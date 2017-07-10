Blue Apron: Future Bleak At Best

Because of a lower than anticipated IPO price, Blue Apron will likely have to raise capital in the near future, putting further pressure on the share price.

The potential of Amazon + Whole Foods emerging as competition is only a minor piece of the bear thesis.

Intro - A Broken IPO: From $16 to $10 t0 $8

In mid-June, USA Today, and a number of other news outlets, reported that Blue Apron (APRN) was planning to price its IPO between $15-17 per share, raising about $500M to fund expansion.

Unfortunately, the timing was about as bad as you could get. This was just days after Amazon (AMZN) announced its plans to acquire Whole Foods (WFM).

As investors digested both Blue Apron's S-1 filing and the potential impact of Amazon emerging as a competitor, the deal was repriced significantly.

My initial analysis when the S-1 was released in June, revealed some worrisome trends. Perhaps the most glaring issue, is dramatically slowing revenue growth.

Now one might argue that the business was growing at a blistering pace in early 2016, and a cool-down as the law or large numbers kicks in, would be totally normal. But, as this growth slowdown has occurred, the company has ramped up marketing expenses, resulting in significant operating losses that were never present before. This trend becomes very apparent when looking at the quarterly financials from the last 3 quarters.

Blue Apron's was actually profitable in Q1 '16, producing operating income of $5M. However, in Q1 '17 the company's operating loss was $52M. This $57M swing in operating income came on the heels of 42% revenue growth.

This divergence in revenue growth and operating income, points to very negative customer churn habits. This fascinating research piece by Daniel McCarthy (Assistant Professor of Marketing at Emory University) estimates that 70% Blue Apron's customers are gone after 5 months, and retention is worsening with every new customer cohort.

There could be a number of factors contributing to this trend, but the obvious one is competition. The barriers to entry in the meal-kit space are thin to none, and this has given way to a flurry of well-funded startup competition for Blue Apron. Companies like Hello Fresh, Purple Carrot, Plated, Sun Basket are all offering very similar solutions, at almost the exact same price point.

This worrisome bear thesis of over-saturation in the meal-kit space was always clear anecdotally, but it was cemented when Blue Apron released its financials publicly.

Concerns over Blue Apron's weakening competitive advantage, and questionable moat were only magnified as the news of an Amazon + Whole Foods buyout surfaced.

To appease investor skepticism about these risks, Blue Apron did what any company in the middle of an IPO-process would, and dropped its proposed offering price. The move down from $15-17 to $10 is a pretty radical cut, and one management surely thought would be adequate enough to ease concerns.

That was not the case. Although Blue Apron's stock did trade above $10 momentarily as it began trading, the stock quickly fell to $9, and has since fallen further to ~$8 per share.

Only 4-5 Quarters of Cash Left

Now Blue Apron finds itself in a very precarious catch 22. Because the IPO's price was reduced dramatically, the company was only able to raise $300M. A hefty $200M below the company's original target, had it priced its IPO in the original $15-17 range.

Additionally, with the stock still trading ~20% below its IPO price of 10, the green-shoe option to sell more shares is quickly becoming out of the question.

Given these new fundraising terms, Blue Apron has noted in its filings that it only has 12 months (or 4 quarters) of cash on hand.

What is the company to do?

Operating losses were $52M in Q1 '17, and that number could grow dramatically in the coming periods if a revenue slowdown continues, and Blue Apron keeps its pumping dollars into marketing.

Although it seems logical to curb spending in the wake of this impending cash crunch, Blue Apron doesn't really have much of a choice but to keep spending.

A continually decelerating growth rate will quickly debunk the bull-thesis. Investors have been sold on the company's rapid growth, and a massive opportunity within the meal-kit space to disrupt both grocery and restaurants.

If the growth story falters, so will the stock, forcing Blue Apron to potentially sell stock much lower than $10 per share, and dilute shareholders significantly.

Going forward, Blue Apron needs get a lot smarter about spending its marketing dollars, or simply figure out another way to do customer acquisition.

If the trend of increasing churn among each new cohort continues (as McCarthy's research suggests), this is not only a broken IPO, but a broken business model.

Conclusion

I remain bullish on the overall growth of the meal-kit sector as it takes marketshare away from both grocery stores and restaurants. However, Blue Apron's financials have shown us how difficult it is to scale a meal-kit service, amidst rapidly intensifying competition.

If Blue Apron cannot prove to investors that growth can be achieved without major incremental marketing spend, shares will continue falling.

If shares fall, and Blue Apron needs to raise capital, be on the lookout for major dilution.

When you tack on the potential for Amazon + Whole Foods to unveil a meal-kit delivery service of its own, Blue Apron's future looks bleak at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.