TripAdvisor: This Stock Is Now Irrationally Priced

It has been slightly more than 5 months since I previously discussed the opportunity presented in TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). I was tentatively optimistic before at that price, now, at approximately $5 billion market cap, the market is becoming irrational and creating an opportunity for bargain hunters.

The article that follows contains recent business highlights, financials, an assessment of its balance sheet, followed by valuation work and finishes by discussing investment risks.

Recent Business Highlights

Tripadvisor has two operating segments, which are, Hotel and Non-Hotel segment. Its Hotel segment contributes just over 84% of consolidated revenue. Its non-hotel segment, which includes attractions, restaurants and vacation rentals is a much smaller contributor to overall revenue at approximately 15%.

TripAdvisor ended 2017 Q1 with revenue up 6% YoY. However, this growth did not permeate down the income statement as its non-GAAP EPS ended being down 27% from $0.33 in 2016 Q1 to $0.24 in 2017 Q1.

TripAdvisor's U.S. segment stood in 2017 Q1 and was up 14% YoY. This revenue increase was driven by an increase in revenue per hotel shopper as well as an increase in the percentage of traffic from paid marketing channels. Since this is management's top strategic goal, it's nice to see it being reflected in hard numbers.

However, its display-based advertising within its Hotel segment has been a drag to TripAdvisor's performance, see table below.

TripAdvisor has not been maximizing its revenue in display-based advertising. And while management has made clear that advertising is not a priority for the management team, it is nevertheless is a source of revenue which could offer the company additional leverage to offset its corporate running costs. Moreover, the company's brand could actually strengthen and be a downstream beneficiary from management's further optimization efforts to increase the return on investment which online travel agencies (OTA) get from using TripAdvisor's platform. While the travel industry is certainly not a winner-take-all industry as it remains very fragmented, display-based advertising is still an avenue which TripAdvisor is not fully leveraging.

As for its Non-Hotel segment, on the back end of its two acquisitions, Viator and LaFourchette, the non-hotel segment delivered meaningful growth of 18% YoY.

However, this segment is not profitable as its adjusted EBITDA came in at minus $15 million and the management team under Mr. Kaufer should first stabilize these results, then successfully turn a profit before seeking to demonstrate growth. If TripAdvisor's share price had not been underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 50% in the past year alone, the market could possibly tolerant of its non-profitable ventures but that is not the case, as demonstrated by the pessimism surrounding TRIP's share price.

Financials

While TripAdvisor has superb returns on invested capital as well as strong FCF margin of 20% (highlighted) green the market is disillusioned with the lack of growth this fallen angel now shows. In the past 5 years, TripAdvisor has had a CAGR of 18%, however, its latest results - 6% YoY - do not inspire much confidence that this company can return to those rates anytime soon.

The company has chosen to invest in better marketing to reposition itself as the go-to platform for users wishing to not only research hotels on but actually book their hotels through TripAdvisor.

Financial Position

In the last 6 months, TripAdvisor has increased its debt position by a meaningful $39 million. Since TripAdvisor holds approximately 82% of its cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale marketable securities overseas this might be more a move to borrow cash when it not really necessary and as such more of a precautionary measure, to weather any upcoming storms and offer TripAdvisor some additional financial flexibility. Furthermore, the $210m it currently holds in debt is very much in line with its historical average. Overall, TripAdvisor has a net cash position of $539 million, so this debt while worthwhile being aware of is not particularly meaningful.

Valuation relative to Peer Group

The table above shows a mixed picture. On a P/Cash Flow it shows that the peer group is trading at a small discount to its trailing 5-year average. However, TRIP's valuation on both a P/Cash Flow and P/Sales ratio is trading at a meaningful discount to its trailing 5-year average. These findings are reinforced below in my DCF valuation.

DCF Valuation

I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a $276 million of FCF (normalized for the last three fiscal years), with 8% growth over the next five years (which is significantly less than its 5 CAGR of 18%) before leveling off at 5% (which is I consider it to be modest and a realistic growth rate for an online, asset-light company). I then discounted this FCF back at 8%. I used 8%, which is a smaller than standard equity discount rate, because, on the one hand, it is difficult to forecast just how successful TripAdvisor's management will be at implementing this business model move towards better monetizing its platform, but on the other hand, TripAdvisor does have a net cash position of more than $0.5 billion - 10% of its market cap.

This brings the DCF to approximately $11 billion, which is a large discount to what it currently trades for.

Investment Risks

In my mind, the main concern I have is that consumers have been a migrating away from TripAdvisor and using other companies for booking their vacations. While not a direct comparison, AirBnB is certainly flourishing well and it does to a small extent, encroach on TripAdvisor's market share.

Another problem I have found with using TripAdvisor's business model is that there is no loyalty among its users base. Meaning that a user can spend a lot of time researching hotels on TripAdvisor, sometimes spending a significant amount of time to ensure the best holiday experience. Once the user has committed a large amount of time towards finding the best value for money holiday, it is only a few more clicks online to find that same holiday selling elsewhere online cheaper. In fact, the kind of user that would spend time researching hotels online before going for a week's break somewhere will often have a lot of pleasure from spending some time online trying to find the cheapest price. This is a flaw in TripAdvisor's business model which the company is obviously trying to address through its commitment towards making TripAdvisor a great place to find the lowest prices when a user is ready to book.

Moreover, TripAdvisor does generate a significant amount of revenue through advertisements, where companies pay for leads through TripAdvisor. However, as an advertising company, I would much prefer to deploy my capital investing in a company where I get maximum return on investment. TripAdvisor obviously competes against Priceline for advertisement from online travel agencies but also competes for advertisements with indirect competitors such as Facebook. Facebook is a company with outstanding network effects, where a quarter of the world's population are monthly active users, with great advertisement capabilities which it is able to offer advertisers great leads through its ability to segment its user base particularly well.

Conclusion

Overall, TripAdvisor's market valuation is cheap. My main concern in Tripadvisor's business model is that it is not particularly successful at monetizing its website. Its Alexa ranking is 235 globally and 70 in the U.S. This shows that the company has a tremendous amount of volume through its website, and if the company is able to improve its monetization of this volume, which I have little doubts it could do with the right management time, in time this well-known company will not be trading for a valuation of just $5 billion. Of course, it difficult to see now just how successful TripAdvisor will be able to modify its business model, with better marketing being one approach management highlighted, but there again investors are not been asked to pay for the opportunity that this growth does materialize. And if substantial revenue growth does not, in fact, materialise its shareholders can fall back on TripAdvisor's strong balance for share price support.

