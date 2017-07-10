As Lithium Goes, So Does Albemarle

With the December debut of the Chevrolet Bolt and the much anticipated rollout of Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3 that finally went into production last Friday (7 July) — not to mention TSLA’s intent to build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery system in South Australia — the demand for lithium is most certainly on the rise. That the 100-megawatt storage system is to be built in a 100 days time (or the unit is delivered free of charge) while ramping up production of its Model 3 series raises outsized concerns around TSLA’s ability to meet the lithium demands of both projects simultaneously. Issues around the ability to supply battery packs for existing Tesla lines caused the company to miss production goals of certain Models S and X vehicles last quarter, sending its shares tumbling 41% through Friday’s market close. The stock plunge not only sent the company’s market cap below that of GM but also gave investors pause given Tesla’s historic reliance on equity markets for financing.

Further confirmation of lithium’s growing market importance came with last week’s announcement by the Chinese-owned Swedish car maker Volvo car group added more fuel to the fire. Volvo brazenly announced that every car model it launches from 2019 will be either pure electric or a hybrid — the first such proclamation of the pending demise of the international combustion among the world’s mainstream automobile makers. Forecasts have electric vehicle (EV) sales at around 4% of the total car market in the US by 2021 or 3 million units, up from about 700,000 units or a little over 1% today. In Europe, that total projects out to 5% of the total passenger car market.

Of course, lithium already powers a ubiquitous array of electronic gadgets from smartphones to tablets to laptops and a myriad other devices that have flooded markets worldwide in the past five years.

Whether or not the car-buying public is ready for such a change, particularly in the US where buying beefy, gas-hungry SUVs correlate closely with the ebb and flow of gas prices, the real push toward EVs is likely more a function of government regulators than consumer demand. Current Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards mandate a fleet average of 54.5 MPH by 2025 which currently means a growing mix of more fuel efficient, less profitable vehicles will be required to offset the fuel inefficiency of all those highly profitable SUVs that populate US roadways at present. While these targets could change under more relaxed regulatory thumb of the Trump administration, changing the actual CAFE regulations would require Congressional action which, given the track record on health care, tax reform and infrastructural spending, remains problematic.

To date, however, there are no pure lithium plays. Lithium trades neither on the commodities nor futures market. Tesla is clearly the most visible equity play with pink sheet listed battery maker Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) a more obscure second. In the exchange-traded fund space, the Global X Lithium ETF (LIT) occupies a lonely pole position with precious few competing issues appearing in its rear view mirror. There are three companies that largely control the world’s supply of lithium: Chile’s Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), America’s FMC (FMC) and Albemarle (ALB). All of these positions have sizable market gains year to date and all expect healthy future demand for their lithium products moving forward. Yet for each of these companies, lithium constitutes a varying portion of total revenues. Through the end of March 2017, lithium sales as a percentage of total revenue was 11% for FMC which, by the way, represents 25% of LIT’s portfolio through the end of April. Lithium sales as a percent of total revenue for SQM is difficult to determine given the company’s foreign domicile and the level of detail of its SEC filings. That said, lithium sales appears to be less than 1% of total sales. For ALB, the percentage was 39.4% through the end of March, up from just over 36% through the end of 2016 — by far and away the biggest lithium listed play.

Figure 1: Albemarle Corporation

The play between increasingly stringent environmental standards in China and throughout much of the developed world and the opportunities presented by electric vehicles worldwide provide a unique set of challenges for the company. Lithium sales through the end of March reached $284.4 million, up just over 39% on March 2016 sales. March 2016 lithium revenues were themselves up 33% YOY. Overall, company net sales hit $722.1 million, up 9.87% YOY. Through the end of the company’s fiscal year in December, lithium sales came to $968.2 million, an increase of 36.2% year over year (YOY). Lithium sales were up 29.5% in 2015 YOY. Net sales through the end of FY 2016 came in at $2.7 billion, down 5.28% YOY. Adjusted for taxes, sales through the end of the year came to $758.2 million, eking out a 0.29% gain YOY.

In the closing days of 2016, ALB completed the all-cash purchase of Jiangxi Jiangli New Materials Science and Technology for about $145 million. The purchase included the manufacturing assets located in both Jiangxi and Sichuan, China. Both of these facilities are engaged in the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. Investors caught up with the purchase by the end of February with volume hitting almost 5 million, sending the stock into overbought territory for the better part of a week (see Figure 1, above). The stock soared 13% over a three-day period. So did expenses, which hit $25.4 million for a 31% increase YOY. For the year, ALB has outpaced the S&P benchmark by more than 8%.

The added expenses included the one-off purchase and integration costs related to the Jiangli purchase plus an estimated $4.2 million of restructuring costs related to a lithium processing facility in Germany. The one-off event caused operating income to fall 71% YOY, sending the stock trading sideways through the end of April. The stock would continue on the uptick with an additional 11% gain through the second week in June before hitting the skids and falling 9% over the course of two weeks as stocks weakened through much of June and into July. If market misery likes company, there was plenty to be had: Tesla fell 41% from its peak on the 23rd of June to Friday’s market close. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) fell 21.40% while FMC fell 2.84% and SQM fell 5.84% over the period. LIT slid the least over the period losing 1.43%.

ALB broke through its 50-day moving average at the close of the market on Friday (7 July) as investor strength pushed the stock to an RSI reading of 56.04 on the upside as the Model 3 went into production and Tesla embarks on the mammoth 100-megawatt storage system for South Australia.

There are a host or risks on the horizon that could create headwinds for ALB’s booming lithium business moving forward, particularly as it relates to automobile production. Durable good purchases were down 1.6% through the end of 1st quarter, the biggest decline since the 2nd quarter of 2011. Automobile sales and parts dropped 1.1% in March and barely scraped positive in April at 0.5%. In May, the category grew at an annual rate of 1.2%. Gasoline prices at a national average of $2.26 remain cheap by historical standards. That said, ALB’s lithium sales alone have grown at an average annualized rate of 34.77% over the past three years. I would project that growth over the next 12 months at 27% in quarters 2 through 4, with earnings per share hitting $4.42 by year’s end. The 12-month target price comes to $123 or 27.83 times the estimate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.