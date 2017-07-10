Tesla: The Rabbit Finally Has The Gun

Finally, the short sellers can rejoice. The day has come, technically speaking, where the risk/reward scenario is in the shorts favor. The rabbit finally has the gun. The fundamentals of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been written about ad nauseum at this point. I’m not here to engage in that debate. What I’d like to do, is show you what a broken stock looks like on a technical basis. I understand I’m putting myself in the line of fire of the Tesla bulls, but they can look at this as an opportunity to get an even better entry point. Tesla has finally made a statistically significant break.

Last week had substantial news out of Tesla. Their deliveries for the quarter came in a bit lighter than many were looking for, sighting battery pack shortfalls. Tesla also had a model S crash test concerns raised by the Institute for Highway Safety. Model 3 execution risk now seems to be in the process of being priced in. Demand concerns for the Model X and S are in the forefront as even Hong Kong, losing its large EV subsidy showed almost no sales. All of this combined has resulted in sellers overwhelming the buyers. A serious technical breach in Tesla's stock price has occurred. Greed can be replaced by fear rapidly in momentum stocks.

The biggest mistake short sellers make, even when they are right in the long run, is shorting stocks simply on valuation. Their argument is, “It’s too high based on price to Earnings/Sales/Book/Cash Flow/Anything/Blue Sky.” Shorts are usually detailed folks. They do their homework. But then, they make the sometimes-fatal flaw of shorting stocks that are going higher. When it comes to shorting stocks, being early and being wrong are the same thing.

Below is a YTD chart of Tesla. I’ve included some key technical indicators that I have found over the years to be very helpful. The key is to use indicators together, to paint a picture, of what the price/volume action of a stock is representing. Many people think this is a bunch of tea leaves and hogwash, other investors swear by it and trade only on technical analysis. I try to only use it when stocks are at key inflection points. Tesla has indeed arrived at a key turning point.

I have not seen many articles on technical analysis on Seeking Alpha. I am not trying to sound condescending (That’s when people think I talk down to them), but I am trying to explain some of this stock market witchcraft in very basic terms for those new to the concept.

Here is a chart of Tesla, courtesy Big Charts

Daily Price Action

The black vertical tick lines on the price chart are the day-by-day price of Tesla. On each day, you will see a small horizontal line that points left and another that points to the right. The one pointing to the left is where the stock opened for trading that day and the line pointing to the right is where it closed. The vertical line shows the price high/low as it moved throughout the day. This can tell you, for example, did the stock gap higher on some news and then close at the low, or did in open down and then rally into the close? This gets useful when combined with volume and other indicators. Tesla has had recent days where it opened at the high and then sold towards the low of the day at the close. This is bearish.

Notice on July 3rd, the Monday following Elon Musk's Sunday comments that the Model 3 was on target and had "passed all regulatory requirements", the stock opened at the high of the day, and then closed near the low. This is bearish price action and shows that buyers are losing steam. This is "sell the news" type action.

Here is an example of daily price indicators for those new to this type of chart.

Bollinger Band

The next item on Tesla’s chart to talk about is Bollinger Bands. Bollinger bands have many uses. These are the red lines on the chart above and below the stock price. They are derived from taking a simple moving average, and then placing the high and low band one standard deviation away from that moving average. They are named after the inventor of the indicator, John Bollinger. Nearly 90% of the time, a stock will trade within these bands. These bands expand during more volatile times, and collapse when price action is quiet. I use them as a signal that there has been a rapid statistical change in the price action of a stock, well outside the norm. It is an objective, not a subjective measurement. As they say, numbers don’t lie, people do.

Look at the price action of Tesla in the last few days on the chart. It is well outside the Bollinger bands. I do not use Bollinger bands as a signal to buy or sell a stock. I use it to show a change in price action, well outside the norm that can confirm other bullish or bearish signals. I find it extremely interesting that there are two full days of price action completely outside the low Bollinger band. That’s rare.

Momentum

Let’s skip to the bottom indicator for a moment, momentum. This is a rather simple, yet powerful, indicator. The formula for momentum is M = V-Vx where V is the price and Vx is the price x days ago – in this case 12. If the price 12 days ago was 350 and the price today is 320 then the momentum number is -30. Pretty simple. When plotted, it shows you is a visual representation of how fast a stock is falling or rising. It does not mean you buy when it is above zero, but it can indicate when the downtrend is losing steam or reversing. In Tesla’s case, it is naturally showing a large negative number as the selloff is in progress.

Relative Strength

Many people think of Relative Strength on a technical chart the same way as the Relative Strength of a stock compared to the market. That is not the case on this chart. This is not comparing Tesla to the market, or its peers. Instead, it is a simple mathematical equation.

RSI = 100/100(1+RS)

Where RS = Average gain of up periods during the specified time frame / Average loss of down periods during the specified time frame. In this case 14 days. Think of it as the mood of the stock. When negative, down periods are bigger than up periods. The RSI on Tesla is decidedly bearish.

Moving Average

I included 2 moving averages on the chart. One is a 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the other is the 200-day SMA. A moving average is simply an average of the last 50 or 200 days of the closing stock price. Bull market stocks often correct down to their 50-day average, hold that, and then rally more. Indeed, you can see that Tesla has done exactly that – until now. Tesla has now pierced the 50-day SMA. This isn’t always a sign of a big problem. But in this case, you must look at all the other indicators together to form the picture. The most important indicator of all follows, and that’s Volume.

Volume

Here is where it all comes together. Each indicator, on its own, doesn’t mean much. But collectively, they show the patient is in big trouble. The volume down spikes are much larger than any volume in the past. Also, notice the lackluster volume the day when Tesla reached it’s 52-week high. You normally want to see stocks hit highs on large volume, and sell off on low volume. That is normal breakout and consolidation type behavior. Here we have a large break on the largest volume for the year.

Putting It All Together

Looking in aggregate, Tesla is a wounded stock.

It had a large break on volume. It was the biggest volume of the year.

This is not an opinion or subjective measure as it is confirmed by trading outside of its Bollinger Bands. Something statistically significant has occurred.

Tesla made recent highs on weaker volume.

Momentum indicators for Tesla are negative.

It is trading below its 50-day average.

Tesla's RSI shows down days are much bigger than up days.

So Where to From Here?

Well of course the stock will swing wildly for now as volatility increases. That we can be sure of. But the first tradable bounce would normally occur near the 200-day SMA. If I was a true believer, hey I’m not judging, I would wait to add to positions or buy the stock at the 200-day SMA. Perhaps around 265 would be a decent entry point.

If I was on the short thesis, I would short any low volume rally. First objective would be the 200-day average (260 to 265), but if you really think what most of you think about this stock is true, then you could short more after it breaks the 200-day and runs into the ceiling of the 200-day. Then short every bounce.

This is the proper way to short a stock. Get your fundamental thesis down and wait for the technical trading opportunity to present itself.

If you are a bull on Tesla and have been on the sidelines and are looking for an entry, I’d recommend you wait. You’ll get better prices in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

But it appears to me that sellers are finally overwhelming the buyers. The stock is exhausted, technically speaking, based on a combination of the technical indicators. I would expect this stock to trade lower over the next several months.

In either case, it takes great courage to trade this stock. Best of luck to all of you. I’ll check back in a few months and see how this panned out. If I see anything else particularly interesting in the price action in the days and weeks ahead, I’ll post a blog update.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.