DISH Network: Partner Catalyst

The stock has a relatively small valuation along with a profitable operating business that reduces the risk.

One of the biggest stories in the wireless market over the next couple of years will be how DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) handles its massive spectrum assets. The news of a potential partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could signal a catalyst for the stock in a market where non-producing assets typically fail to obtain full value.

DISH is currently worth about $29.5 billion with revenues estimated to reach $14.8 billion this year. Will an entrance into the wireless sector be a catalyst for the stock?

The main issue with valuing DISH is that the pay-TV operator is seeing the operating business decline. Revenues declined again during Q1 as net pay-TV subs were down 143,000. At the same time, ARPU was down $1.39 to $86.5 in the quarter.

The company is including Sling TV subs in the totals that in a lot of cases go for only $20 a month. The real news is that the amount of customers fleeing the traditional $100+ satellite TV bundle is far in excess of the listed amounts.

Now the big value in the stock comes from the spectrum assets. Even before the end of the recent FCC incentive auction, BTIG placed nearly a double valuation for the spectrum assets in comparison to the pay-TV operation.

BTIG placed a per share value of $70 on the spectrum and only $40 for the dying pay-TV business. At the time, Dish had a net debt of $9 billion that will change along with the recently completed auction where the company spent $6 billion on spectrum.

Along with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) adding spectrum to fill out its network, these companies now have much more comparable assets. Sprint (NYSE:S) is still the leader, but years of funding losses and the costs of building out the network over the years had weakened the balance sheet. Looking at the enterprise values, DISH far trails the other stocks.

DISH Enterprise Value data by YCharts

This comparison is useful considering that DISH now has comparable spectrum assets. The company doesn't have an operating wireless network, but it doesn't have nearly the same debt loads. At the same time, the company has an operating business with over 13.5 million subs that actually generates an operating profit unlike at Sprint.

For 2017, BTIG projects adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion and net income of $1.4 billion. This amount provides DISH the ability to have flexibility with how to proceed with the wireless assets, but the key is that the company is probably on the verge of making a move that already involves building the narrowband IoT network by 2020.

The key investor takeaway is that the stock isn't likely to surge anytime soon. The deteriorating operating business will likely provide some opportunities to buy DISH on dips as the fickle stock market will lose sight of the major catalyst and valuation of the non-operational assets.

The stock already provides a value play, but the recommendation is to keep some dry powder to offer the ability to scoop up shares far below projected value on dips. A partner catalyst from one of the technology giants such as Amazon will turn the stock into a good long-term investment, but one shouldn't expect any major rally on the news to last as building a wireless network that benefits operations will take years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.