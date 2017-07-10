Riding The Tesla Roller Coaster

An Exciting Week For Tesla

Last week was an exciting one for Tesla (TSLA), which was down nearly 15% on the month as of Thursday's close, before rebounding slightly on Friday.

As usual, with Tesla, there was news for both bulls and bears to latch on to, but we're skeptical of the merits of applying fundamental analysis to it over the near term. We elaborate and discuss a low-risk way of holding Tesla.

The Bad News

This week's bad news included production problems delaying Tesla deliveries.

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $190 to $180.

And claims of sexual harassment surfaced at a Tesla factory.

The Good, And Ameliorating, News

On the other side of the ledger, as Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Hibben points out, Tesla's deliveries were up 53% on a year-over-year basis. Hibben acknowledged Tesla's production problems and found the company's candor about them refreshing.

Regarding Goldman's downgrade, StockTwits user "TEZLA" noted that the Goldman analyst with the bearish price target on Tesla, David Tamberrino, has a poor track record.

And on the sexual harassment issue, Tesla was fortunate to have other alleged offenders in the spotlight, particularly the well-known Silicon Valley venture capitalist Dave McClure, who was forced to resign from 500 Startups shortly after penning this apology to female founders.

The Challenge Of Applying Fundamental Analysis To Tesla

Benjamin Graham famously wrote that, "in the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." In the case of Tesla, the market seems to be in voting mode, though Tesla bull Mark Hibben and Tesla Bear Jim Chanos (in this interview with Bloomberg's Eric Schatzker) seem to agree that it will shift to weighing mode when the results of Tesla's Model 3 efforts come in. But as long as the market for Tesla shares is in voting mode, fundamentals - including dilutive secondary offerings - haven't much explained the rollercoaster ride of Tesla's share price.

Our Approach

Our approach eschews fundamental analysis and looks at price action as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns over the next six months. We detailed this method in a recent article on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), but here's how it works, in a nutshell:

First, we look at the average six-month total return of the security over the last 10 years. Because Tesla hasn't been public for 10 years, we use the return from an industry competitor, in this case Toyota (TM). Next we look at the total return of Tesla over the most recent six months. Then, we take the mean of the two returns, and gauge it against option sentiment by attempting to hedge Tesla with an optimal, or least-expensive collar with options expiring about six months out.

When we applied this method to Tesla in early May (Tesla: Battle Of The Billionaires) we arrived at a potential return for it of 28.5%, as you can in the bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio we included in the article:

You'll note that the expected return shown for Tesla in that portfolio was considerably lower, 7.49%. The expected return reflects two adjustments:

It takes into account that, historically, actual returns have averaged about 0.3x our system's potential return estimates,

And it subtracts the cost of hedging.

Hedging is important because, like any security selection method, ours will be wrong sometimes. But in the case of Tesla in May, we needed position sizing as well as hedging to fit it in the portfolio above.

In that portfolio, the worst case scenario, the "Max Drawdown," was a decline of 7.4% over the next six months, and the best case scenario, the "Net Potential Return," was a gain of 24.97% over the same time frame. That's the sort of "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" range of outcomes we aim for in our Bulletproof Investing service.

Ordinarily, to get a portfolio where the max drawdown is less than 8%, we would hedge each position against a greater than 8% decline. In the case of Tesla, though, it was too expensive then to hedge using a decline threshold that small. So, instead, our system doubled its decline threshold to 16% and reduced its position size by half, relative to dollar amounts of the other positions in the portfolio. That was easier to see in this expanded version of the Tesla hedge we included in that article:

As of Friday's close, Tesla shares were still above their price when they were included in our portfolio in May, but should Tesla decline further over the next few months - even if it declines down to the new Goldman Sachs price target - investors in that portfolio won't be down more than 16% on their TSLA shares, and won't be down more than 7.4% on their portfolio as a whole.