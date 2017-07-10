Sarepta: Updates To Thesis

Risks still abound, and readers are encouraged to monitor new developments closely, including earnings to be reported on July 19th.

The company remains focused on pursuing treatment options for the DMD community, with seven product candidates to be in the clinic by the end of the year.

As more risk and uncertainty are removed from the story, the company becomes much more appealing as a takeover target.

Shares have traded flat since our last article, but appear ripe to break out of their current range.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) have traded relatively flat since we last visited the story at the beginning of May.

In that article, we touched on the firm's increased revenue guidance, solidified cash position due to the sale of its priority review voucher, and promising new data (including Jenn McNary's tweeted video of Max's results). We commented on positive trends in active physician prescriptions (prescriber base increased 30% since the fourth quarter), with March being the highest month in terms of patients starting therapy. I also was encouraged by the company's progress in its efforts to get eteplirsen approved in Europe, as well as the advancement of its pipeline with the ESSENCE phase 3 trial scheduled to finish enrollment by the end of the year.

With several new developments, I wanted to revisit this intriguing story and see how the thesis has been impacted. I was quite surprised to see there have been no other pieces written on the name during that time, considering the high-profile nature of the story.

More Details on Controversial Approval

Apparently Sarepta worked with the parents of sick boys to give testimony to the FDA, according to the Wall Street Journal. More specifically, the company provided a consultant that helped guide their testimony to convince the FDA.

Most of the advisory committee was not aware that the company was involved with the families in that manner. The article cites committee member Dr. Bruce Ovbiagele as stating that if more of the committee members had known of the company's involvement, perhaps some of them would have voted "no".

Though we can't be sure if and how exactly this affects the story, it does introduce a grey area that is certain to come up again in the future.

Interesting Institutional & Analyst Action

Tourbillon Capital's founder, Jason Karp, declared during the SALT conference May 18th that he holds a long position in the stock. He argued that 70% to 200% upside is possible within two years. Karp previously worked at Steven Cohen's SAC Capital.

In late June, Credit Suisse analyst Alethia Young gave a positive commentary on the company's CEO selection, keeping her Outperform rating on the stock along with a $64 price target. She noted that the new choice, Doug Ingram, as former president at Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has experience in the CNS space as well as directing large pharmaceutical operations that should benefit the company's future direction. Keep in mind that he was previously at Chase Pharmaceuticals for under a year before it was acquired.

At the beginning of June, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh reiterated his $76 price target, stating that the company's current valuation doesn't reflect its 2017 guidance for Exondys 51 and EU approval in the first half of 2018 could serve as a catalyst. He also pointed out that the stock trades at a 50% to 75% discount to recent acquisitions in the biotech space.

On the lower side, Piper Jaffray retained a $43 price target on the stock, noting that the FDA vote to allow the use of central venous catheters will have no near-term impact on sales.

Average upside among the three projections compared to the stock price today is around 75% or so.

Acquisition Chatter

Speaking of acquisition rumors, the company has constantly been mentioned as a potential takeout idea in the near to medium term - that's nothing new. However, with further clarification on revenue guidance, positive trends in active physician prescriptions, and especially if European approval occurs, I would say that takeover talk will rise front and center yet again. The more uncertainty is removed from the story, the more appealing the target becomes.

Long-term data obviously shows the drug is having a significant impact on those who suffer from the disease and making a significant contribution to the DMD community. I am still conservative on Exondys 51's sales projections, believing peak sales could occur at around $500 million. I would argue that the company's deep pipeline and other collaborations are not currently being valued, reflecting enhanced upside that could also be realized in the medium term and would be taken into account by a potential acquirer.

In that respect, management has shown that it intends to keep pushing forward by opening its new research and manufacturing center in Massachusetts, as well as doubling its number of employees there in the next 12 to 18 months. According to management's projections, by the end of 2017, it could have a whopping seven DMD product candidates in the clinic!

Speaking of collaborations, the company entered into yet another such agreement, this time with Genethon. The latter is focused on developing biotherapies for orphan genetic diseases, and the two will jointly develop treatments for DMD. Genethon's solution would target most of DMD patients as opposed to a small % of mutations. Interestingly enough, proof of concept has already been demonstrated in preclinical studies. Genethon will do the early leg work while Sarepta retains an option to co-develop and exclusive commercial rights in the United States.

Where We Go From Here

Sarepta has announced it will report second-quarter earnings on July 19th (Wednesday) after the market close.

For readers interested in the story who have already done their due diligence, establishing a pilot position in the near term would be desirable. Positive earnings guidance and continued encouraging trends in the core business could finally help the stock to break out of its current range.

For those who already hold positions, it might be wise to wait until after earnings for further clarity before making any trades.

Risk abounds here, with the main ones including clinical setbacks, regulatory risks, disappointing data, competition in the DMD space, and dilution in the medium term, to name a few.

I find the Sarepta story to be a fascinating case study and will be closely following.

