Century Aluminum: Time To Buy Into Aluminum?

I've followed steel closely over the past several years, but I've largely neglected aluminum producers. Both have very similar catalysts to pricing expansion - namely restricting the supply side of the equation, given Chinese dumping practices. Century Aluminum (CENX) has been a long-term poor performer for decades from a stock price perspective, but that simply comes down to being a small fish in an incredibly large global pond, competing with much larger and, if trade cases are to be believed, unfairly incentivized firms. With Robert Lighthizer finally confirmed as the U.S. trade representative, Trump's protectionism policies are likely to finally get some traction. Is the potential jolt from such activity priced in, or is this another Trump-centric stock that has run too far?

Business Overview

Century Aluminum was formed in the early 1990s, spun off from Glencore’s (OTCPK:GLNCY) upstream aluminum-producing assets. In fact, Glencore remains a key facet to this business: Century Aluminum derived 89% of its 2016 revenue from sales to Glencore, and the company also maintains 43% voting interest in Century Aluminum, as well as holding a board seat. The two parties generally enter into short-term contracts (one-three years), one for the North American assets and one for the overseas operation in Iceland, in which the price is based on a reference to the London Metal Exchange (“LME”) plus a delivery premium. Glencore also supplies a non-trivial amount of alumina, filling in needs not covered by the company’s other two supply agreements with Gramercy Holdings and Hydro Aluminum (supplied roughly 60% of alumina needs in 2016).

Total annual production capacity is roughly 1M tons per year. The company operates three smelters in the United States: Hawesville, Kentucky (245K tons of capacity), Sebree, Kentucky (215K tons of capacity), and Mt. Holly, South Carolina (230K tons of capacity). American assets represent roughly 70% of global capacity, with the rest of production coming from the company’s overseas operation in Grundartangi, Iceland (315k tons of capacity). The company also a carbon anode plant in Vlissingen, Netherlands, which supplies substantially all of the Grundartangi facility’s needs, as well as a joint venture in Guanxi Zhuang, China (40% ownership, Guangxi Qiangqiang Carbon holds the majority stake as well as controlling interest). As a refresher, carbon anodes are necessary for the aluminum smelting process. In order to make aluminum, electrical current is passed between carbon anodes and a carbon cathode, reducing raw alumina to aluminum metal. Carbon anodes are consumed in this process, as well as the generation of carbon dioxide.

Pulse Check On The Global Aluminum Market

Since the year 2000, China has expanded its share of global aluminum production from 10% to 55%. While the United States has never been a major global producer, over the same timeframe share of the global market has fallen from 15% to 4%. Imports have obviously seen an increased market share of domestic supply, and this unprecedented rise in global aluminum capacity, primarily driven by China, has crippled aluminum prices. For context, Century Aluminum was taken public in 1996 because aluminum prices had reached breakeven for the company’s operations after collapsing between 1990 and 1994. Even after the rally off the bottom reached in 2015, aluminum prices today are not much different than they were at the time of Century Aluminum’s initial public offering.

Source: TradingEconomics

Major aluminum producers have long believed that the Chinese are illegally subsidizing aluminum and dumping produced supply globally. To give some context, Section 232 authorizes the Secretary of Commerce to conduct investigations into the impact of imports on national security. The Secretary’s report is sent to the President, and as a result, the President can agree or disagree, and then take action “to adjust the imports of an article and its derivatives”. There was a public hearing on the Section 232 aluminum investigation two weeks ago, so it is likely that there will be some sort of decision by the end of this year. In addition, a case has been filed with the World Trade Organization (“WTO”), and following those announcements, there have been some favorable announcements on capacity cuts and delays on expansion from China (likely not coincidental). In total, there are about 3.2M tons worth of Chinese supply cuts announced in just the past several months. The Trump administration has spurred a bit of confidence here given that the Senate finally approved President Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative (Robert Lighthizer); delays there have set back implementation of meaningful changes to trade policy. Overall, developments here are positive, which has been reflected in LME prices, which are up strongly over the past several months, all while alumina prices fall (increased spread).

Facilitating Margin Expansion

Aluminum production is a high fixed cost business, so the easiest way to drive margin expansion here is going to be via capacity expansion. Two facilities are currently under duress, the first being the Hawesville facility, which is currently running at 40% capacity. Production at Hawesville is nearly wholly primary aluminum, which is, at its core, a commoditized business. This facility is almost assuredly generating substantial operating losses, even after deferring maintenance expense and implementing workforce reductions. Any trade case impact that improves the domestic commodity pricing environment is going to be intensely supportive of restarting pot lines at Hawesville, particularly the two curtailed lines that produce high purity aluminum (used in national defense applications). The spread between high purity and standard grade has eroded due to imports, so look for restarts on those two lines in particular. Management has guided startup costs at roughly $6M per line, so for a company of this size that isn’t immaterial.

The situation at Mt. Holly is more complicated. Electricity is an incredibly large component cost of aluminum production, and, just like with steel production via arc furnace, smelters often enter into medium term (three to five year) agreements to purchase power at substantially discounted rates. South Carolina is not a deregulated state for utilities, and as a result, the local utility provider at Mt. Holly has a monopoly. That utility is currently forcing the company to purchase 25% of its power requirement at an unregulated rate, with the rest being purchased at wholesale rates. That blended rate is not competitive, and as a result, Century Aluminum filed an anti-trust suit against the utility early this year. Until that is resolved, there will be no restart at that plant. Also related, the bankruptcy of Westinghouse (a Toshiba subsidiary), which was building two nuclear power plants in South Carolina and Georgia. The local power company (South Carolina Public Service Authority) is a minority partner in one of those plants, and that could have some eventual impact on the Mt. Holly facility.

Recent Results, Valuation

As a reminder, there is little seasonality here. Q1 2017 saw an expansion of EBITDA to $22M from $12M, primarily driven by increases in LME prices, which drove $28M in EBITDA expansion. Higher alumina costs ($10M) and unfavorable sales mix ($10M) drove the major offsets to that pricing expansion. This was a major turn, as 2016 saw the company only generate $29M in EBITDA, and that already excludes the impact from the Helguvik impairment (unfavorable ruling in an Iceland power deal) and the Ravenswood closure (a permanently idled smelter in West Virginia). Given expected trends in LME pricing based on the futures curve for both alumina and aluminum, I’m going to pin 2017 EBITDA in the $150M range. That is predicated on aluminum finally breaking back above the key $2,000/ton sentiment mark, which most investment banks (and Century Aluminum itself) feel will finally occur in the back half of this year. That puts the current trading multiple at 10x EBITDA, which is not outlandish but does price in continued expansion in EBITDA from current levels. My concern is that aluminum has spent very little time in recent history above the $2,000/ton level (see prior LME aluminum price chart), so this feels like making a gamble here on a breakout; a breakout that appears highly dependent on trade protectionism. Make no mistake, EBITDA here can change quickly; the company’s sensitivity analysis estimates $65M worth of EBITDA increase for every $100/ton move in aluminum on the LME (assuming no change in underlying alumina cost), so the current trading multiple could be quite cheap if aluminum sees a major rally. I view this as a hold, but that is driven by my more cautious outlook on aluminum pricing more than anything else being done at a company level here.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.