It Never Happened Before - Negative Sentiment Among U.S. Dollar And Precious Metals Traders

The precious metals market is very weak now. It looks like it is driven by negative sentiment and the best example of this pattern is the fact that since the beginning of June 2017 gold prices and the US dollar have been going in tandem:

Source: Simple Digressions

I am sure that everybody sitting on gold or silver is aware of the general rule that gold prices go in the opposite direction to the US dollar. However, this rule was broken in the beginning of June. The green arrows on the charts above show this phenomenon – note that both arrows are going down.

In my opinion, if any market is driven by sentiment only, the best strategy is to follow the prices. So gold traders are now positioned for lower prices of gold and silver. This thesis is supported by the Commitments of Traders report (the COT report).

COT report

Last week gold traders became very pessimistic about gold prices. The short / long ratio (defined as the total amount of short positions held by big speculators divided by the total amount of long positions held by these traders in gold futures) jumped strongly up:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

Now this ratio stands at 0.6. Interestingly, now the reading is even higher than the one printed at the end of 2016 (the last bottom in gold prices), which means that the overall pessimism is at its largest level since the beginning of the current bull market in gold (December 2015).

A similar pattern was delivered by the silver market – there the spike in pessimism is even more impressive. So, in general, the extraordinary weakness of gold (expressed by the fact that the yellow metal and the greenback go in tandem now) has driven the gold and silver traders to extreme pessimism.

What's more, the sentiment among US dollar traders also is extremely negative:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

I think it is the unprecedented situation. Generally, the play between the US dollar and gold was relatively easy – whenever US dollar traders were extremely optimistic on the greenback, gold traders were extremely or quite pessimistic on gold prices. And vice versa. Do you want examples? Here are the most impressive ones:

March 2011 – Extreme pessimism among US dollar traders and raising optimism among gold traders (resulting in the end of a bull cycle in gold)

December 2016 – High optimism among US dollar traders and extreme pessimism among gold traders (and the beginning of a new bull cycle in gold)

Now the most interesting phenomenon – I could not find a period in modern history when traders in US dollar and gold futures had the same, extreme opinion on the US dollar and gold. That is why I have written that the current situation is unprecedented.

What does it mean? In my opinion, it means that investors should abandon the old rule, anchored in their heads since the ancient Romans (sic), that gold and the US dollar go in the opposite directions. At least for some time, until the extreme sentiment among US dollar and gold traders vanishes. Then the rule should work once again.

Summarizing – I think that the gold / US dollar rule should be suspended for some time because the signals delivered by these two instruments may be misleading. Or even very misleading…

Physical market

Gold market

This month the gold bullion market is delivering mixed signals. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) increased its gold holdings by 0.2% (13 thousand ounces of gold were added to its vaults) but the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) cut its holdings by 1.4% (380 thousand ounces were withdrawn).

However, a few days ago the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) released its June report on gold. The data is very positive – in June as many as 155.5 tons of gold were withdrawn from this exchange so the demand for gold remains strong in China:

Source: Simple Digressions and the SGE data

Note that this year the total gold withdrawals have been higher than last year (984 tons vs. 974 tons).

Silver market

The silver market is more resolute:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart shows that the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) investors took advantage of lower silver prices (a drop of 6.3%, compared to the end of June 2017 – look at the upper row marked in blue) and added 2.1 million ounces to SLV vaults.

The data delivered by the Shanghai Futures Exchange also supports the thesis that the demand for silver is strong:

Source: Simple Digressions and the SFE data

The chart shows that the lower the prices of silver the lower silver stocks at the SFE.

However, investors should remember that the physical market is driven by different forces than the paper market (gold / silver futures) so the signals delivered by SFE or SLV may have only marginal, if any, impact on silver spot prices.

By the way – last Friday 0.62 million ounces of silver were added to JPMorgan’s COMEX warehouse and the full picture of this year’s activity looks as follows:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart shows, this year as many as 29.9 million ounces of silver have been added to the JPMorgan warehouse up to now. It looks like silver is hoarded at this warehouse no matter what the price of silver is (for example, in April, when the record amount of silver was added, the average acquisition price was $18.1 per ounce of silver - the last acquisition was made at the price of $15.6 per ounce).

Summarizing – this year the demand for silver is strong, no matter what exchange or ETF you are looking at.

The takeaway for precious metals investors

The precious metals market is very weak now and the most compelling evidence for this thesis is the fact that the old gold / US dollar rule (gold and the US dollar go in the opposite directions) has been broken.

In my opinion, the entire precious metals sector is driven by negative sentiment so, technically, there is plenty of room for gold / silver prices to go down.

On the other hand, the patterns drawn by the COT data indicate that both precious metals are at their extremes. It looks like each big trader is betting on lower gold / silver prices. Historically, when there is complacency among traders, contrarian investors should look for a trend reversal.

However, the negative sentiment among big traders in gold / silver futures is accompanied by a similar pattern delivered by US dollar traders. It is something unprecedented - gold / silver and US dollar traders are extremely pessimistic on precious metals and the US dollar at the same time. To be honest, the market has entered its uncharted territory so it is extremely hard to present a coherent opinion on the possible direction the precious metals are heading for.