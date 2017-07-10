250,000 Forecasts For The 3-Month Treasury Bill Yield

KamakuraCorporation-USTreasury3Month.xlsx

Using the coin flip as an example, you can find two kinds of economic forecasts among commentators. The first kind of forecast has a projection like “heads.” This forecasting style is for readers who like to think that someone can actually forecast the future perfectly. The second kind of forecast has a projection like “there is a 50 percent chance of ‘heads’ and a 50 percent chance of ‘tails.’” This note is the second type of forecast for investors and interest rate risk analysts who want to know the best possible probability distribution for the three-month Treasury bill rate for (almost) 30 years forward (of course the full yield curve is available as well).

We start with the actual U.S. Treasury yield curve on Friday, July 7. We simulate it forward based on historical daily movements in the U.S. Treasury curve from January 2, 1962, through June 30, 2017. We use best practice interest rate risk technology like that required by the Bank for International Settlements in its regulations concerning “Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book” and “The Fundamental Review of the Trading Book.”

The table below contains the full 30-year forecast for the three-month Treasury bill rate, with results stated quarterly. The table contains these elements:

The lowest rate simulated for that date among the 250,000 scenarios The first percentile simulated rate, that is (when rates are ordered from lowest to highest), the 2500th lowest rate among the 250,000 scenarios. The 10th percentile simulated rate (the 25,000th lowest rate), the 25th percentile simulated rate (the 62,500th lowest rate), the 50th percentile simulated rate (the 125,000th lowest rate), the average simulated rate, the 75th percentile simulated rate, the 90th percentile simulated rate, the 99th percentile simulated rate, the highest rate simulated for that date, the three-month forward rate maturing on that date as of the forecast date, July 7, 2017.

Let’s look at July 7, 2027, in the table, 10 years from now.

On July 7, 2027, the simulation shows a range of simulated three-month Treasury bills from a low of -1.68% (yes, rates can be negative and are negative in many countries) to a high of 22.54%. The average of all of the simulated rates on July 7, 2027, was 2.26%, and the median or 50th percentile was 1.52%. Note that the average and the median are well below the 2.71% forward rate that prevailed on July 7, 2017, for maturity on July 7, 2027. That means that investors will on average earn a “term premium” above and beyond rolling over three-month Treasury bills if they are willing to buy a fixed rate Treasury bond on July 7, 2017. Note that the average is much higher than the median because the distribution of interest rates has a “long tail” on the right hand side of the distribution (the high side) as shown below for July 7, 2027:

The word “period” in the graph refers to quarterly periods. The probability distribution of future interest rates affects the value of almost every security, which is why saying more than “heads” is critical when looking at future interest rates.

The spreadsheet is attached to this article for your convenience. The technical details are summarized in the Appendix for those who are quantitatively inclined. Good luck with your investments.

Technical Details

The interest rate model used was a 10 factor “stochastic volatility” model of the Heath, Jarrow and Morton type. The description of the model is given in the references below (see Donald R. van Deventer, June 28, 2017). The parameters of the model were updated to span the historical period from January 2, 1962, through June 30, 2017. The simulated interest rates price Treasury bonds perfectly on July 7, 2017, with no errors.

The rates display in the table above are “empirical” or “real world” rates. The full set of empirical and “risk neutral” simulated rates (the latter are used for valuation of securities) are available by subscription from Kamakura Risk Information Services.

