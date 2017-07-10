Home Depot: Best In Home Improvement Just Got Better

The level of resilience it has shown in the face of two major events is a testament to its ability to hold ground and keep growing.

Home Depot’s (HD) revenue and free cash flow have gone in only one direction in the last several years - up. Instead of sitting on its laurels, it undertook to succeed in three areas: digitization, distribution and delivery. These 3 Ds have helped Home Depot counter two of the most powerful forces in business - recession and disruption - and it is time to just close your eyes and buy.

Home Depot’s steady investment to build its sales channels by adding multiple delivery methods has already started to pay off, and through that, the company has only further fortified its already strong moat.

To start with, the home improvement industry in the United States is huge. The top two players, Home Depot and Lowe’s (LOW), had combined annual revenues of nearly $160 billion last year. Apart from being an industry worth in the hundreds of billions, the double-digit operating margin of Home Depot and high single-digit operating margin of Lowe’s makes this segment an extremely attractive one for large retail players, especially for e-commerce companies like Amazon (AMZN) that operate on low single-digit margins.

Thankfully, Home Depot, instead of waiting for a new entrant to get in and shake up the industry, took matters into its own hands and aggressively improved its sales and delivery channels in the last few years.

Advantage HD: Multiple Delivery Options and Physical Stores

Home Depot has 1,977 stores in the United States and already has a robust, well-oiled supply chain in place. This is a massive advantage the company has. And by adding several new delivery options, Home Depot has multiplied that advantage.

But Home Depot showed us exactly the kind of company it is when it named its interconnected retail programs: an absolutely boring company that puts operations before everything else:

Buy Online, Deliver From Store ("BODFS").

Buy Online, Pick-up In Store ("BOPIS")

Buy Online, Ship to Store ("BOSS")

Buy Online, Return In Store ("BORIS")

At the crux of this initiative is the company’s Customer Order Management platform that is designed to increase visibility and reduce friction between the customer and their product as they exploit online-offline delivery methods.

The pick-up in store option is already working for Home Depot. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016, nearly 45% of all customers who ordered online in United States chose the pick-up in store option. Home Depot says that most of the items are ready for pick up at the store within two hours after an order is placed.

Sales from online channels still account for only a small percentage of Home Depot’s overall sales. In fiscal 2016 online sales accounted for only 5.9% of overall sales, but increased to 6.6% during the first quarter of 2017. But online sales have been growing at double-digit rates, expanding by 19.3% for full fiscal 2016 and 22.3% during the first quarter of 2017 compared to prior periods.

Home Depot is clearly very serious about expanding its reach and connecting with the customer in a deeper way. The company had 1,977 stores in the United States by the end of 2016 - the same as they had in 2015. But the number of warehouses and distribution centers increased from 263 in 2015 to 274 in 2016. Home Depot opened three direct fulfillment centers in 2015 to stock and handle online orders, and increased the count to seven by the end of 2016.

“With the opening of the direct fulfillment center in Georgia (two more DFCs will open this year—one in California, another in Ohio), the company is able to ship up to 700,000 different SKUs (types and variations of products) online—and ship 100,000 of these items the same day an order is received. An average store, by comparison, has about 35,000 SKUs on hand. That’s a huge shift, and one that makes Home Depot much more competitive with the likes of Amazon. The DFCs will also be used to ship items directly to stores, if customers prefer to pick up products themselves.” - Fortune

Home Depot’s strategy is amply clear: The company thinks that its nearly 2,000 stores in the United States are good enough, but is working double-time to further strengthen its distribution network and make it as easy as possible for customers to get their product. Customers are practically spoiled for choice because of HD's focus on digitization, distribution and delivery - the 3 Ds.

HD could easily have opened more stores and shown even more of a top line increase than it has in the past few years, but the company chose to go the other way and eliminate any room for an e-commerce company to challenge its control over the home improvement market.

This is an industry that’s extremely difficult to disrupt, and HD has made it even more difficult by not leaving any distribution and delivery method open to attack. Any company that attempts a disruption in this space will have to face a losing battle against nearly 2000 locations, a margin to kill for and an expansion into every conceivable permutation in terms of product delivery.

Home Depot has already won the e-commerce home improvement market, even before the fight started. No need to bust your chops figuring out this company. Just buy.

