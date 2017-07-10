Natural Gas Fundamentals - Exclusive Content From Bluegold Research

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Natural Gas Fundamentals, a new Marketplace service by Bluegold Research).



Natural gas is perhaps one of the most data-driven commodities. Daily changes in weather forecasts can have a significant impact on price, because weather conditions determine consumption levels and therefore impact storage inventories. We collect tons of data on the natural gas industry, weather conditions and prices from various sources in the US and abroad. The Bluegold Research team aggregates, structures and analyzes the data, and then presents the results in a clear and easy-to-use format.

We specialize in fundamental analysis and provide daily forecast for key market variables, such as gas production, consumption and storage. Because we provide both a long-term outlook and a short-term view of the marketplace, our projections enable traders to make high-quality, well-informed and confident trading decisions.



Our Service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace

By subscribing to Natural Gas Fundamentals on Seeking Alpha Marketplace, you will receive access to the most critical natural gas analytics that we only publish on our website:

Forecast on vital natural gas market variables: production, consumption, imports, exports and storage;

Daily update for all the forecasts across three time frames: short-term, mid-term and long-term;

4-week and 8-week storage outlook as well as end-of-season storage forecast

Remember, storage is the single most important piece of fundamental data in natural gas market. It has the strongest impact on price because it shows the net result of the interaction between supply and demand. If you do not want to delve into the various intricacies of natural gas market analytics, such as NG/Coal spreads, coal-to-gas-switching, power burn and forward spreads, but wish to receive only the most critical updates that really matter, such as the storage forecast, then this is a service for you. We will provide you with daily update on storage figures, showing you the absolute figures, their deviation from the norm as well as the changes from previous updates for just $45 per month, or $360 per year.

Who is it for?

Our service is especially valuable to traders who want to maximize their returns in natural gas trading through fundamental analysis. Natural Gas Fundamentals on Seeking Alpha Marketplace was launched specifically to aide small independent traders who have exposure to NYMEX (Henry Hub) Natural Gas futures. Whether your exposure is direct (via futures) or indirect (via CFDs, various ETFs or E&P companies), we can help you make informed investing decisions.

Our daily report includes the summary of our latest forecasts, covering key market variables (dry gas production, consumption, natural gas imports & exports and natural gas storage) for several timeframes (long-term, mid-term and short-term). It is updated every weekday and on Sunday. You will be able to see the projected state of market balance and, most importantly, review the changes from previous updates. In other words, you will be able to see the evolution of forecasts, which is so important in commodities trading.

What makes us different

First and foremost, we are a team of econometricians and meteorologists. Our mindset is analytical, not entrepreneurial; our view is strategic, not tactical. We are not biased by our own trading exposure. We do not tell you what SHOULD happen. We only tell you what COULD happen. And our track record in 2017 has been pretty good (see below).

Our track record

We tend to be very good at forecasting domestic variables (production and consumption), but not so good at predicting external variables (exports and imports). However, our track record in forecasting exports is much better than it is for imports. You can see the accuracy of our forecasts in the table below.

Sample report

Below you see a sample of our daily report, published every weekday (at around 8:30 am EDT + on Sunday at around 4:30 pm EDT.

FUNDAMENTALS UPDATE

July 7, 2017

Summary

Daily changes are mixed: consumption forecast for August was revised down, but near-term storage forecast looks slightly more bullish compared to yesterday’s results

EO(I)S storage index is flat at 3,557 bcf, but notice that market’s expectations declined by 7 bcf

Our storage estimate is just slightly above market consensus (Reuters survey), so we would expect to see a small bearish surprise in the report today.

