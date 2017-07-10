Altria: Perfectly Positioning Itself

Altria is positioning itself to benefit from this trend by aiming to bring IQOS to the US market.

The tobacco industry is changing, with an increasing number of people trying to live healthier lives. Because of the fact that smoking cigarettes is not the best way to do this, cigarette producing companies are expected to face increased difficulty sustaining a good income stream. And while one would expect this to be a huge negative for a large tobacco firm like Altria (MO), the company is actually set to benefit from this trend.

New industry trend

In my article about Philip Morris (PM) I talked about what type of effect this already has on the company’s results with the cigarette shipment volume coming down. Luckily for Philip Morris, the company has been working on alternatives to address this problem. Instead of going down the same path, it plans to make a total shift to producing smoke free products. This may sound weird for a tobacco firm, but it makes a lot of sense. The people’s increasing desire to live healthier leads to less people wanting to use the harmful products known as cigarettes.

Instead the company has developed a new product that is smoke-free and far less harmful to the people who use them. The product I am describing is known as IQOS. The difference between this product and regular cigarettes is that this product heats the tobacco instead of burning it, which results in far less harmful chemicals being released compared to cigarette smoke. IQOS is relatively new and has not been brought onto the market in a lot of areas. Despite this, the demand exceeded supply in areas where it was launched by Philip Morris. The product is already seen as a big success with a lot of potential.

IQOS and Altria

My reason for mentioning this new Philip Morris product and its success is the fact that Altria could significantly benefit from this as well. IQOS has not arrived in the US yet, as Philip Morris is still waiting on FDA approval. The product application has been filed with the FDA earlier this year. In May the FDA announced the initiation of the scientific review of IQOS. The timing for the review is non-binding but is expected to take about one year.

Philip Morris does not do its business within the US; that is Altria’s turf. So when the product gets approved, Altria will be the one to sell it in the US via a licensing deal with Philip Morris. Considering the success that Philip Morris has seen with the product abroad, this could be a major game changer for Altria.

Current condition

It must be mentioned that Altria is not doing so bad right now either. Despite the fact that the company is seeing lower shipment volumes, it still managed to grow its revenue last quarter. In fact, this has been the long term trend with Altria and it does not look like this trend is reversing any time soon.

Despite a onetime setback the company encountered with its current smokeless product segment, the company is performing well. The segment had a disappointing quarter due to the product recall resulting from the tampering incident. But the problem has been solved and the company does not expect any further issues going forward.

Optimistic management

During the most recent earnings call management sounded quite optimistic about the near future: "So, in summary, we believe that Altria remains well-positioned for the rest of the year and, thus, we are reaffirming our full year guidance."

This means that management expects adjusted EPS to grow by 7.5 to 9.5%. That growth rate would land the adjusted EPS number between $3.26 and $3.32 for the full year.

Management expects these attractive growth numbers despite the trouble that the industry is currently seeing and without the game changing IQOS product. What also helps the company is the 10% stake in AB InBev (BUD). Because of this, the company’s income stream is more diversified and not just dependent on the tobacco market.

Conclusion

So despite the trend of people wanted to live healthier lives, the future for Altria looks promising. Short term, the company is seeing its results improve. This long term trend has not changed despite the increasing awareness of health risks smoking presents to smokers. Management expects this to continue for the remainder of the year. And after that it is expected that the FDA will approve IQOS in the US, which could result in a significant revenue boost as Philip Morris has already proved abroad that consumers like the product a lot.

