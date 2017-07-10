Smucker Remains A Top Pick In Consumer Staples

In many ways, consumer staples are the perfect dividend-paying stocks. Much like utilities and healthcare companies, consumer staples companies sell products that most customers don't cut out of their budgets, regardless of the economic climate. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is one of my favorite staples companies, both for its value and its consistency. The company is still headed by a CEO with his name on the door, who is only the 6th in the 120-year history of the company.

That speaks a lot to the personal investment the management has in the company as well as its conservative nature. Smucker is trading at a discount to peers today, due to low growth expectations. However, I see Smucker as a company with solid growth prospects, a cost savings program and upcoming synergy expectations, which look to significantly boost earnings in the near term. Further down the road, shifts in the brand portfolio will pay off for long-term investors.



Source: Annual Report

Smucker's sales are pretty much evenly split between its coffee business, pet food business, and consumer food including snacks. Its products can be found in an estimated 93% of homes today, with a leading market share in most of its categories, including the well-known Smucker's brand.





Source: Analyst Presentation

Recent Results

The company's most recent quarterly results saw 7% earnings growth YOY, with a net sales decrease of 1% due to declines in the U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment. The graph below walks through the sales figures showing that volume/mix drove most of the decline. The company is investing heavily in marketing its pet foods brands, to include the large-scale launch of its Nature's Recipe brand, supported by $15 million in advertising. Management has guided for net sales to rebound by 1% next year from higher net price realization, and earnings to increase by around 3% through share repurchases, cost cutting, and acquisition synergies.

The food product industry is in a difficult operating environment as consumer tastes have shifted markedly in a short period of time. All of the big companies in the space are pivoting to accommodate this, which has cost a lot of money, and the center of the store brands have suffered as consumers have moved towards fresher foods. I thought that CEO Mark Smucker explained the shift well in the recent earnings call:

Consumers today expect a lot from food, it has to deliver an enjoyable experience, connect them to people and communities, satisfy cravings, promote health and even define who they are. Brands used to be seen as a status symbol of what one could afford. Now they’re seeing as a signal of once personal values. Against this backdrop, we see future consumer choices being driven by several trends. Food increasingly needs to fit into non-traditional fast pace schedules providing instant fulfillment while also becoming more personalized to meet specific wellness and functional needs. Consumers are unwilling to sacrifice [convenience] for quality, they demand both. Consumers recognize that enjoyment and indulgence are essential to well-balanced lives and won’t feel guilty about occasionally choosing [indulging] food. And food continue to evoke strong emotions as consumers look for authentic brands with fewer but recognizable ingredient[s] that help them nurture their own identity and connect with others.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Driving Growth Across The Segments

As I mentioned above, the consumer staples companies have had to remake their brand portfolio for a new generation in a relatively short period of time. However, many of these companies have existed for over a century, and this is not the first time that tastes have changed. Smucker has responded with its notable acquisition of Big Heart Pet Foods.

This gave the company the iconic pet food brands such as Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. The company's brand portfolio now has strong iconic market leaders in shortening and oil with Crisco and Wesson, coffee with Folger's and Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN), and in spreads with Jif and Smucker's. The strong brand portfolio is key in moving the company forward, as the headwinds facing the center of the aisle companies are not likely to abate any time soon.

In coffee, the company maintains its market-leading position in ground coffee with its Folger's brand, and it has also launched Folger's Simply Gourmet, which is a line of flavored coffees using natural ingredients. The Dunkin' Donuts brand holds the number one position in K-Cup pods. The company also recently introduced Dunkin' Donuts Cold Brew coffee packs, which has been an emerging trend among consumers.

Cafe Bustelo has also performed well, growing at a 12% compound annual growth rate from a smaller base for the past five years and now accounting for ~$135 million in sales. Management has guided for the Cafe Bustelo brand to double in the next three years as consumers have responded well to the brand and the company is planning to launch a line of Cafe Bustelo products like K-Cup pods.

Across its Retail Consumer Foods segment, the company has driven strong growth in its frozen Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches, which were up 10% YOY. These sandwiches recently had the high fructose corn syrup removed, which is a big deal for today's consumers. The company recently launched Jif Snack Bars, which adds another element to the iconic brand, which enjoys a 39% market share in peanut butter. The Jif brand was recently launched in Canada, which is apparently a large consumer of peanut butter per capita. Management expects this will lead to solid growth going forward.

In Pet Foods, sales on mainstream pet food brands took a 7% hit in the recent quarter, with nearly half coming from Nine Lives cat food, which has been facing stiff competition from private labels. Management has projects 4-5% long-term sales growth in the segment from a combination of organic growth and continued bolt-on acquisitions. The total addressable market is expected to grow from about $30 billion today to $37 billion in 2021.

This is coming from the continuing shift of consumers spending more on their pets, and treating them as part of their family. With that, the company launched Milk Bone Farmer's Medley treats, which are a premium dog treat with no fillers, artificial flavors, etc.

The Natural Balance brand, sold through pet specialty stores and online, grew 60% as Smucker builds out the subscription model for the brand. This will likely continue to show strong growth, but isn't going to necessarily move the needle for the company. Expanding the well-known brands into the premium categories to expand margins and open up new sales avenues is the best way forward for Smucker from here.

Cash Flows

Smucker has undertaken a large-scale cost cutting initiative, which has involved shifting manufacturing around and reducing the employee count to maximize margins. The company has incurred $19 million in restructuring costs so far, with the total expected to come to $40 million.

However, management expects to deliver $50 million in annual cost reductions once the program is complete. Additionally, the synergies from the Big Heart Pet Brand acquisition are still ongoing. $120 million in synergies have been realized so far, which was higher than the $100 million guided for. The company expects to achieve a total of $200 million, which will mostly be achieved this year.

Looking above, the company's capex has been mostly constant over time, with operating cash flow and thus free cash flow rising steadily over time. The company's long-term debt is very manageable and the current ratio comes in at 0.9 with a BBB investor grade credit rating.

Smucker has raised its dividend every year for a consecutive 19 years, with the growth rate in the steady high-single digits over time. The payout ratio today stands at a conservative 57%, which is a good spot to be in. I expect that Smucker will be able to join the ranks of the dividend aristocrats in 6 years barring any major changes.

(The graphs below are used to compare Smucker with a selection of its peers in consumer staples, and specifically food. They include Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR), McKormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), The Kraft-Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Mondelez International, Inc. (NYSE:MDLZ), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K))

Smucker is the lowest priced of the peers displayed above with the lowest projected EPS growth rate over the next 5 years. If Smucker were to only grow its earnings at 3-4% over the next 5 years, its ~15X P/E ratio would likely be fully justified. However, based on the valuation levels of many of its peers and the odds that Smucker will achieve higher earnings growth than that going forward, I see Smucker as slightly undervalued at these levels. Management has guided for 3% sales growth with 8% earnings growth annually going forward.

Looking at the yields among Smucker's peer group, it falls about into the middle of the pack. GIS and K yield quite a bit more, although they also carry heftier payout ratios. Since yield for a company cannot be high with both a high valuation based on P/E ratio and a low payout ratio, investors have to make a decision. Smucker is trading at a reasonable P/E with a solid payout ratio, high single-digit growth rates, and a good yield.

Looking at the valuation graph, Smucker appears to be undervalued at these levels. It is yielding above its long-term average, and trading well below its average for the first time since what looks like 2012.

An investment today based on estimates compiled by FAST Graphs would yield an annualized total return of ~13% with a return to the company's long-term valuation around 18X earnings. This may or may not occur, but the possibility is there and the company has room for multiple expansion.

If the company continued to trade at 15X earnings with the same growth rate, it would deliver a total return of 8%, which sounds good to me. I see Smucker's brand portfolio repositioning, conservative financials, and reasonable valuation as likely to deliver strong shareholder returns going forward.

