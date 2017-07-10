Too Early To Roll The Dice With Allergan

Although Allergan (NYSE:AGN) stock dropped sharply in the wake of the company announcing its first quarter earnings, shares have more or less regained the $240 level and look like they want to go higher. Although Allergan collapsed from the $330 level in mid 2015, the company's fundamentals definitely don't seem to have been adversely impaired, especially when you monitor the growth of its aesthetics business and what the company has coming down the track with respect to its pipeline of "six stars." However what definitely caused some cause for concern in that first quarter was Allergan's cash flow numbers and operating margins.

Management put down the weak performance of these financials to higher spending (on acquisitions) and typical lower seasonal sales in the first quarter which obviously affected margins. Personally I feel the company will need at least half of its pipeline products to become blockbusters to enable the company to keep up its high acquisition spree. Furthermore I like the look of the aesthetics business as it has high barriers to entry and strong margins. We already are long some other biotech stocks in our premium portfolio as I feel this sector in general will reach higher levels. Allergan is definitely on our radar on any sort of pullback. Here are areas I will be looking at closely as they could end up being strong growth triggers for the stock.

One area I am watching closely is the progress of its rapastinel drug which is a potential therapy in the depression area. Now there is pretty big potential here as can be seen by the Food and Drug Administration's decision to fast track designations which have the potential to really move the needle in this space. Ketamine last year did a lot in this space as patients who underwent treatment of this drug witnessed a significant improvement in their well being within hours of taking the treatment. However Ketamine side effects are unproven and the patients improved "sense of being" only lasts a few hours.

This is where Allergan's Rapastinel comes in. Rapastinel is predicted to be better than Ketamine in that it also will produce benefits in a matter of hours but the effect will last much longer. Furthermore Rapastinel in trials up to now have demonstrated far less dissociative side effects which is encouraging. I can't stress enough here the huge unmet need the depression sector entails. Rapastinel could become a huge blockbuster for the company which would definitely help Allergan's share price going forward.

Furthermore the race in the "NASH" or "non-alcoholic steatohepatitis" market is really heating up among large biotech companies and for good reason. This disease has basically come on the back of poor western diets where overweight and obese people are the most at risk from fat buildup in the liver. There is no prescribed medication for NASH at present which explains the strong M&A activity we currently have in this sector.

Last year, Allergan acquired Akarna (where it picked up global rights to AKN-083 or what is known currently as AGN-242266) and Tobira (where it picked up Cenicriviroc (NYSE:CVC) and Evogliptin potential NASH treatments). It hasn't stopped there though. Allergan also recently went into partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) where it will use its CVC oral treatment with Novartis' FXR agonist as a combination therapy in a phase II trial. Many medical experts believe combination therapies may be key here so big biotech companies are willing to combine their knowledge, resources and expertise to gain approval as a certified NASH treatment as fast as possible.

The advantage Allergan may have going forward is that is it not afraid to pull out the check book when needs be. If the biotech sector keeps on grinding higher, then you can be sure it will keep acquiring companies irrespective on the valuations involved. Yes it paid a steep price for Tobira for example but it knows the $1.7 billion price tag will pale into significance if CVC or evogliptin on either standalone or combination treatments get approved.

The risk however with Allergan from a shareholder perspective is its balance sheet. Allergan being a company with lower R&D costs than its competitors has to buy right to keep growth going. Bulls would say that the law of big numbers should play into Allergan's hand's but that doesn't tell the whole story here. Astute investors will undoubtedly keep their eyes on cash flow and margins as a benchmark for further share price growth. That's really the decision management will have to wrestle with over the next few years.

Does it sacrifice the balance sheet temporarily when a sound opportunity comes along? Its acquisitions for example in the first quarter had to be paid for and potentially have left the company in a stronger position today than at the start of the year. The market though after Q1 earnings though didn't agree. In fact the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF)(NASDAQ:IBB) has outperformed Allergan by quite a distance since its Q1 earnings announcement despite Allergan reporting a $0.5 cent earnings beat. We will watch cash flow and margins closely this year as Allergan definitely remains on our watch list.