenue: 26% Increase, slightly above growth in the last three years. Amortization: Figure 2 Amortization Projections. Marketing: 21% increase y/y (in line with the average of the last 3 years). Also, as you may see, I’ve overweight the marketing cost for Q2 due to the change of House of Cards new release from Q1 to Q2. Technology & Development: 21% increase (less than the 30% average of the previous three years). SG&A: 40% increase (less than 48% average of the last three years). Interest Expense: An increase in 40M (1.1B$*3.675%) due to new debt issuance.

The result of the model:

Source: Q1 Results and own calculations (2017 and beyond)

Figure 3: Operating Margin projections.

The end results present a troubling scenario. Either Netflix changes its amortization criteria, or operating margin can only deviate far from the consensus forecast. In the Q1 letter to shareholders, Management stated they forecasted around 4% operating margin for Q2 (Far away from the 9.75% in Q1). Nonetheless, reaching this 4% under the current amortization pattern can only indicate that future quarters will suffer, therefore creating a snowball effect.

This effect can be seen in the following example as I recalculated the same model taking into account the expected 4% (large impact on Cost of Revenues in Q3 and Q4):

Source: Q1 Results and own calculations (Q2 2017 and beyond)

Figure 4: Operating Margin projections (4% in Q2).

I believe the key issue of the amortization problem lies in Q1 results as they are UNAUDITED (See Q1 Results on Page 7 in the link provided below). Under U.S. regulation, financial statements of companies like Netflix have to be audited in Q2 and Q4. Under these requirements and the current expenses, I see future financial statements quickly changing from the present bullish expectations.

Source of Nflx Forecasts

Netflix may struggle to deliver the stated profitability as Auditors (Ernst & Young) could disagree with current amortization criteria amongst other financial and accounting statements. The company could squeeze a 4% operating margin for Q2 (if EY somehow agrees), but sooner or later I believe the Stock Price will suffer. Netflix needs a miracle.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.