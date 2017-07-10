AT&T And Time Warner: Another Merger Update

A month ago, we wrote an intro article on the ongoing merger between AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) (You can check it out here). There have been some new developments, so we think it is a good time for a review. Just this past week, CNBC reported that the deal would close in two months. While this would certainly be welcome news, it is still worth going through the detail. We can use various closing dates to see potential rates of return (annualized).

In a merger this large, the major potential obstacle is regulatory approval. This was even more true given then-candidate Trump's pre-election statement in October of 2016:

"As an example of the power structure I’m fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner and thus CNN - a deal we will not approve in my administration because it’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few."

Little did we know that his ire towards CNN would mushroom even further. Moreover, his most trusted advisor in January, Steve Bannon, was against the deal according to Bloomberg.

As we stated in our first report on the merger, Trump’s nominee to be assistant attorney general for the Antitrust Division was quite vocal in his belief in and insistence on DOJ independence. After a little bit of probing by the Senate Judiciary Committee, he was confirmed 19-1. Delrahim has not been confirmed by the full Senate just yet, but it is all but a done deal given the committee vote.

One of our stated risks was that Trump could load the DOJ with like-minded, anti-merger folks. We know the President cannot actually block a deal on his own, so having a strong, independent-minded professional like Delrahim at the helm bodes well. And just as a relevant aside here, the DOJ itself cannot actually block a proposed merger. Procedurally, the DOJ sues to block a merger and then a federal judge hears the arguments. Of course, this adds painful time onto a pending merger, but the point is it is not necessarily a kill shot.

While this plays out in the background, Trump himself has moved back to the foreground on the topic. Without delving into his opinion of the merger specifically, Trump publicly praised AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson. On June 22, Trump said Stephenson was doing "really a top job." Trump continued with "AT&T was like two companies, you started, then it was made different by government and now here you are again…Most companies would have just disappeared. And you didn’t disappear." Without going into Trump’s odd syntax and verbiage, we think it is clear that Trump was talking about the winding evolution of the US telecom sector going from Ma Bell, through the breakup, and reversing again with massive consolidation. Stephenson took the cue and praised Trump for his deregulation efforts (as well as his hopeful tax reform).

All in all, we think this saga is playing out similarly to the power struggle inside of the White House. On the campaign trail, as President-elect, and in the early stages in office, Bannon had Trump’s ear. We do not want to get political here, but Bannon is definitely the incendiary, blow’em up, populist type. Meanwhile, the balance of power in the White House has lately shifted to the more traditional politicians and businessmen. We have a hard time seeing Gary Cohn blowing up a merger that is vertically based (very little overlapping businesses). Moreover, Politico just reported that Bannon has not mentioned the merger internally lately, so the topic “does not appear to be at the top of his agenda.” There have been some other rumblings that the White House will use the feud with CNN as leverage against the merger. We are not sure in what form this would take. Quite frankly, it does not make a lot of sense. Even some of the senators against the merger (Wyden and Franken, both democrats) have stated that the merger should be decided on its merits by an independent antitrust division.

Despite these two strong indicators in favor of the deal being approved (an independent Antitrust head in Delrahim and Trump’s dampened rhetoric), there are still some regulatory hurdles. The DOJ is currently investigating the impact of the proposed merger on its rivals. Despite this being a vertical integration, a combined entity could theoretically give priority to its own programming. We think this is just a routine investigation at this point. And recall that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has already said there will not be a review by his agency because there are no airwave licenses being transferred (Time Warmer sold its Atlanta TV station back in April for this exact reason).

Even with the US approval process apparently going smoothly, there is a potential hiccup in Brazil. Its antitrust division, CADE, is still reviewing the merger. CADE is well known for dragging its feet on mergers. With all of the political upheaval going on in Brazil, there is the potential for an administration (whoever that might be in the coming days/weeks/months) to look tough against American capitalism (they would probably use the term imperialism). Nonetheless, we cannot see AT&T letting this merger get derailed because of Brazil. They would be quick to accommodate the government (and probably only in a superficial way which doesn’t harm the newco but allows the government to save face).

The other standard merger-arb risk is the catch-all “market conditions.” Even though this deal has a collar to protect both sides from adverse price moves, there is always the possibility of a deal break if the market or either price moves sharply. As the market sits now, we do not think this is a risk. Putting all of the tech noise, and low-vol fear aside, we think general economic stability will provide the cushion for these stocks if the market does get disrupted. That is, we think a boring, dividend paying stock like AT&T will not be overly punished in a painful factor unwind (heck, it could even rally). There is always the chance that some hedge funds will get caught offsides in the aforementioned tech or vol atmospheres and would be forced to unwind other positions such as this one. But that would probably be a good opportunity to add with all else being equal.

This brings us to the latest spread in the merger-arbitrage trade. With T at $36.98 and TWX at $101.24, the gross spread with dividend adjustment is 5.67%. Since T is below $37.411, the lower bound of the collar has kicked in. This means the stock half of the deal will come via 1.437 shares of T (technically the collar points are not set until the last 15 days of trading before the merger close). If T rallies back in between the collar points, then the current spread would be over 6%. It is worth noting that dividends are now a small net positive after T went ex-div last week. The annualized return is about 11.7% if we use the end of the year as the closing date. If we use a closing date in mid-September per CNBC (it is fair to assume nothing in the government will get done before summer is over, so the two months is really two and a half months), our gross return changes because of the dividend schedule. AT&T’s next ex-date is slated to be in early October and TWX’s next ex-date is late August. If this dividend needle gets threaded as it looks now, this would yield 5.96% (5.57% if the deal misses the next TWX dividend, as well, but that means an August close). This 5.97% annualizes to about 31%. However, we do not suggest you look at annualized returns when a deal is headed down the home stretch (a big assumption which we don’t like). At that point, we think it is best to view the return on an outright basis. And 6% sounds pretty good.

Many T investors are disappointed with the recent performance of the stock (on top of the already bad performance that is). We think this can be partially attributed to more merger-arb trades taking place (and dividend stocks have been getting hit with rates rising). Not only has T’s price dipped further, but also TWX’s price has grinded higher. Stripping out the dividend (just so we can compare apples to apples), the yield on the spread a month ago was 7.8%. Now it is 5.6%. Personally, we would think the spread would have narrowed further. There is probably a Trump discount still embedded in the price despite his recent change in tune.

For our portfolio, we like T on an outright long basis (especially around the $37 level). As we feel comfortable with the prospects of the merger closing in a timely manner (our base case is still year-end), we can buy TWX now and get T at a discount. So we are not doing the traditional arbitrage whereby we short the proportionate amount of T. But if you are agnostic about the prospects for T and its newco entity, then we think putting on the merger-arbitrage is a good bet right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.