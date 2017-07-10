Food Fight Between Kroger And Amazon - Ryan Linski's Idea Of The Month

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.
Ryan Linski of Parsimony Investment Research continues with his idea of the month: Kroger.
Ryan Linski assesses Amazon's entry into the grocery space and Kroger's prospects relative to its value.
