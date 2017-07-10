Enzo Biochem Rounds The Corner

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) is a $550 million market cap company focused on gene regulation and gene modification technologies. Specifically, Enzo has developed into a leader in the field of recombinant DNA technology, a major space in modern medicine. The key to their business has been generating very low cost physician-based MDx diagnostic platforms that are highly sensitive, versatile, and compatible with current open systems. In many cases ENZ offers its clients savings of 30-50% versus competitors. The company has made its state-of-the-art laboratory capabilities available on a reference basis, enabling other labs to meet client-physician needs in a more affordable manner, in this space of competitively squeezed reimbursements. The company is focused on streamlining product distribution and developing new diagnostics tools to expand its market.

ENZ stock has increased about 100% over the past year, and the company has reported improved operating results. Main growth drivers for the company are in the women’s health space where ENZ has increased its market share in New York, with New York State Department of Health having recently granted conditional approvals for infectious disease. The company’s cost efficient AmpiProbe® PCR platform is expanding its specialized 14-analyte panel with three new diagnostics anticipated to be generating revenue by end Q3 2017. The diagnostic product expansion was for real-time PCR-based diagnostics for Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Chlamydia trachomatis and Trichomonas vaginalis. ENZ reported that these are just a few of the diagnostic products to be released in its long line of product developments to come.

In addition to these products, the company is developing assays in its flow cytometry platform. Flow cytometry can be used in large market applications such as cancer detection, infectious disease, inflammatory bowel disease, urology, HIV, diabetes, immune disorders, bone disorders, and hematopathology. Enzo also is developing a line of diagnostic products examining biopsy specimens for oncology. According to the company, molecular-based laboratory service U.S. products have a market currently estimated to be in excess of $3 billion.



1Q 2017 revenues were reported at $27 million. The company generated clinical lab revenues of $19.6 million, an 8% growth over prior year period, and represents a sixth straight quarterly increase. Gross margins are increasing for the company as well. Life sciences business revenue decreased 9% to $7.5 million citing weakness in academic and government markets, but remains a profitable segment. Having displayed lower operating costs, the company was essentially cash neutral, having turned the corner over last year period which had a $0.05 per share quarterly loss.

From a market standpoint, treatment-resistant strains offer the infectious disease diagnosis market space prospects for growth, with genetic testing approaches confirming several advantages. Genetic testing approaches can screen panels of known mutants as built-in features of a testing platform, whereas immuno-markers may fall short without a cocktail of expensive and wasteful tests as a built-in feature. However, markets for infectious disease and biomarker diagnostics are extremely competitive, with advances having led to declining margins for a number of years, and it seems unlikely that new players can even target the space. At the turn of the century biomarker diagnostics was a hot space and there was no shortage of companies wanting in (or analyst coverage), but consolidation, licensing, and acquisitions have streamlined the segment, and the mature species of diagnostics firms has now been "selected". Immunoassays still dominate the space, but genetic screening technologies have emerged due to technical advantages such as panel analysis, cost-driven factors, and honestly the absolute passion of the genetic engineers who recognized its potential and developed the technology to be so sensitive. Being efficient was the key to survival, and ENZ has succeeded in cost-point and physician-patient availability, having been named as in-network provider for the 4th largest national insurer, two critical competitive factors.

Genetic diagnostics as an industry got a lot of coverage by analysts about ten years ago, as did ENZ, but it doesn't appear to be getting all that much follow-up attention right now, ironically, even though the market is finally telling us opportunity may be passing. Strong Bio regards this as a good potential watchlist candidate for all of the reasons stated above. Additionally, it is possible that acquisition of this infectious disease leader by the "one-stop shopping" push for consolidation in DNA diagnostics could reel ENZ in as part of a larger operation. Strong Bio sees an opportunity for whole-genome screening leaders, tumor ctDNA leaders, and infectious disease leaders to merge and dominate the genetic diagnostic space in the coming decade.

Risks for the company remains in that it is an incredibly competitive space. But much of the competitive risk has been resolved due to the critical cost-point and market penetration work that the company has performed. With $62 million in cash and cash equivalents it does not seem likely they would need to raise capital, but it is a possibility if the company wants to expand into a new space that requires significant investment. Reward to risk ratio is as good as one could expect for the industry. There is a significant risk in that some competitors have purportedly infringed upon the company's patents for DNA detection. The company feels that the courts have made errors in its early rulings against Enzo, but the trend in DNA-related legal judgments have been competition-supportive. Perhaps opportunity-promoting legal influence can provide better medical care for patients in the long run. In either case the competitive space has yet to work out some of the proprietary boundaries and remains a risk factor for ENZ investment.

