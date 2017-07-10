Diversified Real Asset Income Fund: All Good Things Must Merge?

Nearly 1 year ago I wrote a series of articles looking at closed end funds that were still trading at a discount that were worth looking at for your portfolio. One of those funds is the Diversified Real Asset Income Fund (DRA).

I described the fund as one of my favorite investment themes (real assets) in one of my favorite asset classes (closed end funds). As it has been nearly a year since publication, I wanted to do an update piece on the fund and the article.

For those whom do not currently own the fund or have not read my prior article, please take a look at "DRA: A Diversified Real Asset Fund For Your Portfolio" for a deeper dive into the fund.

What's New?

The biggest piece of news as it relates to the fund is that as of June 30th, 2017, the shareholders of the fund have voted and approved the merger of this fund into its sister fund, the Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI), which I have also written about. "JRI: Real Assets, Real Income."

The merger of the two funds is scheduled to close on or around September 11th, 2017.

As previously described, the two funds are substantially identical in strategy. The notable difference between the two is DRA's ability to make whole loans.

By combining the two funds, management expects to lower annual expenses and ongoing operating expenses through the synergies of running one larger fund.

While there has not been any news on portfolio changes, I believe the portfolios should stay largely the same.

Overall, this merger should be a net positive for DRA as it currently trades at a larger discount to NAV then JRI. Furthermore, if management can reduce fund expenses, it would further provide shareholder value.

Fund Updates

At the time of our last article, DRA yielded a solid 7.55% distribution and traded at a 12.53% discount to NAV.

Today the fund is yielding a largely equivalent 7.35% distribution however is now trading at a far smaller 8.69% discount to NAV.

Looking at the portfolio,

Source: Nuveen DRA Website

One major change has been the shift into preferreds and corporate bonds. Most of that shift came from whole loans. This would bode in line with the future merger of the portfolios. The common stock allocation has also dropped about 1% from a year ago.

The top 10 securities are mainly represented by energy names, likely picked up at good discounts during the downturn.

Source: Nuveen DRA Website

Looking at the portfolio characteristics we gather the following,

While the overall portfolio has longer dated maturity holdings, management is using effective tools to reduce the effective duration down to 2.69 and an effective maturity of .05 years. If there are future rate hikes to come, this portfolio is well positioned to keep up with it.

Next let's take a look at the numbers.

Performance Update

Since our last update the fund has experienced a rollercoaster ride in Q3 and Q4 2016, and has rebounded since Q1 2017. From our last article, the fund has been flat on a price per share basis, and up nearly 6% on a total return basis, accounting for the distribution.

DRA data by YCharts

Anyone fortunate enough to buy the fund in the beginning of the year would have experienced a 16.84% total return YTD.

DRA Total Return Price data by YCharts

As previously stated this portfolio is a good alternative for investors in the open end version, the Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund (NRIAX) (NRIIX). As we can see looking at 1 year numbers, while DRA has been more volatile, the investors were able to capitalize on the shrinking of the discount to NAV and came out ahead compared to the open end fund on a total return basis.

DRA Total Return Price data by YCharts

In our previous article, we looked at DRA compared to the SPDR DJ Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO), the SPDR Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU), the S&P 500 SPDR (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund.

Since our last article, DRA has held its own against its lower fee ETF competition, while trailing the S&P500.

DRA Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we look at the numbers on a year to date basis, DRA has trumped all of its peers and the broader markets too.

DRA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Finally, let's take a look at DRA compared to JRI as these two funds will be one in the same come this fall.

As we can see, this looks like a merger that makes sense.

Since our last article, the two funds have returned similar numbers. One thing that can be drawn from the chart however is that DRA is seemingly just a tad more volatile.

DRA Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a YTD basis we have a nearly identical picture.

DRA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Over the last year, the fund has performed as expected. It has returned nearly 6% from real assets and is positioned well for any further moves in interest rates. The drawback, like other closed end funds has been a bit more of an increase in volatility. Investors who took advantage of that volatility however were handsomely rewarded.

Overall as expected, the discount to NAV has closed down nearly 4% and will likely close further as the two funds are combined.

While changes in closed end funds may be either good or bad, I believe in this case, it is a solid change and it makes sense. The merger of DRA and JRI is likely the second best outcome excluding a liquidation of DRA and thus capitalizing on the discount to NAV.

All good things must merge? Looks like it.

I hope this update was helpful for you if you currently own either DRA or JRI. If you are not a current shareholder however your interests were piqued, please take a look at my more comprehensive articles on these two funds below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.