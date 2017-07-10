How To Beat The Index

"You can't beat the index!"

Index advocates will routinely attempt to malign active management as being inferior to indexing, yet the data prove otherwise. I have long been fascinated with researching portfolio management strategies to discover what produces above-average rates of return for long periods of time. Index advocates motivated by fee hysteria ignore the factors that lead to increased performance, including risk mitigation.

In this piece I want to explore a number of investment firms whose time-tested philosophy has been beating the index for half a century or more. In the aggregate these five firms serve as a case study for what has worked in investing, and are a testament to the notion that active management can provide significant value to investors’ portfolios over the long run.

While index advocates argue myopically that the index is the only way to invest, I want to bring a bit more balance to the discussion. Different investment strategies work for different investors, and different objectives. When you decide to use active management, in my view, you can not go wrong with any of the following firms.

Case Study 1: Capital Group

“Mr. Buffett’s approach at Berkshire Hathaway has many similarities to how we at Capital Group have built the superior track record of the American Funds― through bottom-up investing, rigorously analyzing companies and building durable portfolios.”

― Tim Armour, Chairman and CEO of Capital Group February 2017

There are few people in the investment world I have more respect for than Charles Ellis. Even if we do disagree on how one should invest, his works on investing are some of my favorites. One particular book he wrote stands out over his nearly 50 years of working in the investment profession, entitled Capital: The Story of Long Term Investment Excellence. If you haven’t read it, I recommend you pick up a copy. You will come away with an appreciation of what an extraordinary organization Capital Group is. As a long time admirer of Jonathan Bell Lovelace, it is a book I have read and re-read over the years, gaining new insights along the way.

The firm has put together an unbelievable track record, dating back to 1930. Its oldest mutual fund, American Funds Investment Company of America (AIVSX), as well as the Growth Fund of America (AGTHX), and AMCAP fund (AMCPX), has outperformed the Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) since the index fund's inception in 1976, as the chart below demonstrates. Even its two more conservative offerings, American Mutual Fund (AMRMX), and Washington Mutual Fund (AWSHX), have also handsomely outperformed the index over the long run.

The firm's unique approach, the capital system, is not only an innovative system of investment management, but has produced outstanding returns by providing portfolio managers the opportunity to manage individual sleeves of a portfolio, thus allowing their best ideas to contribute to portfolio performance. American Funds has sought to bridge the gap in best practices between the star manager approach, and the management-by-committee approach, both of which have traditionally dominated investment firms. This has allowed American funds to beat the index 93% of the time, in rolling 10 year periods.

Case Study 2: Tweedy Browne & Co.

The storied investment firm, Tweedy Browne, & Co. has roots that go back to Benjamin Graham himself. Their time-tested value investment approach channels Benjamin Graham's philosophy of buying undervalued investments and then holding them for the long run, waiting for the market to turn from a voting machine to a weighing machine. The firm is also at the forefront of investment research developing portfolios structured on the time-tested principles of what has worked in investing.

The firm has published a number of excellent works which can be accessed on their website, and are all recommended reading for any true value investor. One such publication is entitled 10 Ways to Beat an Index; it is currently unavailable from the firm while it is being updated, but investors can find an old copy online with a little research. They go through the many ways that an investor can go about beating the market, as Tweedy Browne has done over their 97-year history. The firm's history is interesting to any true student of Wall Street's past and is worth a read.

Warren Buffett explored several value investors in his work, The Super Investors of Graham and Doddsville, one of whom was Tweedy Browne & Co. The fund's record of substantially beating the market index is well established over its long history.

Their flagship Global Value fund (TBGVX) has performed equally well since its 1993 inception, continuing the heritage of sound value investing for the long run at Tweedy, which has substantially beaten the index after fees. Even more impressive, the fund has beaten the index with much less risk than the market, with a 15-year beta of just 0.62, and standard deviation of 11.95, nearly 32% less than the market index.

Case Study 3: Mairs & Power

Mairs & Power was founded in 1931. The cornerstone of their investment approach is their regional focus. Preferring to fish in their own backyard, of Minnesota and the upper Midwest gives them an informational advantage that has produced significant outperformance for their clients. The firm takes a long-term approach and typically keeps turnover very low. Since the index fund's inception in 1976, the firm's flagship Mairs & Power Growth Fund (MPGFX) has outperformed the Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) 14,182% vs. 6,916% for the index. Their newer Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund (MSCFX) started in 2011 and is also off to an impressive start, handsomely beating both the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600.

Case Study 4: Dodge & Cox

"In 1930, in the midst of the Great Depression, Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox formed a partnership to provide investment counsel. Their confidence in this endeavor was fortified by Morrie Cox’s conviction that “well-conceived professional investment management could bring the force of some order into a rather chaotic investment world.”

Dodge & Cox has amassed one of the most impressive records in investing by keeping it simple. The firm manages six funds through its committee approach. Their oldest mutual fund began in 1960, Dodge & Cox Balanced (DODBX), Dodge & Cox Stock Fund (DODGX) followed in 1965 and both have outperformed the Vanguard 500 Index since inception. For balanced, this is an even more impressive feat given that the fund is restrained with its 30-40% in bonds, demonstrating the investment prowess of Dodge & Cox, and providing a vocal testament to the merits of active management.

Case Study 5: PRIMECAP

Many would argue that PRIMECAP should not be included in this analysis, as it has only been around since 1983. But the founders of PRIMECAP have a long and distinguished career in investment management at Capital Group before founding PRIMECAP. The firm manages the Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund (VPMCX) as well as other funds for Vanguard. In addition the firm manages three of their own funds, PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock (POSKX), PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth (POGRX) and PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth (POAGX); the latter, as well as the Vanguard funds are closed to new investors. The investment company's Vanguard offerings have beaten the market as well as their namesake funds. PRIMECAP avoids publicity, and focuses on investing, exactly what I as an investor want them to do. After all, the results, speak for themselves.



Conclusion

Index advocates make a seemingly convincing argument that the odds are against the investor in achieving a return that outpaces the index. Many investors have unfortunately bought the myths of index marketing that index investing is superior to active management. However these five case studies provide proof that investors can beat the index over the very long run. I have analyzed why investors should not fall for the arguments of index marketing here, here, and here. Investment research has further proven the characteristics that separate the firms that are more likely to outperform from the rest of the field. Investors who take a long-term view, and select managers on the basis of these academically identified characteristics can put the odds of outperforming over the long run in their favor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMERICAN FUNDS, TWEEDY BROWNE & CO FUNDS, MAIRS & POWER FUNDS, DODGE & COX FUNDS, PRIMECAP FUNDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor.