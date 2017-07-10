It's Not Too Late To Shift From Gold Miners To The Stock Market Rally

I get it. I believe in the long-term value of gold (SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)) as a far more reliable store of wealth than fiat currency. (Note: I consider PHYS more reliable than GLD.) I agree that all the government and corporate debt, all the central bank money printing and bond purchases and stock purchases, all of that won't keep the global financial system afloat forever. It is always a good idea to be prepared in advance to protect yourself and your savings against the risk of another financial crisis.

But in the meantime, it just makes good sense to look around at the here and now, at the current trends in the financial markets, to make a big part of your investment and portfolio allocation decisions. Yes, a certain portion in cash and a certain portion in gold are always good ideas. But there is such a thing as too much cash and gold. And unfortunately, if your portfolio is mainly cash, gold, precious metals, and gold miners (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)), that may be completely the wrong allocation for 2017 and even 2018.

Think about it: If you knew a financial apocalypse was about to strike any day now or any month now, you would simply sit in something like 45% cash, 45% gold, and maybe a small handful of other things like bitcoin. But you don't really think that's a wise portfolio and asset allocation decision, do you? I hope not.

So, while you prepare and set aside a modest portion of your savings in gold and precious metals, and keep a decent cash cushion as a prudent precaution, you have to make investment decisions about a significant portion of your portfolio based on analysis of the financial markets as they are acting and performing right now.

And right now, the financial markets are screaming that investors around the world are moving money out of gold and silver and gold miners and into the stock market.

We may like that or we may not like that. We may think that's the right thing to do or the wrong thing to do. But regardless of what we think, that's what the most powerful and influential investors around the world are actually doing, and show every sign of continuing to do for the next 12 months. These decisions don't involve millions of dollars, they involve hundreds of billions of dollars.

The chart of the GDX gold miners to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ratio says it all:

This is what it looks like when hundreds of billions of dollars of global investment assets are flowing out of gold and silver and gold miners and into the S&P 500 and other stocks and stock markets worldwide. This chart does not show an ambiguous or unclear or uncertain trend - it shows a clear and continuing trend against gold miners and in favor of stocks.

If your portfolio is still heavily overweight losing gold miners, it's not too late to sell down your gold miner holdings and shift more of your funds into the stock market. That could be the S&P 500 or it could be the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) or it could be other options. In any case, I caution you that just sitting and waiting and hoping in gold and silver and gold miners could be a recipe for disaster over the next 12 months.

Sure, there will be bounces up and down along the way. There always are. But unless your timing is very lucky, and you buy right at the bottom of every move down, and sell right at the top of every bounce up, overall you will ride along with the overall trend. And you see the overall trend in the chart above.

I don't think the gold price itself will crash horribly. It may break down into the $1,100s for a while, we shall see. But in general I expect it to stay in the $1,200s where it has for quite a good long while now. The problem is - range-bound gold price trading is NOT what gold miner investors are looking for. Gold miner investors are making a leveraged bet on a dramatic increase in the gold price. That is why they insist that gold mining companies do not hedge their future production by selling gold futures contracts. Investors don't want companies to safely lock in current gold prices because they are betting on higher future gold prices.

So when the gold price simply stays in a range, that is very bad for gold miner stocks. And the gold price appears quite stuck in a range at best. Be honest: how soon do you think gold will rise back to $1,300 and go above it and stay above it? I'm afraid it will take quite a while. I don't see it happening this year, and it may well not happen next year either, at least not until very late next year, if then. And without solid $1,300 gold that shows it can not only reach that level but break above it and stay there, I don't see investor sentiment for gold miners returning to spring and summer 2016 levels any time soon.

There's nothing wrong with being flexible. There's no law that says you have to only invest in gold miners, not regular stocks, all of the time. The more flexibility you have, the more opportunities you will have to make maximum profits during different periods with changing trends among asset classes.

There will be opportunities to return to making promising investments in gold miners in the future. I certainly look forward to another opportunity like the first half of 2016, when my two biggest junior miner positions earned me over 400% gains in less than six months. But I know that wishful thinking will not create a repeat of that period at any time just because I or anyone else may want it to happen again.

In the meantime, I for one am looking for other sectors that are far more likely to make outsized gains in the next 6 to 12 month period. I recommend that you do the same.

One final reminder: Earnings season is almost upon us. It begins in earnest at the end of this week, and then rolls on through the rest of July and into August. It is often a catalyst for big moves in the broader stock market. After the correction in tech stocks and some other sectors in June, the market may be nicely coiled for a strong bounce back and new move higher on the back of strong earnings reports.

If you are thinking about making this shift from gold miners into other stocks, you may want to begin making the move this week. If earnings season plays out as I expect it to, you may be very glad you did.

