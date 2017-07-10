Will Snap Become Just Another Broken IPO?

Disappointing Q117 results proved this high growth rate did not exist. Accordingly, Snap's chances of following more successful companies like Facebook and Twitter into the Broken IPO Club are high.

When a stock falls below its IPO price shortly after coming public it is known as a broken IPO. Broken IPOs are commonplace occurrences and most likely to occur when the IPO's valuation was priced too high. A typically negative catalyst for stocks to fall below their IPO price is the approach of the lockup expiry when a great deal of selling will put intense pressure upon the market and cause the recent IPO to decline below its IPO price.

Snap, Inc. (SNAP) has an unusually large lockup expiry relative to the number of shares in the float as a result of the recent IPO. This may put additional pressure on the stock to the down side. The following graphic illustrates the large number of shares that will be available to sell on July 31st and August 31st for a total of 1.2 billion shares that will be free of any restrictions and may be sold into the open market. It is noteworthy that the 150-day lockup expiry will pertain to employees of the company who will almost certainly be highly motivated to sell at least a portion of their shares:

Snap is experiencing staggering losses that have been increasing and the company has indicated that there may never be a pathway to profitability.

The disconcerting graphic above is indicative of a failing business model.

Even much stronger companies that were profitable at the time of their IPO's have fallen below their IPO prices in the after market. Facebook (FB) is one example of a profitable company at IPO that fell below its IPO price. The Facebook IPO brought 421 million shares public on 5/18/12 priced at $38 per share for a market capitalization of $104 billion. Less than four months later on 9/04/12 Facebook traded at a low of $17.73. One of the great companies of our time that was profitable at the IPO lost more than half of its value from its $38 IPO price down to $17.73 as it approached its lockup expiry.

In view of Facebook's experience as a broken IPO it may be reasonable to expect a company like Snap that is posting huge losses, has an unusually large lockup expiry, and is much later to market than Facebook to also become a broken IPO ahead of its lockup expiry on July 31st.

Below is a chart that illustrates Facebook's sharp sell off that occurred after its IPO and prior to its lockup expiry. Facebook experienced more than a 50% decline in price during this time period. If Snap were to experience the same type of 50% sell off, then Snap's $17 IPO price would decline to about $8 per share prior to the completion of the two upcoming lockup expiries on July 31st and August 31st.

FB data by YCharts

Keep in mind that Facebook was profitable at the time of its IPO and had a greenfield opportunity globally. Snap is losing increasing amounts of money and has daunting competition steadily increasing from Facebook and others. The chances are high that Snap could become a broken IPO very soon. In fact, with the unusually large number of shares in Snap's expiry relative to the amount of shares in the float post IPO it would be reasonable to expect a decline in price below Snap's $17 IPO price. Even most reasonable bulls would concede at least this much.

Longer term, it would be wonderful if Snap could emerge as a strong and vibrant competitor in the social media space as competition is good for the marketplace. But near term there is no doubt that both this company and its stock has increasing amounts of pressure upon it that is about to get worse in the near term as 1.2 billion shares are about to be available to sell into the open market.

It is important to note that Snap has a very high short interest. This is significant because currently it is difficult to find shares available to sell short. Once newly available shares become available to sell short as a result of the lockup expiry it is likely that a significant percentage of the shares that are sold onto the open market will then also be sold short. This equates to the same shares being sold twice, once by the employee who sells into the open market and then a second time by a short seller who is now able to borrow these available shares. This makes the amount of downward pressure that will be brought to bear on the market for Snap shares much more intense. The chart below for Snap illustrates the growing short interest in this stock. Expect more shares to be sold short as the two lockup expiries take place:

SNAP data by YCharts

Snap's initial IPO range of $14-$16 was based upon the assumption that the company would deliver future growth at a rate that was far above most high-growth tech IPOs. The only way to support a $14-$16 IPO valuation that correlated to the fundamentals of Snap at the time of its IPO would be for the company to deliver hyper-growth far into the future.

Snap would immediately have to deliver hyper-growth of revenues, Daily Active Users (DAUs), and all other key metrics as the only possible way to support its IPO stock price. Delivering hyper-growth would be the only way that the underlying fundamentals at Snap could catch up with the extremely high IPO valuation. This point cannot be over-emphasized: Only the immediate delivery of hyper-growth by Snap in all key metrics would enable the marketplace to support the sky-high valuation represented by the $14-$16 IPO range that was proposed for Snap's pricing of shares.

Unfortunately, Q117 clearly proved that growth was sharply decelerating and hyper-growth was NOT happening. This absence of the extremely rapid growth that was promised by Snap management during the IPO road show made clear that the $15 IPO mid-range price was way overvalued and no longer sustainable. No hyper-growth equals no hyper-growth valuation. It's just that simple. Q217 will confirm the absence of hyper-growth and the egregious IPO mid-range price of $15 will become a distant memory as Wall Street re-values Snap shares to a more appropriate level far below the IPO price of $15.

Oh wait! Well Excuuuuse Me! The Snap IPO did not come to market priced at the egregious mid-range price of $15, did it? The price was further jacked up still higher by the avaricious Evan Spiegel and lead underwriters at the investment banking firm of P.T. Barnum and Company. They priced the Snap IPO at $17 with a market capitalization of about $20 billion. And a cult-like following of newbie investors were willing to pay any price that was asked of them and once again the marketplace became exhilarated by the Wall Street hype machine that ran this stock up to $29 per share within hours after trading commenced. After all, the syndicate issued their obligatory price targets well above the current market price didn't they? And certainly the Wall Street professionals in their expensive suits would not issue price targets along with fancy research reports unless they were honestly convinced in the legitimacy of these price targets... would they?

For those of us who were in the market during the dot.com bubble, Snap is reminiscent of the boom/bust cycle of hype combined with failed business models. Pets.com anybody?

The salesmen in the IPO underwriting syndicate were incentivized to bring Snap public at the highest price possible. And management at Snap had their own financial interests aligned in the same greed-driven scheme to pump up the price of this IPO before dumping it upon investors. Never mind that the valuation of the $17 IPO price and the corresponding market capitalization of $20 billion did not even remotely correlate to the underlying fundamentals of the company and the slowing growth that was becoming apparent in Q416 prior to the IPO.

The overly greedy IPO valuation for Snap has left investors with a stock having a Price to Sales Ratio of about 40 while the company is posting large losses, and experiencing slowing growth in combination with rising costs. You do not have to be a Wharton graduate to ascertain this business model is failing currently.

The graphics below illustrate that management timed this IPO perfectly for their own benefit and to the detriment of the public retail investor. And the approximately 20 pending class action lawsuits all allege that Snap management was keenly aware of this slowing growth during the IPO process but intentionally, "issued false and misleading information", to investors. Imagine that. Isn't that called fraud?

Snap promised investors during the IPO road show that they would deliver hyper-growth but all evidence indicates that management was well aware that hyper-growth was not going to happen. But in return for Snap management's speaking the magic words during the IPO process the syndicate would foist their IPO stock upon an unsuspecting public at an egregious valuation. The syndicate managed to herd enough cats into the stable to sell the Snap IPO at an extremely high price of $17 with a lofty market capitalization of $20 billion. The Snap IPO was priced for perfection and hyper-growth because that is what Snap management promised. Clearly, Snap's performance since the IPO has delivered neither perfection nor hyper-growth.

In fact, Snap has delivered sharply decelerating growth instead of ongoing hyper-growth. Snap's sharply decelerating growth is not what was promised during the IPO road show that enabled underwriters and management to foist a $17 IPO with a $20 billion market cap valuation upon unsuspecting investors. Please note the sharply decelerating rate of revenue growth in column three below:

Quarterly Report Revenues (Millions) Rate of Growth Q216 $71.80 1255% Q316 128.20 667% Q416 165.68 406% Q117 149.65 286% Q217 (Est.) 187.93* 160%*

(*Estimize estimates)

The table above and graphic below do not illustrate hyper-growth. Snap promised hyper-growth during the IPO road show. Snap's IPO price was based upon a valuation that represented hyper-growth. Snap's current valuation is unjustified and far too high.





Approximately 20 class action lawsuits are now pending that allege Snap management provided, "false and misleading" information during the IPO process regarding Snap's rate of growth in key metrics, such as DAUs.

Disappointing Q117 results proved this high growth rate did not exist. Accordingly, Snap's chances of seeing its stock price decline further to follow more successful companies like Facebook and Twitter (TWTR) into the Broken IPO Club are high. Below is a chart for Twitter that has also struggled with a problematic business model.

TWTR data by YCharts

But compared to Snap's financial results Twitter looks wonderful. Snap's financial results and business model are so bad that they literally force the question regarding the company's ability to remain solvent in the future. Twitter now trades at a fraction of its IPO price. It is very difficult to justify a reason for Snap to remain above its extremely overvalued IPO price of $17 with two huge lockup expiries approaching on both July 31st and August 31st. Facebook fell below its IPO price and Twitter also fell below its IPO price. And both Facebook and Twitter were much stronger companies than Snap around the time of their IPOs:

Possibly because there are so many newer, less experienced investors in this stock there currently exists a myth that the IPO price of $17 is some kind of support that this stock will not fall below. As is typical of many IPOs the underwriters and others have made initial efforts to support Snap shares successfully at $17 up until now. But past is not prologue and here are a few reasons why investors should not expect the $17 IPO price to continue to receive support:

The underwriters are under no obligation to support this stock at any price this far out from the IPO date. For the underwriters the Snap IPO is ancient history and they have zero obligation to defend the IPO price of $17;

If anyone still persists in the belief that the syndicate must support the IPO price, then they should understand that the approximately 20 class action lawsuits that emerged after the disastrous Q117 earnings report changed the game. The allegations of fraud committed by Snap management in these lawsuits have relieved underwriters of any responsibility to support this stock;

The Q117 disastrous earnings report was a game changer for underwriters in another way: The horrible financial results turned in by Snap were not what the company promised to the underwriters during the IPO road show. After Q117 the underwriters have no obligation to support the IPO price. Any illusion that they were supporting the stock at $17 in past trading may only have been an effort to allow clients time to exit this stock. By now any investors still stuck in this stock are going to be on their own without the support of the syndicate;

The lockup expiry is now upon us. Only 15 trading sessions remain until 900 million shares are free to sell on the open market on July 31st. Another 300 million share lockup expiry will occur on August 31st;

Facebook competition continues to increase daily and you get the feeling that Zuckerberg will not quit until Snap becomes the next MySpace. We get the feeling that Mark Zuckerberg is made from the same uber competitive mold as Bill Gates. Does anyone really believe that rookie Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is prepared to compete with Facebook's CEO Zuckerberg?;

Apple's AR Kit was announced during this June's WWDC. Gene Munstercalled AR Kit, "Revolutionary and light years ahead of anything else out there." AR Kit will launch this fall in just a few months. This is a concern for Snap because Apple clearly wants to grow its share of the millennial market and a majority of Snapchat users are also iPhone owners. This can't be good for Snap;

Using a relative valuation model for Snap, Facebook, and Twitter the share price for Snap shares would be in the mid-single digit range.

And finally, buying a dramatically overvalued stock at higher prices prior to a huge lockup expiry that is likely to swamp the market with shares and encourage further short-selling is just plain bad business.

Summary: These are some of the reasons why investors should not expect the underwriters to make much effort to defend the $17 IPO price. Expect Snap to become just another broken IPO very soon.

Conclusion: Snap shareholders should not be debating whether or not this stock will become another broken IPO like so many others that have come before. All evidence points towards Snap becoming just another broken IPO very soon and ahead of two lockup expiries totaling 1.2 billion shares. For investors who believe that this stock will somehow work out okay in the long-term, the real question is how can Snap's business model become sustainable?

The risk/reward ratio for long shareholders here while the stock is still above the IPO price is not good. And if/when the stock falls below its IPO price those investors holding the bag should be prepared for a very long wait until Snap proves to the market that it can make its business model work. Once Twitter showed the market that its business model was not working the stock traded in one direction only and that was downwards.

The recent discounting coupon scheme that was offered by Snap was a clear sign that Q217 sales did not go well. No rapid growth company needs to discount down there products so soon after promising hyper-growth during the IPO just a few weeks earlier. When sales are going well there is no need to discount or offer coupons. So expectations for Q217 revenues to exceed Q117 revenues by a sharp margin may be inflated and setup for another disappointment. In fact, as long as large competitors like Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft (MSFT) are competing for the millennial market share, then Snap's key metrics will be under pressure.

Trader's Idea Flow believes that shares of Snap are extremely overvalued currently and that a single digit share price may be in the near future for this stock. We were long this stock on IPO day and took a 10% profit on day two. We then sold Snap short at close to $28. The dates shown on the Instablog links will serve as timestamps to document these trades. We have had success trading Snap both long and short. We expect to remain short at least through the upcoming expiries and the Q217 financial report expected in early August. But we always reserve the right to react accordingly to market conditions.

