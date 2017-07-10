BlackBerry: Will It Recover?

In June, I argued that fiscal 1Q18 would be a "show-me" quarter for turnaround tech company BlackBerry (BBRY). With shares up more than 50% in the 10 weeks that preceded earnings, the Waterloo-based company had to show signs that it would finally find its way to sustainable top-line and margin improvement.

The results that came in on June 23th, however, disappointed investors, as BBRY was down 12% in one day on a sizable revenue miss of $20 million and sales of only $235 million. The crucial enterprise software and services segment, accounting for 41% of total revs in the quarter, was surprisingly (to me, at least) down -5% YOY. The outlook for fiscal 2018, which I hoped could be a bit more specific and upbeat than it had been in fiscal 4Q17, remained unchanged and unimpressive: "growth at or above the overall market in software and services."

Not unlike previous quarters, fiscal 1Q18 opex was low, with GAAP R&D and SG&A of $171 million down 23% YOY after coming in another 30% lower in the previous quarter. As I have previously argued, "BlackBerry is a highly profitable company from a gross margin perspective (67% non-GAAP in fiscal 1Q18 and improving gradually). So containing the growth of opex can cause a welcome op leveraging effect that would make it easier for the company to finally achieve sustainable bottom-line profitability in the future."

However, cost cutting alone is not, in my opinion, what will send BBRY to the new highs that investors are currently banking on.

Could the April-May stock price run repeat?

In my view, one of the key drivers of BBRY's strong price recovery between mid-April and mid-May ($8.73 on April 18th to $11.32 on May 22nd) was a cascading shift in sentiment, likely driven by a couple of upbeat sell side reports and an arb settlement with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), that led to a bear squeeze and a very sharp reduction in short interest (see graph below). As I pointed out last month, not much had in fact changed for BlackBerry in terms of business fundamentals during that period. Yet, shares were up 30% in just over a month.

Looking forward, the bad news is that short interest now sits just a hair above the all-time low at 46 million shares, representing only 8.5% of the float (vs. a 2017 peak of 10.5% in April). So while short covering could still happen, I see another squeeze in the near term unlikely.

My final thoughts

In my view, BlackBerry still owes investors a strong print and a more robust outlook than it has provided so far. The stock has bounced around quite a lot over the past 12 months, as evidenced by the high 37% annual standard deviation of BBRY's daily returns (a measure of risk). But a more decisive price move toward the mid-teens and beyond will require more than opex management, and include more tangible evidence that BlackBerry can thrive as a niche software company going forward.

My views on BBRY have not changed. I will remain on the sidelines and watch as the Canadian company tries to solidify its turnaround, even if at the expense of seeing shares potentially rise sharply from current levels. As a value investor, this is the strategy that seems more prudent at this moment.

