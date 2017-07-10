Will You Be Ready For The Next Market Downturn?

Here I briefly discuss sectors and stocks I am using to manage through increasingly apparent macro- ‘issues’.

A correction or worse will happen – the only question is when.

This article discusses my positioning ahead of the next market downturn – and beyond.

Trying to call market tops is a futile exercise, harmful to your wealth. That said, having invested through two bear markets, I always keep mind:

The Great Rate Debate

Long term US Treasury rates are an important barometer for the economy. They’re also a means to an end, a tool used by the Federal Reserve to basically encourage economic growth. Over the past several years, especially, the Federal Reserve has also used this tool to encourage investment in riskier assets.

Today, as we assess what is likely the late stages of the economic cycle dating to 2009, investors should be increasingly vigilant against the potential consequences, abuses, and short-comings arising from the monetary policies set by the central bank.

It is my view that, as the cycle reaches an inflection point, long-term US Treasuries will be a key driver: Long term rates (starting at 10-years) may rise significantly on economic strength and/or inflation. Or, more likely in my view, they will fall and cause the yield curve to flatten (or potentially invert) – on prospects of a slowdown.

To address these mutually exclusive outcomes, a growing proportion of the portfolios I oversee use a barbell approach where on one side it benefits from higher rates / improved economy and, on the other, generating returns through investments that do well amid a low-rate environment.

I currently own a full position in 20+ year Treasury Bear (TMV), a leveraged play on rising long term yields. At the other end of the barbell I also own Annaly Cap. Mgt. (NLY), a mortgage REIT whose roughly 10% dividend yield essentially benefits from a low-rate environment. More on Financials follows.

Sectors & Stocks I Favor

Taking a conservative view on domestic growth over the next several years, I am increasingly focused on free cash flows and the strong dividends that usually result.

Health Care – Currently my single favorite sector. It along with Consumer Staples (another large, defensive sector), performed best through each of the last two downturns, as seen in the table below.

My top name in Health Care is Eli Lilly (LLY), with its diverse base of existing drugs, formidable pipeline and solid, growing dividend (2.5% yield). Next is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): strong free cash flows (6% FCF yield), 3% dividend yield and very diverse business lines (Pharma, Consumer, Devices).



Financials – Outperformed throughout the 2000-02 bear market. Its underperformance in 2008 is understandable – after all, the crisis was a ‘Financial’ one. No point in fighting the last war, as the next downturn is likely to look very different from this last one. (For what it’s worth… our Fed’s Chairwoman herself recently stated a similar crisis is unlikely to occur again ‘in our lifetimes.’)

I like East-West Bancorp (EWBC), a strong, mainly mortgage lender operating primarily in California. Its handful of offices in China are aimed at further bolstering its international banking operations.

Utilities – A solid, though small, defensive group with stable cash flows and attractive dividends. Underperformance of the sector in 2001-02 is partly linked to guilt by association (Enron) and federal fraud charges against Duke Energy (DUK, where a key energy trader was tried and acquitted).

Portfolios I manage own Duke – largely for its 4%-plus dividend yield – and Sempra Energy (SRE) – for its 3% yield and ongoing investments in alternative energy.

Consumer Staples – An outperformer in all down markets under review. I am beginning to warm to these non-cyclicals, as valuations start to moderate following stellar group-wide stock performances in 2013-14 (+41%, +25%).

As discussed previously, I recently picked up smaller, growth-ier retailers Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) and Casey’s General Stores (CASY). Looking for near-term opportunities to add Costco (COST), which like Amazon sells most anything, is mostly Amazon-proof (as with CASY), and because its membership-based business model helps make for a wide moat.

Energy – I am looking to build positions in this washed-out group. I think the price of oil may drop further before rising, and I want to have ready-cash should crude fall (back) to the mid-$30’s.

Tread Lightly In Technology

Technology is among- if not the worst-performing sectors throughout each of the past two bear markets. The pre-conditions (thin business plans, scarce profits / high valuations) for the bubble that burst in 2000, and takes this cyclical group’s name, are less apparent today. Yet tech’s wide decline in 2008 following a nearly 20% drop in 2007 - when the market gained +16% - makes me especially selective.

In addition to a weighting in QQQ’s, I also now own Qualcomm (QCOM), based on its monopoly CDMA-licensing business, its 4%-plus dividend, and a surplus of balance sheet cash. I like that QCOM's underperformed lately.

Increasing International Holdings

I have also been a buyer of ETFs, to gain broad exposure of European and emerging markets. German (EWG) and French iShares (EWQ) pay about 4% and 3.5% dividend yields. Growth in the two largest continental European economies looks decent, helped by a relatively soft euro. While the virtues of German industry and exports is no secret, it might be a surprise to know that France is the world’s most visited country.

Meanwhile, solid recent emerging market returns have only brought this Emerging Markets (EEM) ETF (above chart) back to 2011 levels. Tough to pick the next winning stocks on the other side of the world. This product gives broad exposure to mostly Asian Tech growth at an attractive valuation multiple (<15X trailing PE).

Finally, I also broadly own the ADR’s of Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY) the world’s 2nd largest luxury goods company (after LVMH). CFRUY, which I previously covered when working out of London, ticks several boxes. With a stable of leading brands – mainly within ‘hard luxury’ (e.g., watches, jewelry, etc.) – Richemont’s both manufacturer (Piaget, Chloe) and retailer (Cartier, VanCleef). Hence, the company controls its own destiny. Moreover, CFRUY has broad exposure to China, whose appetite for luxury goods is only beginning to recover – following a multi-year diet – giving the company solid growth to complement a dividend yield, which at 2.1% (before withholding taxes), modestly exceeds the S&P’s.

Conclusion

As final reminder that this article is about managing portfolios throughout cycles, rather than betting on an imminent downturn, I will close with a quote from Peter Lynch:

Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.

