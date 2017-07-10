Pier 1 Imports: Where Have The Customers Gone?

Beneath the doom and gloom, e-commerce is growing double digits and becoming a meaningful percentage of sales.

Introduction

Retail has been in a downtrend for the past year or two, as the massive overbuilding of retail space combined with e-commerce pressures has finally started to expose cracks in the sector.

Whenever an industry or sector struggles, investors dealing with individual securities always begin to wonder if they should buy on big corrections, but it can be hard to tell the ripe apples from the rotten ones.

Investors also struggle with the market timing aspect; am I bottom fishing for gold or merely chasing stocks that will keep going lower and lower.

Market timing can be very difficult, and so I would rather focus to find the best retail stocks in this out-of-favor industry.

What Do I Look For?

The retailers that I think are worthy of an investment are those that are:

1. Not wholly reliant on the mall. If they have existing store bases in strip malls or other types of retail space, that is desirable.

2. Very little leverage. It is hard for companies to go bankrupt when they have no debt and creditors breathing down their necks. Low leverage also allows companies to pursue accretive M&A transactions or share repurchases as their industry goes through hard times. If done well, these actions can add substantial value.

3. Strong brands and a recent history of operational success. While the past doesn't mean the future, especially for retail or other challenged industries in the swirl of new technology, a strong history can be a guidepost for which retailers have done well and can potentially do well again.

Strong brands are important as this has proven to be the great equalizer of price.

I believe one such stock that meets these criteria is Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR), a leading retailer of high-end home furnishings.

Financial Results

After seeing decent growth post the financial crisis, Pier 1 has seen its level slow to a dead stop the past three years and even declined slightly in 2016.

This, along with stubborn costs, has resulted in falling net income ever since 2011. 2011 peak net income was $169 million while 2016's net income was only $30 million.

EPS has followed the decline in net income from $1.50 to $.37.

As you can well imagine, the share price has been under pressure lately.

PIR data by YCharts

On the positive side, there is around 34 million less shares outstanding than 2011, and the company began paying a dividend in 2012, which has increased modestly since.

Pier 1's balance sheet is one of the main reasons I like the retailer here. The thing about balance sheets and debt levels is that they do not matter until the company or sector starts to struggle and then everyone is hootin' and hollerin' about debt-to-equity ratios.

Pier 1 has a very strong current ratio of 2, and a very low amount of debt compared to assets. Debt to equity doesn't look as hot, but that is common when large amounts of shares have been repurchased, as it reduces shareholders' equity in a bit of accounting wizardry.

The $200 million of long-term financial debt is not due for 5+ years.

Liquidity wise, the company has $300 million available under the line of credit. This is not the full amount it could borrow, as $21 million is outstanding to cover insurance policies and other things.

Would you believe that the company's market cap at these low levels is just under $400 million. At that market cap, the company has more in inventories than its market cap, more in total current assets than its market cap, and more in cash and available credit lines than the market cap.

That should give you a good idea of how much the market is discounting Pier 1 and that negative results for years to come are priced in, potentially providing an opportunity if they do not materialize.

What Can Turn the Stock Around?

Firstly, Pier 1 does have a new CEO who started earlier this year. Alasdair James stated he wanted to focus on five things:

1. Brand positioning

2. Marketing and promotions

3. E-commerce

4. Supply chain

5. Real estate portfolio

Focusing on e-commerce, I was surprised to learn that this now makes up 25% of the company's sales. On last quarter's conference call, the company talked about increasing its assortment breadth online and using machine learning for better promotions.

This sounds great, but forgive me if I am skeptical that a tiny specialty retailer will be leading the world in the use of machine learning.

On the real estate front, the name of the game for retailers lately has been cost cutting. And for B&M retailers, that means store closures. Pier 1 has closed 50 stores so far and plans to close another 50 by the end of fiscal 2019. The company will then have 965 stores, so these cost cuts will be minor in scope. It is unclear when or if these benefits will show up in the number as they have not yet.

The declining results may overshadow any benefit from the cost cuts. Today, in retail, if sales and store count are not growing, then costs must be cut and EPS must grow. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been a remarkable example of this playing out. The company has bought back a ton of stock and grown EPS while store count stayed flat from mall malaise.

Can Pier 1 pull that off? Well, it could borrow a bit more and buy back stock at this ridiculous valuation or close more stores once the CEO gets more familiar with all its real estate assets. Either of those could send the stock surging post press release.

I think e-commerce is the biggest opportunity of all five for Pier 1. That sales channel grew 23% y/y last quarter. The key here is that every retailer has to find the right mix of online versus in-store sales.

Frank Curzio, host of Wall Street Unplugged podcast, talks a lot about this and how online sales are different in many ways and can take sales and traffic away from the in-store experience.

Impulse purchases are harder online and the shipping costs can be different and higher than delivering freight in bulk to a store.

Recent Results

Pier 1 had a rough FQ1 after reporting revenue shortfall and lowering its full-year sales guidance. After missing what the Street expected, the stock fell 19% AH and 12.3% on the following day.

At the end of the day though, the company still expects 1.5% to 2.5% positive sales growth. This is a great number in a very tough retail environment.

The bottom line for the year will be a big question though. 2016 EPS barely covers the dividend, but there is a lot of room for a big EPS gain if cost cuts and merchandise margin can be brought under control.

Pier 1's valuation is very attractive here. 11 PE is among the cheapest of any stock in the whole market other than its fellow depressed retailers like Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), other two stocks I like.

Many value seekers might be attracted to the 6% yield but also see it as a red flag. Again, I am not too worried about the dividend, as we outlined above how the company is not in high need of cash to stay afloat, although you could make the argument that a lower dividend and more e-commerce investment or investment in higher promotions and lower prices could help PIR return to growth.

It is unlikely the new CEO will choose that path, but anything can happen.

Conclusion

After an ugly quarter and on the back of overall retail weakness, Pier 1 has sunk very, very low.

At $4.64 and a market cap lower than inventory on hand, the market is pricing in years of sales declines and worsening margins.

With a new CEO in place, top-tier balance sheet, and strong cash flow, Pier 1 is set to bounce back with the group or on its own with continued strong e-commerce growth and an improving sales and EPS from store closures and other new initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.