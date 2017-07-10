Assessing Twitter's Turnaround

On the surface, Twitter’s (TWTR) content strategy seem to be working as the company posted record operating margins due to its new strategy. At least, if you believe the COO. When we take a closer look, we can see that costs have simply been shifted from operating margins to gross margin. The net effect, there is no margin improvement to speak of as the trailing twelve months net income is around -3%, with Twitter’s historical average hovering around -2%.



Introduction

Twitter has become a reference to what happens when a social media company fails. This can be seen around the discussion about Snapchat. The arguments are usually separated in two different camps:



1) Snap is Facebook when it IPO’d (bullish)

2) Snap is like Twitter (bearish)



Now, investors are banking on a turnaround. Boasted by management’s confidence in its content strategy and status as news platform. I’ll be taking a look at Twitter’s turnaround to determine if the numbers actually support the narrative.



Business specifics

One of the biggest eye-sores when looking at the company’s financial statements, are Twitter’s poor margins. Twitter has never been able to post a positive operating income. While revenues have grown seven fold since 2012, costs have grown 6.5 fold, tagging along in almost parallel fashion. This is especially egregious since the ad business is supposed to be a fat margin business.



Speaking of users, Twitter uses the term traffic acquisition costs, or TAC. This cost is separate from selling, general and administrative (SG&A) since TAC costs are reported under cost of revenue (COGS) meaning that they impact gross margins instead of operating margins. Facebook does not use the term “TAC” in lieu of SG&A.



If we break down the COGS, we can see that TAC compromised approximately 13% of COGS, up YoY from 11%. Unfortunately, when we dig in the latest transcript or sec-filing, there is no mention of why TAC is different than SG&A. TAC is only mentioned to explain that it relates to traffic acquisition costs, but what these costs are, should apparently be self-explanatory.



Breaking down COGS further, we find:



“Cost of revenue includes infrastructure costs, other direct costs including content costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets and capitalized labor costs, allocated facilities costs, as well as traffic acquisition costs, or TAC.”



Mission statement and content costs

Aside from “TAC” we find another costs that Facebook does not incur: content costs. This also highlights how different TWTR is from FB. While they are both social media companies, their business model and appeal is entirely different. Consider how Jack Dorsey, CEO of TWTR, sees his company:



“Our job, our singular job is to show what's happening, to deliver you the news of the day, anything new and noteworthy that matters to you.”

Could this new found purpose be the result of a “Trump” bump? Here’s what Twitter’s mission was when the company IPO’d, taken from its prospectus:



“The mission we serve as Twitter, Inc. is to give everyone the power to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers.”



To be fair, I don’t think that this is entirely Trump’s doing. People have naturally tended to use TWTR as a news platform. TWTR is now just trying to capitalize on that. If successful, this could be a very positive catalyst.



So how do “content costs” fit in the “singular job” that is “to show what's happening, deliver you the news of the day, anything new and noteworthy that matters to you”? Well. According to Anthony Noto, COO, this means live streaming videos, connection and engagement on Twitter and 360-degree videos powered by Periscope.



So Twitter’s content costs does not actually include the production of content. Rather, it includes the development of software that enables users to create content. In other words, “content costs” are developer costs and should be included in operating expenses. The fact that it is not, boasts operating margins at the expense of gross margins.



Apparently, I’m not the only one that is interested in these content costs and what the trend is going to look like. Analyst Brian Wieser from Pivotal Research Group asked a similar question:



“And maybe relatedly, how are you thinking about content costs as a percentage of revenue or on any other dimension going-forward given what sounds like a much more of an emphasis on aggregate and live video and premium video in particular on the platform?”



I won’t post the answer, but is was 500 words of not giving an answer. Personally, I always try to assess management by assessing transparency and clarity. The most relevant bit of the answer was as follows:



“As it relates to your specific question on the cost side of the equation, obviously we had 800 hours of live streaming content in this quarter and we had record margins and so our P&L captures the benefits of all of that investment including the cost.”



Strategy doesn’t seem to be working

The COO implies that the content strategy is working and is actually driving record margins. Let’s keep in mind what I said about margins earlier: shifting operating costs to COGS and thus boosting operating margins. When we look at the margins, it’s clear that the COO meant record operating margins, which posted a record -14% margin.

Let’s take a look at how operating margins stack up if we add back TAC ($29.3m) and content costs ($17.5m). When added back, operating margin decreases to -17%. To be fair, this still constitutes a “record” margin, since the next best year was -20.3%.



Conclusion

Margins are by no means improving, as gross margins declined 4%, more than canceling out any “improvement” in operating margins. Twitter is just being creative with its accounting. This becomes even more obvious as we look at the net income margin, which has steadily averaged around -2%.

