Apple: The $1,200 iPhone?

Back in February, I discussed the possibility of Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 8 topping a $1,000 price in the US. Since we already saw a price raise with the 7 Plus, and this new phone is supposed to be an even higher end device, it seemed logical that a higher end storage model of the 8 could easily price into the four digits. Today, one Apple watcher and developer argued that the 8 could start at nearly $1,200, which I think would be a tremendous mistake for the company as it looks to gain market share.

It's been widely discussed that Apple is moving to an OLED display, although the timing depends on who you ask. It appears that the highest end device to be launched later this year will feature OLED panels, but the supply of this key device part has been questioned. Apple watcher John Gruber recently stated that the company may have trouble making 40 million of these OLED devices a quarter, which will send the smartphone's price soaring. Here's part of his piece:

If Apple really is facing supply constraints due to new OLED panels and possible troubles with a new fingerprint reader, then he thinks that Apple will start the iPhone 8 at $1,199 with 64GB or storage, or even as much as $1,249. A 256GB model would start at $1,299 or as much as $1,399, Gruber argues.

The current iPhone 7 starts at $649 for a 32 GB storage model, while the 7 Plus with the same amount of storage starts at $769. I've discussed the possibility of a price raise for these models this year if Apple decides to up the base storage to 64 GB, as well as add tons of new features. My original thesis for the iPhone 8 would be that the top storage version, which appears would be 256 GB in this case, could crack the $1,000 price point.

However, Gruber's argument goes well beyond that, suggesting that the cheapest version of the 8 would go for $1,199. That would certainly provide a level of differentiation that I discussed in my prior Apple article, between the likely new 7s, 7s Plus, and 8. However, I think it would really push a number of consumers away, because even on a 24-month installment plan you're talking about $50 a month just for the phone, not counting your calling/text/data plan.

Obviously at this price point, Apple wouldn't need to sell as many of these devices to generate the amount of revenue it would with a $800 or so phone. However, if the company truly wants to take advantage of this major "powder keg" of pent up demand from the iPhone 6 crowd and such that are waiting for this revolutionary device, a $1,200 starting point is way too much. While it may help with overall average selling prices, I don't see the company generating as many unit sales as many are expecting. Would those disappointed just trade down to the 7s or 7s Plus, or perhaps would they flock to a Samsung device or an upgraded Pixel? At a time when smartphone prices around the globe are generally falling, Apple would certainly be pushing the envelope.

On Monday, Apple shares are up about a percent, in spite of another note talking about a potential iPhone 8 delay. This time it is from KeyBanc, noting that a fingerprint sensor may not come in the high end device. Apple would either have to ignore adding the feature, or delay the phone until it is ready, which would put fiscal 2018 sales and margins at risk. Additionally, it would put the $1,200 price point as a distinct possibility, a mistake that I hope Apple does not make.

