Gold Resource Corp.: A Comprehensive Update

I have followed - and written about - Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) for a long time now, including disclosing my investment and shorter term trading ideas. Today, not only do I want to update these theses and discuss an aspect of the company that I've hitherto been silent on but I'd also like to take a step back and present my thoughts regarding the overall operation of the company as I feel that GORO is approaching an important fork in its potential development. Let's begin by exploring this last point first.

Background and Bigger Picture

I originally (circa 2011 or 2012) came upon GORO as a short pick due to valuation and a worsening precious metals pricing environment. The short actually worked out well, but over time following the company, I began to appreciate several strengths the company displayed relative to its small-cap precious metals mining peers.

First, it didn't bite off more than it could chew, e.g. rather than lay out grandiose mine plans that would cost 100s of millions of dollars in capital costs and years of development time, the company instead tried to maximize early cash flow and minimize capital expenditures by adopting a much more modest and direct mining plan. The results, in my view, have been very positive as not only has GORO been profitable and returned cash to shareholders via dividends but more importantly, the company has kept share dilution to a minimum and has remained debt free. I'll return to this point in a second, but let me also mention that the progress of development has been gradual but continuously positive. The company started by going after the low hanging fruit of the Aguila open pit mine it then transitioned to the underground mine of the Arista and Baja veins. While developing this commercial mine, GORO used a portion of the cash proceeds to drill other areas of the El Aguila property as well as neighbouring properties under its control.

In so doing, not only could the company begin returning cash to investors, it was also able to ready the Alta Gracia property for small scale production and, more notably, has been able to develop a new vein system - the Switchback - adjacent to the Arista mine such that it now rivals the original underground mine in reserves and prospects. Moreover, with ongoing cash flow from Arista reducing the need for rapid production out of Switchback, GORO has been able to take a more measured development track on the Switchback, such that it will have more options open to it should mining run into water or gas incursion.

In sum then, GORO has been able to maintain or increase reserves annually, has increased mill throughput and will imminently be using the as-yet-unused agitated leach circuit to process Alta Gracia ore and, by next year, will have three mines in production which will afford its increasing operational flexibility.

That this has all been done without substantially increasing the share count since 2011 or without incurring any long-term debt is a critical component of the company's success.

Now, this may not seem like much of a feat, but anyone familiar with the small-cap precious metals space knows the very substantial share dilution that occurs with almost every new project.

Of course, some might argue that the development path GORO chose was sub-optimal, since some MBA could likely create a discounted cash flow spreadsheet which produces a theoretical calculation that results in a much higher present value than does the course that GORO pursued. Such a spreadsheet would involve large initial capital expenditures and a long delay in initial operation, but everything would come out positive in the end when the cash flows finally materialized.

I personally believe, however, that GORO's path was one of its principal strengths, and by not incurring debt or large financings, it has been able to much more readily weather a weak precious metals market and the not unusual problems it has experienced in its mine development process. Had the company faced interest payments when any problems or delays arose, it would likely have resulted in large dilution at a time when the stock price would be at a low point.

I bring all this up, not only because it is a big positive factor for me in my evaluation of the company but more importantly because the company will soon face financing decisions for its new Nevada Mining Unit, and I fear that dilution and/or debt financing will put the company's sterling financial condition at risk. I discuss the Nevada unit below, but this financing concern is one I'll be monitoring and is easier to understand in light of the company's history rather than just due to the facts about reserves and potential cash flows from the Nevada properties themselves.

With that said, let's now turn to the recent developments at the Switchback and Nevada Units.

Switchback Drill Results

During 2017, GORO has announced very important and encouraging drill results from the Switchback, including both infill and deposit-extending results. The three tables below summarize the results and include my metric of value/tonne X intercept length as a proxy for the importance of any given drill result. The first table is a reprisal of one previously shown in my February article, but using July metals prices, the second shows recent infill results, and the third shows an exciting extension to the Switchback vein system. Results highlighted in yellow are grades that are at least double those of the EOY 2016 proven and probable reserves for Switchback.

The infill drill results are important because - when they're positive as in the case here - they can prove vein/deposit continuity which in turn helps convert mineralized and indicated resource numbers into proven and probable values. In a previous article, I'd shown a detailed calculation valuing GORO at $10.21 per share. You can review the calculation here, but suffice it to say that there were 203,500 tonnes of P&P reserves at Switchback which I valued at $31.2M using a processing cost of $100/tonne, while the less certain M&I reserves of 959,000 tonnes were valued using a higher processing cost of $125/tonne yielding a total value of $133.8M. The infill results should move a good fraction of the M&I resource into the P&P category and will likely increase the grades slightly, the combination of which will lead to a substantial bump-up in reserve valuation. Moreover, proving continuity will make mine-planning at Switchback that much easier, and I expect initial production to begin by late 2017 and to be going at full bore by the start of 2018. I likewise expect continuous profitability and substantial cash flows from the three mines from 2018 and subsequently.

However, as important as the infill drill results are, even more important is that in 2017, the company has expanded the Switchback deposit both to the NW and to the SE. I'd previously discussed the NW stepout which had some pretty exciting drill holes in January/February of this year (see first table above and graphic below), and these were further confirmed by the high gold grades in hole 516153 in the second table and second graphic below. I believe that the NW stepouts and infills will boost EOY 2017 M&I resources at the Switchback on the order of 15% to 20%.

Following the NW expansion, the company has now also expanded the deposit to the SE with some high-grade intercepts (see third table above). Drill holes 517106 and 517108 which each intersected long intervals of the Soledad vein are particularly encouraging as their angular spacing suggests a thick vein for a minimum vertical height of 37m and probably substantially more, given that 517107 also intercepted the vein (though with a shorter interval).

It's also noteworthy that the Switchback is a true polymetallic deposit, getting approximately equal value from its five component metals. (At July 1 metal prices, the 2016 Switchback $323 value per tonne is broken down as follows: $84 in gold, $50 in silver, $30 in copper, $39 in lead, and $121 in zinc.) This means that the operating results won't be tied to precious metals prices alone; the base metals are of equal importance and may help to provide some price stability.

By the time next year's reserve calculations are out, I believe that these stepout and infill drill results will increase the in-ground value of the deposit by several hundreds of millions of dollars, which could add anywhere from $2 to $5 to my price target (i.e. increasing my PT to $12-15 per share).

Nevada Mining Unit

As of yet, I haven't discussed the company's relatively new Nevada Mining Unit because the properties are prospective, i.e. not yet in production or even having a production decision made. However, the company's management is very high on the potential of these properties, so it's worth looking at them in a bit of detail. The unit consists of four properties with Isabella Pearl having P&P reserves and being close to a production decision. Note also that the East Camp Douglas project was acquired in 2017, so won't have new drill results in the near future. (The following graphics are taken from the current investors' presentation) :

Isabella Pearl is near production and will have the following characteristics:

With an additional $30M (but let's say $40M as these projects always go over initial estimates) to bring Isabella Pearl into production, GORO believes it can double gold production and then meaningfully increase the dividend. Here's a comment on this prospect from the most recent earning's call with my emphasis.

But I want to increase our gold production by 100%. So again, it's one of these things where it's on the shorter term sure, we could increase the dividend, but then it hurts us putting this Isabella Pearl into production. And I have said this I think in the K conference call that the variables are obviously production, metal prices and development are the big variables with development being Isabella Pearl. And so if metal prices shot through the roof and there is a lot of x-factors that could perhaps do that, I don't - I am not really counting on that. But if it did and we can build Isabella Pearl with cash flow and increase the dividend, we will do that. But yes, we just - too many variables right now. I don't expect the dividend to move this year. Let's wait and see, once we get Isabella Pearl into production, we have 100% increase. We will probably make more money at Isabella Pearl per year than we do in Mexico, just because it's an open pit heap leach shallow. I mean the costs are just not going be there every year, but the revenue is going to be there. So I think we will really be able to increase the dividend once Isabella Pearl comes online.

The other two properties continue to have positive drill results in 2017, with this coming from Gold Mesa in March, this from Mina Gold in March, and this from Gold Mesa in June.

In my view, the Nevada Mining Unit is an exciting prospect, which could be the next leg in the company's development particularly if one property can be used to finance the next, etc. However, as I discussed at length above, I would much prefer that the company proceed with a more gradual plan which would allow it to self-finance Isabella Pearl, rather than turning to debt and/or equity markets. In my opinion, GORO should continue assembling all necessary permitting and then come up with a mine plan, but should then wait until the Switchback and Alta Gracia mines are in full production and all commissioning/start up issues have been resolved such that they are producing full cash flows before making any meaningful capital expenditures at Isabella Pearl. (Having all permits and a mine plan in hand would also allow the company to accelerate production IF there were a meaningful spike in gold prices, but absent such a spike, there should be no reason to over-extend the company's finances.)

I will be watching to see what the company decides to do with the Nevada Unit, and I know that the company is wrestling with the financing issue as noted in this quote also from the last earning's call (my emphasis):

Jason Reid We are putting a lot of the cash from the company to work in Nevada already by acquiring properties, we are paying cash and equity shares, we are drilling, we drilled a $600,000 plus water well. There is all sorts of engineering costs. There is all sorts of costs that we are already incurring that are in these numbers in Nevada already. So we will continue to put cash towards it. It's just - as we publicly stated, we are still working on the exact amount, but $25 million, $30 million, more or less CapEx on this, we can't take our balance to zero, so. Unidentified Analyst Of course not. Jason Reid So I mean it's going to be tough to do this all with cash flow. The question is, can we bootstrap it and do it with payments along the way or do we have to look at alternatives, so everything - those all three are all on the table cash, equity, debt or a combination of those to get the Isabella Pearl. But we need to do both, because that will be a huge driver. If were in Switchback in 2018, bulk tonnage mining that and we have Isabella Pearl come online, we are going to be a completely different company.

Conclusion

GORO has been making substantial progress in both operations and exploration. I expect that the company will continue to operate profitably in 2017 based on exploitation of the Arista mine. It will also bring the smaller Alta Gracia property into steady state production during the year. In 2018, Switchback will enter production and meaningfully increase cash flows. Moreover, P&P reserves for the company will grow by 30+% due to this year's exciting Switchback infill and stepout drill results. I am increasing my two-year price target from $10 per share to $12 to $15 share based on these forecasts. I'm also watching the development of the Nevada Mining Unit as it could be a further value driver in the years 2019 and beyond, provided only that the company doesn't over-extend itself financially in developing these properties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.