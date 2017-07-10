Tesla: Trump Is Not The Problem, Financial Naiveté Is

Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.… Churchill said it (House of Commons, 11 November 1947)

The jury is out on the question if democracies can cope with hard problems, at the very least erratic course corrections are part of the process, which does not make business any easier. Yet business has to deal with it, and some do that better than others. For one thing, politics is not a good basis of business. A recent article about Tesla (TSLA) asks if Musk has painted himself into a corner, and it seems fair to think that he has. One of the comments to that article, from one Simon Mac goes to my point and was very interesting:

@out for now That's the ultimate irony of Tesla. If they had built both the pure BEV and REX version of the Model S as originally planned, the Model X would have followed. Tesla Developing Gas-Electric Hybrid Version of Whitestar (UPDATED) Both (IMHO) would have sold in far far far greater numbers. As it stands though the CARB board got involved, the limit was raised to 200 miles on electric or hydrogen, and in doing so shot themselves in the foot. A 40kW pack would have ensured the fleet did >95% of the mileage using wall socket power, and with no need to limit the cars to BEV only along limited corridors of Supercharging sites. Elon saw the credits as an angle to "game", and instead of taking a pragmatic approach pushed an ideological one, and canned the REX variant. (Shortly after Mercedes started looking for the exit no doubt). In terms of electric miles driven, between Tesla + CARB, I think they've on balance possibly done more harm than good. 05 Jul 2017, 05:13 PM

Ideology always plays havoc with business, and it is a pervasive danger in the "green space," which frequently results in irrational capital allocation and substantial economic harm. This issue of handicapping the game so that BEVs won out is a perfect example; it may turn out to make no sense at all. PHEVs are attractive, and we hear of Toyota (NYSE:TM) Mirai sightings in California where there is a budding hydrogen infrastructure in place. Five minutes to top up your hydrogen tanks beats all forms of battery charging.

Climate Change Or No Climate Change; What's A Man To Do?

In spite of the almost theological debate over climate change, it is really a non-issue. Politics is the perfect way to obfuscate absolutely anything, including environmental issues. The only question is not about ultimate cause, but about what can we do about it, but that would be the question nobody wants to deal with.

And on the front of what we can do about it, the personal choice of going vegan is far more significant than switching from ICE to BEV, for while local pollution is diminished by EVs compared to ICE, the life-cycle environmental cost of BEV in terms of embedded entropy raises questions, so it might be six of one versus a half dozen of the other. Meanwhile, with both AMA and the American College of Cardiology recommending that hospitals have a Whole Foods Plant-Based dish on the menu at every meal because the health benefits are so dramatic, America is starting to get the message.

The environmental need of stopping the massive pollution of animal husbandry aligns perfectly with the need to make America healthy again and solve the out-of-control healthcare fiasco that merely enables America's bad diet. We have come a long way since the "mad cowboy" and formerly largest rancher in Montana, Howard Lyman first appeared on Oprah in 1996, and nowadays even in my native Holland, where dairy was the national religion, things are changing fast. The UK and Israel seem to have the fastest growth in veganism, but in general, the UN has definitely seen the light, and is pushing this issue.

Going back to basics, if animal protein causes cancer, as prominent researcher T. Colin Campbell and many others are saying, and animal husbandry uses 10-20 times more resources to produce protein compared to plant-based sources, here lies the solution for both the climate change agenda and the healthcare crisis. Cars are an afterthought.

Regardless if we all agree, or must agree to disagree, about the basic theological discussions of climate change, if something needed to be done about it, it would make sense to start from the top, and not to keep doing the least effective things first, yet that is what our cumulative climate policy of the last forty years has accomplished.

It has been more or less the perfect prophylactic AGAINST doing anything meaningful about climate change. So, if the Trump administration is upsetting the apple cart, at the very least that might give us pause and in due course lead us to rethink the whole thing, and go about it in a more economically rational way in the future.

Hoist On Your Own Petard

O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive! Walter Scott

The dilemma Tesla faces is entirely of its own making, and really results from the fact that the company is founded on hopes and dreams, ideology and myth, not to mention subsidies, but not on a business-like plan with any sound economics behind it. In both Tesla and SolarCity, there is evidence that the management is so financially naive that they believe their own lies - in other words, they are honest crooks, for they simply do not know any better. The confusion evidently starts with the very foundations of the business plan.

SolarCity, perhaps not at inception so much, but quickly evolved into a machine for selling tax shelters, and they corralled consumers with the salesman's favorite lie: you can afford the payments, as if that proves anything. A monthly power bill has no cancellation penalty when I move, but a 20-year lease or PPA is a take or pay contract, and certainly is an investment decision that needs to be evaluated as such.

And if the investment were analyzed properly then, certainly in the Northeast, people would be installing a lot more heat pumps, and a lot fewer solar panels, since electricity is usually 30% of energy bills and heat and hot water 70%, so that's where the money is.

This mistake is so elemental, yet it is very common and the Musk/Rive clan has a total disdain for finance and economics. No wonder then, that once the machine was humming, the Rive clan became completely focused on how much money they could take out of the business. I always got the impression that Lyndon Rive actually believed their sales pitch, and would have fallen for it himself, because he was that financially naive. But finding out how to pay for something is NOT the same thing as figuring out if it is worth having.

The bit of history cited above shows the same thing on Musk's part regarding Tesla: it becomes a game of how to collect the most subsidies, not how to build a better car company, and the commentary above is probably very well taken, the market for HEV and PHEV may turn out to be larger than the market for BEVs for the foreseeable future, yet Musk insisted on painting himself into a corner, because he was not focused on making business sense, but on collecting the maximum subsidies.

In other words the disdain for finance quickly becomes an unaffordable luxury, for the old saw always still applies: great finance can make a good deal better, but it can never make a bad deal good. Hence if you allow yourself to be led to a deal by "easy finance," you are likely to do bad deals. A good engineer should have understood that optimizing for a second objective first produces awful results, yet that is what Tesla seems to do throughout.

The same logic applies to the infamous RVGs (Resale Value Guarantees), which have been discontinued, but as early cars come off leases in a down market, this is yet another liability: it all amounted to selling cars with finance at the cost of an uncertain future liability, which is now becoming very expensive as used car prices come under pressure. In short, the consumer deception will turn on the instigator of it, and the cost of ignorance will prove to be very high. Hoist on your own petard indeed.

In short, Mr. Musk "sell 'em on the payments," was taken in by the idea of maximizing the subsidies he could garner, which have been massive, and Montana Skeptic keeps doing a marvelous job of dissecting that subsidy boondoggle in recent articles, such as here, here, here, here and here. The early Model 3s may still benefit from the tax credit, but Tesla should exhaust its allotment fairly quickly at this point and the Model 3 with a higher upfront capital cost will have to stand up in a very challenging car market.

The Energy Policy Fiasco

The whole rooftop solar industry and the BEV sector demonstrate how ill-conceived government incentives can distort the economy and cause massive mis-allocation of capital. Most consumers are not used to evaluating investment decisions, so tax incentives and the like tend to work as a sales tool, for the uneducated consumer thinks: if Uncle Sam says it's so great he's willing to chip in, I better get some fast.

But the truth is, most of what we're doing in the name of climate change is economically irrational. Promoting the least efficient renewable technology, rooftop solar, above far more efficient alternatives makes no sense at all and in terms of the utilities, these programs have already overshot their goals and are now costing money, not lowering costs system-wide and the reaction is gaining strength. If reducing greenhouse gas emissions is on the agenda, going vegan should be number one, and rooftop solar is number 11 on the list of 10.

The unfortunate part of the recent developments at the EPA are suggestive once again that ideology, not economics is being applied, meaning that good programs that would have economic value are being undermined or stopped on ideological grounds, while the economic misdirections are not being corrected, but instead made worse.

HEV, PHEV, FCEV, BEV - practicalities

I am not in the market for a car, but my transportation budget is growing, and at some point, I may look into owning a car again... perhaps in 2018, so I casually survey the scene periodically and as a city dweller, I have to realize what a PITA a car really is. My last car was done away with within a month after switching from working in NJ to commuting by subway into Manhattan, after my first ticket, when I forgot alternate side parking. So far, the MTA, Uber (Private:UBER) and Zipcar are the better options. In short, the practical consideration today is: car payments plus parking have to be less than my short haul transportation spend.

FCEV is out for now - not enough hydrogen stations in NY. BEV is out, charging is a PITA, the only options are HEV or PHEV (I could plug it in on weekends). The 2018 Toyota Camry sounds very good, at 44-53 MPG depending on the exact version. I other words, at least from the standpoint of a city-dweller, comparing the Toyota Camry to the Tesla Model 3 seems preposterous, and if the 2018 Camry were referenced instead of the 2017 as in the analysis, I can't see the case for the BEV. But that's just me...

In short, even if you disagree with Anton Wahlman that the Bolt is stealing some thunder from the Model 3 (and I would suggest that is at least partially true), the larger picture is that Tesla has at the very least a tough road to hoe, with an avalanche of competing cars coming to the market. Plus, they have a large amount of ballast in the form of SolarCity, which risks taking away management focus.

Aside from all that, even within the area of car tech, it is not clear that Tesla's instinct of taking everything in-house is likely to succeed. Where is AP2.0? Abandoned in favor of trips to Mars? That we-can-do-it-better-in-house kind of thinking would worry me if I were a Tesla investor, or on their board.

A Product-Masked Ponzi-Scheme

The history of Tesla, as much as SolarCity earlier, has been one of moving the goal posts at every turn, constantly shifting parameters, and shaky assumptions, rather than providing any accountability or transparency that in fact a sound business is being built. The Rive brothers are walking free after looting a business that never became viable, but thanks to their cousin Elon Musk their reputations are intact. The solar roof tiles and the batteries were his idea.

Mistakes large and small are addressed by claiming that we do it better in house, like in the case of the SolarCity takeover, and taking the AP (Auto Pilot) development in-house. Technically, at this point, early investors could bail, but the result would be dramatic, the Ponzi-scheme would collapse. The whole de-facto valuation has been in absurd territory for quite a while, virtually ensuring that the investors as a whole will be inundated in the dilution that has happened.

The dilution has gone unnoticed, seemingly, on the way to $380, but it will really hurt on the way to $38. On the whole, mistakes are simply being covered up with ever more money. Every capital raise for the last several has been the last one, yet profitability remains elusive.

The German word for con-man is Hochstapler - one who stacks things high on top of one another - and Tesla has become that: a pile of failed ideas stacked on top of each other, without the prospect of profitability. Acquiring SolarCity was one bad idea, which was then compounded with the absurdity of the Solar Roof Tiles, about which we still don't know how they work.

A similar thing happened with AP when the relationship with Mobileye unraveled amidst claims that we can do it better in house, but what we've seen is a string of executive departures, and six months later still no AP 2.0, and the most obvious result from a product people paid for, but did not get, is a lawsuit.

Musk's tweets have become like the magician on the stage, waving his hands to detract the attention from what is really going on, and alike to President Trump, the best thing his staff could do for him is take away his Twitter account.

Conclusion

In recent days, the shorts have been somewhat vindicated, however, with the (late) announcement of the vehicles in transit, the production data is a little less dire, and there is no saying if Tesla may not bounce back a little and even pull off another equity raise, though it's getting more unlikely as it becomes more necessary, for the new production schedule for the Model 3 really moves it into 2018, amidst growing competition at all levels.

Tesla is a cult stock, and it remains hard to see how it would survive the launch of the model 3 while completely skipping the debugging phase that is normal practice for all car makers, it won't take a lot to derail the program. Even if there is no glitch they have passed every deadline and will inevitably need more money. On the way to Q3, the softening of the car market will also become more and more of an issue, and the reality of massive losses for 2017 will be unavoidable. Very likely Tesla will be testing one-year lows before the end of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.